Of all the different subgenres, styles, and sensitivities of cinematic scares, it is often the terror of psychological horror that burns the slowest, creating atmospheric and intense spectacles of suspense that haunt viewers as they gradually unravel. While these pictures are defined by their agonizing and meticulous pacing, many of them still conjure up thrills aplenty to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Some of these films mix up their measured tempo with heart-racing sequences of panic and pandemonium consistently throughout the story, while others gradually ratchet up the tension to culminate in an explosive and exhilarating final act that leaves viewers stunned. From Oscar-winning sensations to cult classic gems, these 10 movies present psychological horror at its most pulsating.

10 'The Loved Ones' (2009)

Directed by Sean Byrne

Psychological horror, family drama, and atypical adolescent angst all interweave fantastically in 2009’s underrated gem The Loved Ones. The Australian horror flick follows Brent (Xavier Samuel), a guilt-stricken high school student still coming to terms with his father’s death, as he becomes the captive of an obsessed and sadistic classmate’s – and her father’s – unnerving, homemade prom. Tortured by his deranged kidnappers, Brent must overcome his own demons and fight for his survival.

While the film plays with a familiar premise, debut director Sean Byrne brings a skin-crawling, creepy edge to the abduction tale that sees the movie worm its way deep within the viewer’s mind. Another strength it has is its characters, with Brent well realized as the lead to make his fight for his life and his personal struggles incredibly easy to invest in. It makes for a pulsating and squeamish thriller that keeps audiences engrossed and on the edge of their seats throughout.

9 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Directed by Robert Eggers

An intriguing film that uses its simple premise of isolation, masculinity, and a simmering rivalry to psychological perfection, The Lighthouse blends its engrossing and refined narrative with a surreal, arthouse angst as reality, fantasy, and mythology blur together in an invigorating manner. Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson star as two lighthouse keepers marooned on their remote island after intense storms ravage the area. The more time they spend in each other’s company, the more their grasp on reality slips and the greater their spite for one another grows.

It's peculiar visual presentation imbues the film with an eerie dread, one that complements the claustrophobic and cerebral qualities of the story sublimely. While many of its creeping horror elements unravel slowly, the film initiates a more thrilling and exciting tone as it begins to untether itself from any semblance of grounded reality. The greater portion of its second half represents a hypnotic and thrilling game of cat-and-mouse between the two leads.

8 'Midsommar' (2019)

Directed by Ari Aster

Folk horror received a phenomenal facelift in 2019 in the form of Ari Aster’s second terrifying masterpiece, Midsommar. Months after the devastating murder-suicide of her sister and parents, a grieving Dani (Florence Pugh) joins her boyfriend and his classmates on a getaway to the pagan communal home of one of their friends. While Dani and Christian (Jack Reynor) try to mend their fracturing relationship, an eerie, underlying horror becomes increasingly apparent among the remote community.

With an extensive 155-minute runtime, Midsommar is meticulous with its tempo, developing a deeply unsettling aura as the story, and the immediate threat, gradually unfurls. Come the last leg of the story, with Dani’s spiritual journey clashing violently with the pagans’ murderous schemes, the film descends into an all-out waking nightmare of ritualistic terror and violent deaths. Its final moments are particularly harrowing, courtesy of Pugh’s spellbinding performance, making Midsommar an excellent heart-stopper as well as a masterclass in mounting suspense and visual horror.

7 'Black Swan' (2010)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky’s tense and cerebral thriller deals with obsession and artistic pursuits in a manner that is nothing short of heart-racing and magnetic. It follows dedicated ballerina Nina Sayers (Natalie Portman) as she embraces the opportunity of a lifetime when she wins the lead role of her academy’s production of ‘Swan Lake’. However, competition for the role in the form of academy newcomer Lily (Mila Kunis) sees Nina’s life spiral out of control.

Like many of the best psychological films that place an intrinsic focus on one character, Black Swan invests heavily into surrealism, impressionism, and powerful visuals to explore Nina’s deteriorating psyche. The closer it gets to her performance, the more the stylistic decisions take center stage. The end result is a maddening and scintillating deep dive into the headspace of a desperate artist, one unafraid of coming to bold and ambiguous conclusions that have seen the film remain a conversation piece for well over a decade.

