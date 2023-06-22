When it comes to anime, shōnen (stories created and written for teenage audiences) like One Piece often dominate conversations. But take a stroll across the anime world and you’ll quickly discover that Japanese animation can touch on several subjects that frequently make viewers realize the narrative power of animated content. One of those animations is PSYCHO-PASS: Providence, whose dubbed trailer and North American release date was unveiled today by Crunchyroll.

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence celebrates the ten-year anniversary of the anime series and continues to tell the dark story of the franchise: In about a hundred years from now, technology evolved to the point of potential criminals getting spotted before they even had the chance to commit a crime. This makes crimes that actually do get committed a lot scarier, which points to flaws in the society surveillance system, called Sibyl.

PSYCHO-PASS Has Black Mirror and Minority Report Vibes

The trailer reveals that a paramilitary organization killed a professor and took hold of documents that reveal some truths that could shake up Japanese society – and the rest of the world as well. Just like in the anime series, themes of individuality, autonomy, fate, privacy and echoes of Black Mirror and Minority Report are bound to resurface as the problems of an extremely controlling society are explored.

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence is directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani, who previously worked in the animation department of landmark titles such as Spirited Away and Ghost in the Shell: Innocence. The director is also a PSYCHO-PASS expert: He helmed over half the episodes of the anime series and the subsequent movie and specials. The anime series was created by Tow Ubukata, who co-writes the script of PSYCHO-PASS: Providence with Makoto Fukami (Berserk, Blade of the Immortal).

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence is set to premiere in North American theaters on July 14, with special advanced fan sneak peek showings on July 11 (English dub) and 13 (Japanese with English subtitles).

You can watch the English dub trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: