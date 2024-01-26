While a good amount of iconic films like Taxi Driver or Mulholland Drive are top-tier psychological thrillers (a fan-favorite genre in the film industry) and deserve proper praise for it, psychological dramas are just as thought-provoking and intriguing. Unlike psychological thrillers, psychological dramas have very little to no violence, with the primary conflict being internal.

These highly character-driven movies, which frequently overlap with other genres such as sci-fi, make for compelling studies of the human psyche, often tackling existentialist themes and meditating on a character's psychological health and their emotional well-being. They emphasize psychological elements, ultimately providing audiences with food for thought. From First Reformed to Persona, these are the best psychological drama movies of all time.

10 'First Reformed' (2017)

Director: Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader's mystery drama stars Ethan Hawke in one of his best and most memorable performances. It follows a minister of a small congregation in upstate New York who begins to lose control of every aspect of his life after getting a call from a parishioner (Amanda Seyfried).

A compelling character study on a self-destructive protagonist, A24's psychological drama First Reformed invites viewers to sneak peek inside a tale of environmental destruction and greed. Its narrative as haunting as it is intriguing, tackles sensitive and mature themes, shedding light on climate change and unstable mental health. With beautiful, dark visuals added to its complex premise, First Reformed makes for a compelling and thought-provoking movie.

9 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky is known for his complex body of work, and Requiem for a Dream is one of the best examples. Exploring drug usage as escapism from reality, the 2000 feature chronicles the lives of four characters (Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, and Marlon Wayans) whose life is severely affected by addiction.

Dealing with loneliness and the consequences of drug dependency — including how easily such a thing can ruin one's life — the grimy Requiem for a Dream is a genuinely shocking psychological drama that is not fit for the faint of heart. Not many can stomach the downright haunting and disturbing narrative that the film offers. However, those who enjoy explicitly realistic movies about the grittiest bits of humanity will probably be fascinated by Aronofsky's movie.

8 'Whiplash' (2014)

Director: Damien Chazelle

Anyone who is into modern classics (or is enthusiastic about music) has probably heard about the incredible Whiplash by now, and understandably so. This movie follows an ambitious music student, played by Miles Teller, who is pushed to his limits by his renowned but abusive instructor, Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simons).

Made in the same vein as Black Swan minus the thriller elements, this intense psychological drama by Damien Chazelle focuses on how obsession oftentimes destroys the artist while also shedding light on the effects of verbal and physical abuse in coach-student relationships. Whiplash is as anxiety-inducing and overwhelming as audiences say it is, and possibly even a better movie than all the compliments it gets.

7 'Ikiru' (1952)

Director: Akira Kurosawa

From the mind behind the iconic must-see Seven Samurai, Ikiru explores death and life as it follows a bureaucrat (Takashi Shimura) who attempts to find meaning in his life after learning that he has terminal cancer.

Ikiru is possibly one of the most complex works in the filmmaker's filmography. Not only is it a well-crafted critique of capitalism and Japan's work culture through the lens of a middle-class man, but it is also an unapologetically humane and genuine existentialist film that inspires self-reflection and meditation on the meaning of life, which many of us often take for granted. Furthermore, this psychological film is elevated by incredible direction, though it comes as no surprise considering who is the man behind the camera.

6 'Stalker' (1979)

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky

Like Solaris, Andrei Tarkovsky's Stalker is a truly captivating science fiction effort from the talented Russian filmmaker. In the film, a guide — a man known as stalker (Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy), who has a special connection with the Zone — leads two men (Mykola Hrynko and Anatoli Alexejewitsch Solonizyn) through the area to find a room where it is believed that wishes are granted.

All in all, the classic Stalker is a well-crafted Christian allegory where the stalker is the figure who tries to bring others into faith. It deals with hope and purpose, often condemning materialism. With a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, Stalker is truly a must-see film in both the science fiction and the psychological drama genres, making an absorbing and atmospheric watch that will stick with audiences long after the credits roll.

