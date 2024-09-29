Anthony Perkins brought one of the most frightening of all-time villains to life, and now it is streaming on Netflix. As part of the platform's streaming schedule for October, fans of Alfred Hitchcock can watch the horror movie that changed cinema on Netflix. Psycho as well as Psycho II are heading to the platform just in time for Halloween tricks and treats. Maybe just don't end up staying at the Bates Motel in the meantime. The first film is highly regarded as one of the best in the genre and the second film is a worthy follow-up, though it isn't nearly as good as the original film.

The first Psycho movie gave us Perkins as Norman Bates, a young man who worked at the Bates Motel and took care of his mother in their home. Just when Norman began to fill the hotel with guests, murder crept into the rooms of the eerie locale. The film features easily one of the best plot twists of all time and led to many horror movies trying to capture the magic that Hitchcock did with this first movie.

Psycho II came decades later. Years after the events of Psycho, Norman returns to the Bates Motel after he is "cured" of the voice of Mother in his head. Despite figuring out his life, fixing the motel, and making a new friend in a waitress named Mary (Meg Tilly), he can't stop Mother from taking hold of him once more. It is regarded as one of the best sequel films and, while that may be true, it is still not enough to compare to the original. From the Hitchcock film on, the Psycho movies, with Psycho III and Psycho IV: The Beginning falling in quick succession after Psycho II, continue to go downhill.

The Other 'Psycho' Movies Can't Hold a Candle to the Original

Image by Zanda Rice

While Psycho II is regarded as a solid follow-up to Hitchcock's original film, the sequel simply cannot achieve the perfection of that first horror movie. A character like Norman Bates can change cinema history forever and that's what happened with Psycho. It brought audiences a twist they never saw coming and really showed us all how a good horror movie can stand the test of time. So while both Psycho and Psycho II are good films, the sequel doesn't even come close to what Hitchcock did with the original.

You can watch the first two Psycho movies starring Perkins on Netflix on October 1.

Psycho A Phoenix secretary embezzles $40,000 from her employer's client, goes on the run and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother. Release Date June 22, 1960 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Anthony Perkins , Vera Miles , John Gavin , Martin Balsam , John McIntire , Simon Oakland Runtime 109 minutes Writers Joseph Stefano , Robert Bloch Studio Paramount Pictures Tagline A new- and altogether different- screen excitement!!! Expand

