Psychological horror is a subgenre of horror that is defined by its use of sound, lighting, atmosphere, tension, and the consumer's own psyche to evoke fear. This differs greatly from the standard horror genre, which primarily relies on being loud and in your face with its use of monsters, ghosts, and other supernatural or malevolent beings. Psychological horror tends to be a little more subtle. It often leaves viewers wondering what's going on, with some big reveal at the end. It may make use of ambiguity, with the common fear of the unknown unnerving the audience.

Psychological horror is actually quite a difficult thing to pull off, as many films have tried and failed spectacularly to match the standards of some of the subgenre's pioneers. Others, however, have pushed those boundaries to their limits and even set some of their own, introducing new standards due to just how well-crafted they are. In the years since their release, these unique projects have been elevated to full-on icon status thanks to their quality and are now widely considered the best psychological horror movies.

10 'Us' (2019)

Director: Jordan Peele

Us is the second film released by Jordan Peele, and while somewhat weaker than its predecessor, it's still among the greatest psychological horror movies ever made. The film deals with the confusion and fear that comes with a family meeting their doppelgängers, who belong to a reclusive cult that dwells beneath the Earth.

Though this one hasn't made quite as much of an impact as some of his other projects have, Us remains a fantastically underrated entry in the medium, featuring Lupita Nyong'o in an Oscar-worthy performance as the film's protagonist. Its themes of identity and assimilation are as eerie as they're thought-provoking, elevated by some impressive visuals. It's not the scariest movie ever made, but there are a lot of solid themes contained within, along with a fresh and unique storyline worthy of more attention.

9 'Midsommar' (2019)

Director: Ari Aster

Midsommar follows a group of college students who travel to Sweden to study the reclusive Hårga cult during their midsummer festival. While the cult seems innocent at first glance, things quickly turn sinister and devolve into a terrifying ordeal for the students, who are now isolated in the middle of the Swedish wilderness with no escape.

Directed by Ari Aster, Midsommar is among the best movies about cults. Aster sought to make a film that would take place primarily in broad daylight yet would still manage to be scary. Midsommar turns sunny days, one of the last beacons of peace and happiness, into the stuff of nightmares. Exploring themes of trauma, coercion, and emotional vulnerability, Midsommar is an excellent psychological horror that challenges the boundaries and destroys classic horror conventions and an amazing psychedelic horror movie, too.

8 'Hereditary' (2018)

Director: Ari Aster

Hereditary toes the line between supernatural and psychological horror, making use of both genres' conventions and amassing them into one superb entry in horror. The movie portrays an ordinary family torn apart after a car accident leaves their youngest member dead. Strange and mysterious things begin happening, bringing further chaos into their dynamic.

This movie not only features one of the greatest acting performances ever committed to film courtesy of Toni Collette but also some daring and terrifying visuals and scenarios. Hereditary was Aster's feature film debut, but his relative inexperience with big projects like this doesn't make itself apparent. On the contrary, the film is made with all the care and caution of a seasoned cinema veteran. A movie that no horror fan will want to miss, Hereditary is a quintessential modern nightmare that will likely remain legendary for generations to come.

7 'Black Swan' (2010)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Black Swan stars Natalie Portman as a troubled ballerina on the verge of infamy. While preparing for a show that will make or break her career, she falls under the shadow of an extremely competitive rival and a manipulative director. This constant pressure causes her to spiral out of control and lose her grip on reality.

Beautifully intense, Black Swan is not only effective thanks to Portman's incredible performance, but thanks to the plotline being entirely plausible. Anyone who works in an artistic environment similar to the one in the film knows exactly how much pressure entertainers can come under. This is precisely what makes it so disturbing: Black Swan takes a deep dive into parts of the human psyche best left unexplored. It's terrifying to watch the protagonist's descent into a dark place that many would never wish upon their worst enemy.

6 'Get Out' (2017)

Director: Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele made his directorial debut with Get Out, a psychological black comedy horror film starring Daniel Kaluuya as Chris, a young man who begins dating a woman with a sinister family. This film is the polar opposite of what Peele became known for during his comedy days, and yet he pulls it off in a way that very few others could have.