5 'The Piano Teacher' (2001)

Director: Michael Haneke

Michael Haneke's R-rated movie delves deep into a provocative relationship. It centers around a masochistic, almost middle-aged piano teacher (Isabelle Huppert) who frequently visits pornography cinemas and peep shows. Things change for Erika when she is romantically pursued and seduced by a young man (Benoît Magimel) she teaches.

Based on the 1983 novel of the same name by Elfriede Jelinek, the shocking but utterly intriguing The Piano Teacher deals with themes of perversion, gender dynamics, and repressed sexuality; it is a multi-layered portrayal of alienation and isolation and a disturbing meditation on sexual desire — particularly female sexual desire — resulting in a compelling psychological watch despite the controversial topics that it handles. Furthermore, Huppert's performance in this is showstopping, as expected.

4 'A Woman Under the Influence' (1974)

Director: John Cassavetes

Directed by John Cassavetes, A Woman Under the Influence offers audiences an incredibly bruising portrait of womanhood and mental health by following a woman named Mabel (Gena Rowlands in her best performance to date) and her husband Peter's (Nick Longhetti) decaying relationship.

Cassavetes' utterly compelling masterpiece is a true example of an incredibly realistic film, which is also thanks to its top-notch performances. The psychological drama A Woman Under the Influence deals with the psyche of a disturbed woman, shedding light on her loneliness and despair as a "well-behaved" housewife and providing powerful commentary on devotion. It is impossible not to feel for Rowlands' Mabel, who is full of love but doesn't know how to show it.

3 'Come and See' (1985)

Director: Elem Klimov

Elem Klimov's Come and See is a soul-shattering psychological drama known for its extremely realistic depiction of war. It follows a young boy (Alexei Jewgenjewitsch Krawtschenko, who was a non-actor at the time) who joins the Soviet resistance movement against German forces and experiences the horror of WWII.

Uncomfortable to sit through and incredibly hard to watch at times, Klimov's harrowing movie highlights the traumatic, overwhelming horrors and stress of war witnessed by innocent people, providing a powerless child's haunting point of view. It is a disturbing and heavy film throughout, especially given how it perfectly captures the authenticity of the war scenario with striking but heart-wrenching visuals. This classic anti-war film is guaranteed to leave a bitter taste in the audience's mouth afterward.

2 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

Director: Miloš Forman

Miloš Forman's adaptation of the Ken Kesey novel of the same name chronicles a Korean War veteran (Jack Nicholson in his Academy Award-winning performance) who, during the fall of 1963, pleads insanity and is admitted to a mental health institution where he tries to liven the place up a bit by playing card games and basketball with his fellow inmates.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is an essential psychological drama that centers around the stigma around disabilities, exploring intellectual freedom, sexual repression, and individuality. It sheds light on what makes each of us unique while also reflecting on the emasculation of men. Furthermore, Forman's forward-thinking, emotionally complex has gathered many awards, becoming the first film in 41 years to sweep the major categories of best picture, director, actor, actress, and screenplay.

1 'Persona' (1966)

Director: Ingmar Bergman

Directed by Ingmar Bergman, the Swedish Persona explores identity and duality as it follows a young nurse named Alma (Bibi AnderssonI), who is put in charge of a seemingly healthy actress (Liv Ullmann) who isn't able to talk. As the two share time together, Alma attempts to speak with Elisabeth but never receives an answer; she then confesses her secrets and finds that her personality is being engulfed by Elisabeth's persona.

Tackling art, gender, sexuality, and even featuring some vampirism themes and symbolism, the endlessly fascinating Persona is an intriguing study of the self. Part of what makes it so remarkable is how it is filled with surreal images, dream sequences, and a lot of obscure imagery and set pieces, which make it hard to distinguish between illusion and reality. Bergman's equally surrealist and minimalist movie is one of the greatest films of all time, according to the famous Sight and Sound Poll.

