It's publish and perish for a writer who runs afoul of retired serial killer Steve Buscemi in Psycho Therapy: The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided to Write About a Serial Killer. You can get a first look at the new black comedy in a new Collider-exclusive trailer. The film will be released in New York theaters on April 4, 2025; it will hit theaters in more markets and become available on video-on-demand services on April 11.

In the trailer, John Magaro (Past Lives) plays Keane, a writer on the verge of a divorce from Suzie (Britt Lower, Severance). It doesn't help that he's been struggling to write a book about serial killers for the past four years. One day, however, his muse finds him in a diner, in the form of Kollmick (Buscemi), an allegedly retired serial killer who wants to counsel Keane in the ways of murder. A misunderstanding leads Suzie to believe that Kollmick is their marriage counselor, and he does his best to fulfill that role. However, it soon becomes clear that Kollmick is not as retired from the serial-killing business as he may have claimed. As he says in a counseling session, "Marriage is a living organism," and he happens to specialize in killing living organisms. The film also stars Ward Horton (The Gilded Age), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), and Lower's Severance co-star Sydney Cole Alexander.

What Has Steve Buscemi Starred in Lately?

Last year, he loaned his voice to the animated feature Transformers One as the arrogant Decepticon Starscream, guested on the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and reprised his Monsters Inc. role as the villainous Randall in the film's Disney+ spin-off, Monsters at Work. Next up, he will appear on the second season of Netflix's smash-hit series Wednesday. He will also join the ensemble cast of Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh's next feature, Wild Horse Nine, alongside Parker Posey, Sam Rockwell, and John Malkovich, and will star alongside Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams in Klara and the Sun, Taika Waititi's adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's 2021 novel.

Psycho Therapy is the debut English-language work of Turkish director Tolga Karaçelik. It is produced by stars Buscemi, Magaro, and Lower.

Psycho Therapy: The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided to Write About a Serial Killer will be released in New York theaters on April 4, 2025; it will hit theaters in more markets and become available on video-on-demand services on April 11. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Psycho Therapy above and the new poster below. Get tickets to the upcoming IFC screening and Q&A here.