If you're looking for some classic horror watches to kick off spooky season, then look no further, as Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho just hit Netflix. The master of suspense's masterpiece is perfect for anyone who is looking for a film that has the viewer's attention locked on the screen for the entire runtime with its slow-burn mystery, eerie performance by Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates, and the jaw-dropping climax that features one of the most iconic plot twists in movie history. Psycho is a groundbreaking piece of cinema that changed horror as we know it today, paving the way for slashers and psychological horrors, and is lauded by many as one of, if not the, greatest horror film of all time.

Psycho follows Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), a secretary who steals a large sum of money from her boss and is now on the run to avoid getting caught. She stays the night at the roadside Bates Motel, which is operated by a shy, meek man named Norman Bates. The film's brilliance stems from Hitchcock's masterful use of suspense, leading to a shocking ending, with Marion's murder and Norman's bedridden mother who has it out for young ladies rooming at the motel. The events of Psycho are interwoven together, going from Norman at the motel covering up Marion's death, to the private investigator tracking her down, to Sam (John Gavin) and Lila (Vera Miles), Marion's partner and sister, taking it upon themselves to solve the mystery on their own.

Mama's Boy Norman Bates Becomes Slasher Legend

Psycho may have little to no gore throughout the film, but that doesn't mean it's lacking in fear factor. Hitchcock's use of suspense through shadowy figures, clueless search parties, and reluctant murder cover-ups builds up slowly as the film progresses, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats. There's only blood seen once in the film, but the creepy atmosphere and the unsettling fear of Norman's mother lurking from the house up the hill overlooking the motel is enough to sufficiently scare those watching the film. The climax truly brings together what makes Psycho so terrifying, with perhaps what is the best red herring in a film ever, especially a horror mystery. Because of Hitchcock's masterful direction, the audience is left gaping in their seats as the film draws to a creepy close.

Perkins is at his best in this phenomenal horror, with his stellar ability to go from nervous and quiet to sinister and chilling. Throughout the film, Perkins gives a subdued performance, but with an uncanny undertone that has the audience squirming in their seats. He goes from timid innkeeper to hair-raising, disquieting son in a matter of seconds. His superb job as Norman Bates has secured Perkins a spot in horror history, along with other horror icons like Robert Englund and Vincent Price, to name a few. There are numerous instances in Psycho that have elevated Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates to horror legendary status, disturbing many generations of horror lovers.

'Psycho' Introduced A New Genre To The Big Screen

Hitchcock is often credited for jump-starting the popular horror subgenre, slashers, with Psycho. One of the most legendary scenes in horror history is the famous shower scene in Psycho which was one of the first instances in a mainstream film to showcase explicit violence onscreen, even if it isn't gorey by today's standards. With the striking score heightening the horrifying attack and the shots of the blood washing down the drain, Psycho kick-started audiences' thirst for violence and gore in film and remains legendary in the world of horror. Psycho is one of the most influential films ever for breaking the taboos of the '60s and redefining a genre with helping to structure the modern slasher.

Psycho is a horror classic and is definitely a must-watch for any slasher and horror lover due to the legacy it has left behind. Its influence can be seen in countless films, like Halloween, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Friday the 13th. Alfred Hitchcock's filmography is one of the greatest in all cinema, putting Psycho up there as an amazing thriller and an even better horror. Don't miss it as Psycho hits Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

