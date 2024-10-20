The best psychological horrors eschew cheap jump scares and relentless gore and instead deal in authentic performances and disturbing themes. In particular, the subgenre tends to play on the unseen and the dread of losing one's grip on reality. It's a tricky feat to pull off, but several filmmakers in the 2010s proved that they were up to the challenge laid down by the great psychological horror directors of the past.

Indeed, the decade saw a minor resurgence of psychological horror films, the finest of which earned their place in the cinematic Hall of Fame. These films ranged from social thrillers to dystopian political allegories, eerie cults to body horror, domestic nightmares to old-school tales of witches and possession. They stand out with their unique storytelling, atmospheric tension, and emotional depth. These are the best psychological horror movies of the 2010s, ranked based on their effectiveness at tackling the emotional and psychological issues within a horror setting.

10 'Suspiria' (2018)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

"When you dance the dance of another, you make yourself in the image of its creator." Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria is a reimagining of the 1977 Dario Argento classic, set in a prestigious dance academy in postwar Berlin. The film follows Susie Bannion (Dakota Johnson), a young American dancer who joins the academy only to discover that it’s controlled by a coven of witches. As Susie becomes more involved in the school’s strange rituals, the line between reality and supernatural terror blurs.

The original film was iconic, so this remake could easily have crashed and burned; instead, Guadagnino pulls it off with style. Rather than sticking entirely to Argento's formula, he puts a new spin on the tale, including updating it with a wintry aesthetic in comparison to the original's vivid colors. Plus, Guadagnino makes the movie resonate on an emotional level as well as a sensory one. He's helped in this hugely by the masterful score from Radiohead's Thom Yorke.

9 'Goodnight Mommy' (2014)

Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala

"How do you know that’s your mother?" This unsettling Austrian film tells the story of two twin brothers (Elias Schwarz and Lukas Schwarz) who become suspicious of their mother (Susanne Wuest) after she returns home from cosmetic surgery with her face bandaged. Her cold and distant behavior leads the boys to believe that the woman in their home may not actually be their mother. Through this premise, Goodnight Mommy expertly plays on themes of identity, trust, and the fragility of familial bonds, ratcheting up the tension all the way.

Goodnight Mommy is essentially a modern update of an "old dark house" horror but with a greater focus on realism and family dynamics. Though the scary scenes leave a lasting impression, what lingers is the emotional aftermath. The third act is violent and brutal but also jam-packed with food for thought, and the movie was widely acclaimed on release. An English-language remake starring Naomi Watts followed, but the original is harder-hitting and more tautly constructed.

8 'Saint Maud' (2019)

Directed by Rose Glass

"Never waste your pain." Before playing Galadriel in The Rings of Power, Morfydd Clark delivered a towering lead performance in his unsettling character study. She plays Maud, a devout and lonely hospice nurse who becomes obsessed with saving the soul of her terminally ill patient, Amanda (Jennifer Ehle). As Maud’s religious fervor intensifies, her perception of reality begins to unravel, leading her down a dark and destructive path.

Saint Maud is a slow burn, focusing on mood and believability over frights, but it builds up to one of the finest closing scenes in recent horror history. The story is deliberately ambiguous, functioning both as a traditional horror and a tale of a woman in touch with superhuman forces. This approach is expertly conveyed through the cinematography, which draws on religious iconography and uses skewed or upside-down angles to mirror Maud's distorted perspective. Shocking and thoughtful, Saint Maud made for a thunderbolt of a debut for director Rose Glass.

7 'The Babadook' (2014)

Directed by Jennifer Kent

"If it's in a word or in a look, you can't get rid of the Babadook." This gem from Down Under focuses on Amelia (Essie Davis), a grieving widow struggling to raise her troubled son, Samuel (Noah Wiseman), after the death of her husband. When a mysterious children’s book about the Babadook, a sinister figure that haunts homes, appears in their house, Amelia’s already strained mental state begins to deteriorate completely.

The Babadook becomes a symbol of Amelia's repressed grief and trauma, manifesting as both a literal and psychological monster. The resulting film is brilliantly acted and almost Freudian in its study of family dysfunction; at times, The Babadook is almost more of a psychological drama. This is art horror done right, dealing in genuine terror rather than cheap scares. It was acclaimed on release and has rightly become a cult movie. Other than one notoriously incongruent stock sound effect, The Babadook lands all its beats perfectly.