When it comes to sub-genres that begin with the word "psychological," surely most have heard of psychological dramas, psychological thrillers, and psychological horror movies. Such films focus on the human condition and inner workings of the mind, usually centering on one main character who could be a traditional protagonist, anti-hero, or perhaps even villainous. All these sub-genres tend to be serious, and can track the deterioration of one's mind, and the consequences that come about as a result.

While most "psychological" movies are grim, they don't have to exclusively belong to traditionally more serious genres. Some films have aimed to do a deep, psychological exploration of the human mind while being unusually funny, and there are enough out there to justify the coining of the term "psychological comedy." Though some of the following examples are dramedies, they all have enough humor to be considered, at least in part, comedies, all the while standing up as intensely interesting movies that focus on psychological themes.

10 'Dream Scenario' (2023)

Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Nicolas Cage is known for his wild and unusual filmography, and his willingness to appear in just about every kind of film under the sun, regardless of quality and regardless of genre. Dream Scenario is one of the wilder starring roles for the legendary actor in recent memory, but thankfully, the film’s mostly a winner. It also proves willing to quite literally get into the heads of many characters, principally through their dreams.

The bizarre yet intriguing premise follows Cage’s character, a fairly unassuming biology professor who becomes both a sensation and a feared individual after he randomly starts showing up in the dreams of people all around the world. It revolves around one man and his unusual plight, but also explores the idea of dreams – and how they impact conscious life – in a broader way, and enough to make Dream Scenario feel like a psychological comedy.

9 'Lars and the Real Girl' (2007)

Director: Craig Gillespie

The existence of Lars and the Real Girl is funnier in a post-Barbie world, given both films starred Ryan Gosling and revolve around plastic dolls. That being said, the two films aren’t without their differences, with Lars and the Real Girl being less broadly comedic than Barbie, and overall feeling more grounded, exploring the mind of its troubled protagonist in a way that can be sometimes funny and sometimes quite sad.

Gosling plays the titular Lars, with the film revolving around his shyness and difficulty meeting new people, and how this eventually leads to him having a “relationship” with a life-size plastic doll. Gosling commits wholeheartedly to the strange premise of Lars and the Real Girl and manages to make it work, with this dramedy feeling unusual, sure, but also empathetic to the emotional journey of its protagonist.

8 'Beau Is Afraid' (2023)

Director: Ari Aster

Prior to 2023, Ari Aster had made some strange short and feature films, but none proved to be quite as sprawling, introspective, and strange as Beau Is Afraid. This totally unpredictable movie plays out over almost three hours, and follows a deeply anxious man as he travels a great distance to attend the funeral of someone close to him, stumbling his way into all sorts of bizarre situations along the way.

In a way, Beau Is Afraid is something of an epic, all the while showing the world through the eyes of its deeply fearful and neurotic protagonist, expertly portrayed by the always compelling Joaquin Phoenix. It’s not likely to be a film for everyone, and perhaps it’s a stretch to even call much of it enjoyable… however, taken as a whole, it is undeniably impressive in its ambition.

7 'Adaptation' (2002)

Director: Spike Jonze

Just over 20 years before Dream Scenario, Nicolas Cage starred in another movie that could be called a psychological comedy: Adaptation. This unusual and introspective movie about the creative process also stars Meryl Streep, Chris Cooper, and Tilda Swinton, though Cage is the only cast member who plays two lead roles here, portraying a pair of twins, one of them a screenwriter while the other has aspirations to do the same.

Adaptation was very loosely based on the real-life experiences of its screenwriter, Charlie Kaufman, and the ways he dealt with writer’s block, though he doesn’t have a twin in real life, and things spiral out of control in the film in unusual, heightened ways as it goes along. It’s a cleverly written and assembled film, getting right into the mind of a creative and showing the mental and emotional struggles that come with such a profession.

6 'Brazil' (1985)

Director: Terry Gilliam

Principally, Brazil is a work of science fiction, albeit one with a very dark sense of humor that’s willing to poke fun at bureaucracy while depicting a hellish dystopian world in a way that’s still sort of funny. It also functions as a psychological comedy, given much of the film is focused on one man’s increasingly chaotic experience of living life in such a world, and the way his mind deteriorates while he becomes increasingly unable to differentiate between dreams and real life.

