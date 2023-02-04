At first glance, the story beats of director Yeon Sang-ho’s film Psychokinesis seem suspiciously familiar. In Yeon's follow-up to his record-shattering phenomenon Train to Busan, protagonist Shin Seok-heon (Ryu Seung-ryong) accidentally inherits superpowers: check. This ordinary guy then rides high on the thrill of sudden uniqueness: check. Even the death of Seok-heon’s ex-wife and the mother of his child, while more brutally honest than most Marvel films would dare, aligns with a loved one's loss serving as the catalyst for personal change. So, will our hero adjust his self-centered worldview and use his powers for good?

Audiences familiar with Yeon's work as the creative mastermind behind Train to Busan know his appearances are intentionally, but subtly, deceiving. Just like Yeon inhabited the skin of the zombie horror genre only to transform it into his vessel for sociopolitical commentary, the director soon reveals that this recognizable origin story framework is another sleight of hand allowing Yeon to tell a grounded superhero story about what a truly normal person might do with a powerful gift. The result is South Korea's first superhero film, and it is both as ordinary and extraordinary as the credentials preceding Yeon's work.

What Is 'Psychokinesis' About?

Psychokinesis — the pseudoscience concept of moving objects with one's mind, also known colloquially as telekinesis — opens by way of Seok-heon's daughter, Shin Roo-mi (Shim Eun-kyung). Long before the film introduces her protagonist father, Yeon positions Roo-mi as the narrative center as well as a character in her own right. Roo-mi owns a popular fried chicken restaurant in Seoul, and it's clearly her life's calling. Her passion means nothing to the local mob that aims to raze her restaurant's lot and replace it with a massive shopping center. (Hello, the inevitable cruelty of capitalism.) Roo-mi refuses, and mob members vandalize her shop during the night. One of the enforcers shoves Roo-mi's mother (Kim Young-sun) during the vicious assault and the subsequent fall kills her. Simultaneously, a falling meteor strikes somewhere in the mountains.

Then, Psychokinesis introduces Seok-heon. For all intents and purposes, this new character separate from Roo-mi is a jovial security guard who commits petty theft on the job and happens to drink mountain spring water that's tainted with elements of the meteor. Seok-heon delights in his surprise telekinesis, as almost anyone would (we’ve all wanted to mentally move the TV remote). He decides to become a magician for the money and tries sharing his powers with Roo-mi after they reunite at her mother's funeral. Instead, Roo-mi is justifiably furious at Seok-heon for his absent fatherhood. The mob-run construction company, led by President Min (Kim Min-jae), also refuses to take responsibility for her mother's death or show remorse. If her father's too busy angling for his next paycheck to help Roo-mi in this truly life-or-death circumstance, why is he even here?

Most superheroes begin as flawed individuals, and Seok-heon is deliberately no different. If the worst he's done is nick some coffee from his employer, that's a fictional crime easy enough to dismiss with a chuckle. But the revelation that he abandoned his family and, in so doing, traumatized a young Roo-mi, doesn't merely ring close to truth — it's a fact of life harrowing enough to bruise the heart. Roo-mi and her mother struggled with poverty for years, just as Roo-mi built her restaurant on the floorboards of her blood, sweat, and tears. With this insight, Seok-heon's affable thievery isn't as charming, and most studio-led comic book movies wouldn't show the emotional repercussions of Seok-heon's selfishness as honestly as Psychokinesis.

Seok-heon's Path Toward Redemption in 'Psychokinesis'

Roo-mi's words chasten Seok-heon enough for him to seek her out again. He finds her and the other local shop owners overwhelmed by the brute force of yet more mob enforcers harboring lethal intent. For the first time, Seok-heon uses his powers for reasons outside his own self-advancement: he defends his daughter and wipes the floor with her attackers.

The shopkeepers appropriately ooo and ahhhh at Seok-heon's capabilities. One even marvels over his talent's potential to turn a profit. Seok-heon is giddy at the reception and eager to show Roo-mi more. While his daughter is shocked, that intrigue only goes so far; her distant father developing superpowers means as little as his nonexistent contributions.

Yet to her surprise, Seok-heon chooses to help rather than desert her for a second time. He tries to fend off the approaching police force by raising a massive barricade around the local buildings, but Min facilitates Seok-heon's arrest under falsified charges. The corrupted police, in collaboration with Min, lock Seok-heon in a cell while a veritable army crashes through the barricade. Roo-mi and her fellow owners run through burning buildings and across rooftops to escape, with Seok-heon held captive and entirely unaware of the situation — until a cop at the precinct forgets to turn off the news that's covering the onslaught. When Seok-heon realizes the immediate threat to Roo-mi's life, his world coalesces and solidifies. A furious wind spins all objects in the room, the cell bars bend like licorice sticks, and he flies to Roo-mi's side, rescuing her from a SWAT team and a lethal fall. Once he's ensured her safety, he surrenders himself to the police; there's no further need for his powers.

Seok-heon serves out his prison sentence quietly, having refrained from using his ability for convenience or violence. Jung-hyun (Park Jung-min), a lawyer and Roo-mi's fiancé, brings his freed father-in-law to the location of Roo-mi's new and just as beloved restaurant, Superpower Chicken. The newly reunited father and daughter lock eyes with a distinct lack of swelling music or weeping embraces. Instead, after silent consideration, Roo-mi loudly and grumpily insists Seok-heon start helping out with the work load. So, of course, Seok-heon serves the customers by floating their beers to each table.

'Psychokinesis' is a "Low Stakes" Story Inside a High Stakes Superhero Framework

It's a beautiful ending to an ultimately hopeful film, especially considering its grim beginnings. Despite almost literally stumbling into inhuman powers, Seok-heon isn’t called to an endless loop of saving the world; he protects the daughter who became his world, both her life and her dreams. For a disconnected man like Seok-heon, choosing monetary gain over an estranged daughter was the easiest choice until he witnessed Roo-mi's devastating plight firsthand. Haunted by the image of her child self begging him to stay while staring directly at her current agony, Seok-heon refuses to repeat the cycle of abandonment. Then, it's the simplest decision in the world to sacrifice his every livelihood — profit, fame, life itself — to save her.

And Psychokinesis letting Seok-heon goof off with his telekinesis is relatable enough to make his third-act rescue even more substantial. Who wouldn't make a fool of themselves with superpowers? And who wouldn’t destroy jail cells to protect their loved ones? Even more truthfully, Seok-heon's intervention doesn't give him an automatic free pass for his past failures. Individual heroism isn’t a single act but steadily walking the path of redemption and forgiveness – which, for this man, is uplifting, upholding, and embracing the small things that aren’t so little after all.

All of this said, Psychokinesis doesn't read like an explicit clap back against the Marvel formula so much as a progression. A filmmaker with different priorities, different perspectives, and different cultural experiences claimed a genre for his own purpose while enjoying every minute of its conventions. The subversion of the typically high stakes superhero context paired with a "low stakes" narrative (i.e., worldwide alien invasion versus a woman's relationship with her father) allows for soaring emotional heights about parenthood, capitalism, police corruption, grief, and community devotion.