Kaluuya delivers an exceptional performance, coupled with effective use of a limited budget and the constant sense of impending doom that is common amongst psychological horror movies. Get Out excels as a societal commentary and an expertly made psychological horror thriller. It opened a lot of doors for Peele, allowing him to move on and break out into bigger, better projects. In only his first major film, Peele proved that he is a force to be reckoned with and a fierce competitor amongst horror directors.

5 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directors: Daniel Myrick & Eduardo Sánchez

The Blair Witch Project was one of the first and best found-footage films to be released. Featuring a tiny main cast of only three actors, The Blair Witch Project makes use of limited resources and prefers to scare its viewers without actually showing the titular witch. Instead, the fear factor comes from the impossibly changing environment and the division that grows between the three friends as they wander through the wilderness.

The movie is deeply unsettling all the way through, with the sensation that something isn't quite right slowly mounting. It makes use of dread and the awful sensation of being hopelessly lost in unfamiliar territory to evoke some of the most common human fears in a ride that doesn't let up even for a second. This is what makes The Blair Witch Project so brilliant and one of the best psychological horrors out there.

4 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Director: Roman Polanski

Motherhood is supposed to be a time for happiness and joy. For Rosemary (Mia Farrow), this taxing yet rewarding time becomes a living hell. After Rosemary and her husband move into a new apartment to make room for their coming baby, they find themselves besieged by a slew of odd neighbors who refuse to grant the couple even a moment of respite.

Rosemary's Baby is a movie that constantly leaves its audience in the dark and on edge. All the neighbors seem to know something that Rosemary and the audience don't, which leaves more questions springing up than answers. Moving into a new place can be a source of anxiety for many, especially given the human need to fit in. Rosemary's Baby plays upon these anxieties and turns the fear factor up to 11, making for a rather uncomfortable and extremely unsettling experience for audiences. Yet it does this with grace and nuance, resulting in a movie that broke so many rules while still adhering to the status quo just enough to be enjoyed by casual movie-goers. Rosemary's Baby is universally terrifying, which is precisely why it is so great.

3 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Director: Jonathan Demme

The Silence of the Lambs stars Anthony Hopkins in what might be his most iconic role ever: Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a former psychologist turned cannibalistic serial killer. Imprisoned in a high-security facility, Lecter is assigned to assist FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) with tracking down a new serial killer. Being a shrink and a killer himself, Hannibal knows how the minds of killers work, and he knows who is behind these attacks.

Hopkins and Foster bring electrifying performances with phenomenal chemistry on screen. They perfectly encapsulate the distrusting yet respectful dynamic the two characters share, but this isn't the only good part of the movie. The Silence of the Lambs keeps tensions high and gives the viewers shivers by subtly but strikingly showing the dangers and most perverse corners of the human mind. It might not be the scariest movie ever made; in fact, it's far from terrifying. However, it's still one of the most recognized psychological horrors out there, thanks to its inherent qualities.

2 'Psycho' (1960)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock is a classic horror movie director who needs no introduction. While he produced a lot of absolute gems over the years, many regard his best film to be 1960's Psycho. Almost everyone knows of the iconic shower scene at this point, even if they haven't even seen the movie before. Psycho explores the human mind in a way that very few other movies have, explaining how a young man can become motivated to do terrible, terrible things.

Elevated by stellar production values, excellent performances, and Hitchcock's usual flare, Psycho is both a pioneer and a milestone in the psychological horror genre. The soundtrack of screeching violins has sort of become a staple of horror and has been used in many films and shows since. Psycho was truly a game-changer in cinema, paving the way for the modern psychological horror movie and cementing Hitchcock's legacy as a master of his craft.

1 'The Shining' (1980)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick is revered by many as one of the greatest and most influential movie directors of all time. He is responsible for numerous great works, including 1980's The Shining. This movie is based on a novel by equally influential horror writer Stephen King, although King has expressed contempt for the film on more than one occasion. That said, critics and audiences have praised The Shining to no end, to the point where it wouldn't be wrong to call The Shining one of the greatest movies of all time.

The Shining is also the best psychological horror movie, largely because of its unique, bleak, and eerie take on the human psyche and its dangers. It achieves this through its oppressive tension, outstanding acting, and its deep dive into mental health themes. The cinematography and overall style are also something to be remembered by many. There are loads of iconic lines and scenes from The Shining, and it has been the go-to Stephen King movie for a lot of horror fans. It is among Kubrick's finest work and earns this title in nearly every aspect.