He falls for a mysterious woman, gets wrapped up with a freedom fighter, and has to deal with terrible heating engineers, all the while the world gets more violent and his mind becomes increasingly fractured. Brazil, as a result, is simultaneously intriguing, funny, and exhausting, and feels like one of the trippiest and most mind-bending movies of the 1980s.

5 'Barton Fink' (1991)

Directors: The Coen Brothers

A movie that aims to criticize a large chunk of the film industry that nevertheless proved popular at the Cannes Film Festival, Barton Fink represents the Coen Brothers at their wildest. This very dark comedy follows a New York City playwright who travels to Los Angeles with the intention of becoming a screenwriter, only for the world of Hollywood to reveal itself as something of a surreal and even deadly nightmare.

It's grim enough that some viewers may well get through the whole thing and not feel as though it was even intended to be funny, but that’s just the nature of pitch-black comedy movies, sometimes. Barton Fink is fascinating and depicts the intense emotional journey of its main character well, while also featuring great performances by some Coen Brothers regulars, including John Turturro and John Goodman in the leading roles.

4 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Director: Peter Weir

The Truman Show is all about Truman Burbank, a man who is unknowingly living in what’s effectively a fake world, all being captured by cameras 24/7 and broadcast as a reality TV show. The world begins to collapse in on itself after Truman begins eventually feeling like something might be wrong with his life, and those behind the scenes are shown scrambling to keep the illusion going as long as possible.

It's a film that goes even further than most with the whole idea of “one character’s life crumbling before their eyes,” owing to the artificiality of the world and the fact that it essentially ends once Truman finds out the truth. It’s an ahead of its time piece of satire, standing as a great dramedy about the titular Truman reassessing his entire being and purpose in life in a new light, with The Truman Show delving deep into his mind in the process.

3 'It’s Such a Beautiful Day' (2012)

Director: Don Hertzfeldt

Told in three parts and running for a brief 62 minutes, It’s Such a Beautiful Day is nonetheless surprisingly expansive and hugely ambitious; don’t let the striking yet minimalist art style fool you otherwise. It follows a man named Bill, and the way his solitary life begins to fall apart following a grim medical diagnosis, forcing Bill to confront his mortality and come to peace with his past as best he can.

It all plays out in Don Hertzfeldt’s signature style, and not only did the filmmaker direct, produce, and write It’s Such a Beautiful Day, but he’s also the narrator throughout, and credited as the sole individual behind the film’s sound and cinematography. It’s a small yet strangely huge movie all at once, asking intense and sometimes harrowing questions about life and all its complexities, all the while being excellently funny, bittersweet, and grounded in the plight of a single man.

2 'A Serious Man' (2009)

Directors: The Coen Brothers

Similar to Barton Fink, A Serious Man sees the Coen Brothers return to the realm of psychological comedy, making what might be one of their funniest movies, though one where the humor is once again very dark. The principal character here is facing numerous hardships in life that only seem to intensify as time passes, with both his professional and family life becoming severely affected.

Though the combination of comedy paired with grim/tragic elements might not be for everyone, A Serious Man is worth a shot for anyone who’s enjoyed a Coen Brothers movie before, and might also rank as one of their more underrated efforts. It’s stressful stuff, as far as comedies go, but it’s a film that’s all about stress, and the limits of a seemingly ordinary man when placed in heightened and ludicrously unlucky conditions.

1 'Vampire’s Kiss' (1988)

Director: Robert Bierman

One final iconic Nicolas Cage movie worth noting while going over psychological comedies is Vampire’s Kiss, which isn’t exactly a horror movie, despite what the title might otherwise imply. Cage plays a man who’s seemingly bitten by a vampire, with such an event pushing his life in increasingly strange directions, even though much of what he’s seeing isn’t actually there; there’s the possibility it’s all a result of vivid hallucinations.

Vampire’s Kiss keeps the audience on edge and in the dark throughout, but Cage is so explosively funny and over-the-top in his performance that it’s never the kind of thing that runs the risk of feeling like a psychological drama and/or horror film. It’s a comedy, and an often silly one, but at the end of the day, it’s still about exploring the headspace of an unusual protagonist, and therefore remains feeling psychological in its approach.

