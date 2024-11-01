Who doesn't love a bit of psychological horror? Plain slashers and ghost stories seem underwhelming compared to what a great, psychologically tough-to-handle horror movie can actually do; it doesn't have to be filled with blood or jumpscares to set up a scene or a point. This isn't to say slashers and ghost stories aren't terrifying or capable of being mentally difficult—a lot of them are exactly those things, which is why they're in the horror genre.

Psychologically demanding movies usually tackle difficult topics, most having to do with the more ignored aspects of being human. All the emotions people are normally taught to put aside, or the topics they avoid thinking about, often take center stage in movies like these. Anger, grief, rage, and trauma are the most common topics in all of them. These movies handle those emotions skillfully and by combining multiple genres. These are the best psychological horror movies of the last five years, ranked by how poignant and effective they are at conveying their chilling and thought-provoking themes.

10 'The Black Phone' (2021)

Directed by Scott Derrickson

Scott Derrickson's second collaboration with Ethan Hawke gives The Black Phone its chilling atmosphere. The story revolves around multiple child kidnappings in 1978 in Denver by a figure referred to as The Grabber. The hero is Finney (Mason Thames), a 13-year-old boy who one day gets pulled over by a large, masked man and kidnapped. Finney wakes up in a dark and damp basement with just one little window near the ceiling, a toilet, and a mattress. A black rotary phone is also attached to the wall, but it's disconnected. However, the phone rings one day, and Finney begins communicating with all the children The Grabber killed before catching him.

The Black Phone may not be the scariest movie of the bunch, but its story can be traumatizing to viewers sensitive to children getting hurt. The tension in The Black Phone is accomplished by Derrickson's obvious love for horror; he is said to have been inspired by classics like Rosemary's Baby and The Devil's Backbone. The movie was so successful that Derrickson is planning a sequel for October of next year.

9 'Hatching' (2022)

Directed by Hanna Bergholm

Hatching is a debut by the Finnish director Hanna Berholm. It embraces many horror tropes—it's a tense psychological horror but also a creature feature with elements of gore. The story is about Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) and her relationship with an overbearing, perfectionistic mother who always wishes to portray a picture-perfect family to the outside world. The mother, brilliantly played by Sophia Heikkilä, forces Tinja to uphold her unrealistic standards, sometimes to the point of breaking them.

When a crow enters their living room one day, Tinja gets traumatized by seeing her mother kill it, causing her to run off to the woods. There, Tinja finds an egg that she assumes is from the crow, takes it out of guilt, and places it in her bed to take care of. Tinja binds herself to the egg emotionally as the only thing she has. When the egg hatches, it's obvious Tinja's trauma and anxiety influenced what's inside. Hatching subtly yet somehow very obviously hints that it's about Tinja's mental state while going through her mother's demands; it's clever and pushes boundaries, which makes it one of the best movies in its genre.

8 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

Directed by Leigh Whannell

A household horror name, Leigh Whannell, took over the screenplay and directing of The Invisible Man remake after a failed attempt by the studio to make it a part of the Dark Universe series. Whannell turned the wheel sharply to the left, making the story of The Invisible Man from the perspective of his victim. That's how Elisabeth Moss, in the lead, and Whannell, in the director's chair, created a terrifying psychological horror remake that's also uncompromisingly feminist.

The story follows a successful architect, Cecilia (Moss), who lives a seemingly perfect life with her tech mogul boyfriend, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). However, Adrian is highly controlling, forcing her to drug him and escape his house one night. Two weeks after her departure, news comes out that Adrian has died and left her his money. Cecilia doesn't believe that Adrian is completely gone, fearing that he created an invisibility suit and is now stalking her. The terror of this movie is amplified by Elisabeth Moss' excellent performance; there's never anything around her, but her acting and the story imply there's always something lurking. The unease and tension of watching The Invisible Man make it one of the best movies in its genre.

7 'Titane' (2021)

Directed by Julia Ducournau

Titane is about Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), who was in a car accident as a child and has a permanently infused titanium plate into her skull. Alexia loves cars and is both a dancer at underground car shows and a ruthless serial killer. On the other side of town, the fire chief Vincent (Vincent Lindon) reunites with his long-lost son after a decade; he takes the boy in as his son, but things take a turn for the worse when Vincent and Alexia cross paths.

Julia Ducournau first pushed boundaries with Raw, a body horror about a girl who likes the taste of human flesh.

Titane consumes its viewers with a lot more than just a young girl's desire to eat, although it is a psychologically tasking story about a woman's desire to let loose, let go of inhibitions, and find herself in all the things she wants to become. In a somewhat confusing array of events, Ducournau succeeds in tackling topics of love and loss through extreme physical metaphors. Titane won the Palme d'Or at Cannes and has some apparent influences from David Cronenberg's movies like Videodrome and Crash.