6 'The Vanishing' (1988)

Directed by George Sluzier

As a foreign-language film from Holland, The Vanishing perhaps hasn’t received the universal praise and mainstream appreciation that it so thoroughly deserves, because it is a frantic and maddening psychological horror that thrives with a brilliant and unique narrative structure. It focuses on a young man who, after the inexplicable disappearance of his girlfriend from a rest stop, spends three years manically searching for her. He is finally approached by an unassuming chemistry teacher who claims to know what happened.

George Sluizer directs the film with a grounded composure, one absent flamboyance or lavish visuals, but one that allows the chilling nature of the story to take center stage with truly frightening results. Terrifyingly realistic, The Vanishing is a waking nightmare of psychological angst and dread that leaves audiences both scarred and exhausted by what they have seen.

5 'The Thing' (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

Following an assimilating, shape-shifting alien that wreaks havoc on an American research team stationed in Antarctica, The Thing is universally heralded as a defining masterpiece of monster horror. However, with the stakes rising as each of the survivors begin questioning who they can trust, leading to many intense and heart-stopping sequences between the humans, the John Carpenter classic also stands as a gripping and thrilling psychological horror.

Thriving with sequences like the revelation of the dog’s true nature, the spider-head moment, and the famous blood test scene, The Thing instills exhilarating horror consistently throughout its runtime to present a spectacle of relentless intensity. Complemented by fantastic body horror brought to life by gorgeously graphic practical effects, and a litany of outstanding performances, The Thing is horror entertainment at its most exciting and endlessly thrilling.

4 'Get Out' (2016)

Directed by Jordan Peele

An astounding achievement as the debut film of famous comic-turned-horror director Jordan Peele, Get Out made an immediate impression on audiences on its way to becoming one of the few horror movies to earn recognition at the Academy Awards. Blending elements of horror, comedy, and social commentary, it follows a Black photographer as he visits the estate of his girlfriend’s family for a weekend holiday. While he is initially dismissive of their casual racism, he soon learns there may be a sinister evil lurking beneath the social awkwardness.

Its juggling of tone and genre is a testament to Peele’s nuance and nous, but the film also thrives by tackling its major central issue directly rather by using a fantastical monster as an allegory. It deciphers many false notions and misunderstands of racism while still delivering a viewing experience big on entertainment value and incredible narrative thrills. It is widely regarded to be one of the best and most original pictures of the 2010s.

3 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

One does not earn the moniker the Master of Suspense without serving up some of the greatest thrills cinema has ever seen. A true craftsman, Alfred Hitchcock is renowned for his ability to raise pulses, and the acclaimed director has few films that exemplify that like Pyscho. The 1960 horror classic plays on the mind like few other films, initially following a real estate secretary as she steals a large sum of money from her boss and goes on the run, ending up at the Bates Motel. When she goes missing, her lover and her sister investigate her disappearance.

With the director’s trademark voyeuristic intrigue, a sublimely twisty story, some exceptional camera work, and a litany of enticing characters, Psycho enthralls viewers with its captivating narrative that builds suspense beautifully. The famous shower scene is perhaps the greatest example of fearsome thrills ever put to screen, but the film is rife with sequences that are agonizingly suspenseful. It is a horror icon for its mastery of delivering a supremely thrilling spectacle that remains just as powerful today as it was upon release over six decades ago.

2 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece of horrific dread and suspense marks one of the greatest horror movies of all time, let alone one of the most brilliant examples of psychological terror cinema has ever seen. Based on Stephen King’s novel, it follows an alcoholic writer as he and his young family venture into the Colorado mountains to serve as the winter caretakers of the Overlook Hotel. However, their stay soon becomes a haunted nightmare as the hotel’s dark past plagues them, driving Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) to the brink of murderous hysteria.

Defined by its building sense of unnerving atmospheric dread, The Shining starts off with a hypnotic yet enigmatic suspense that steadily intensifies until it erupts into all-out domestic horror in the final act. Jack’s maniacal hunt for Wendy (Shelley DuVall) and Danny (Danny Lloyd) is a relentless hellscape of terror that is heart-pounding, chilling, and supremely thrilling in the most fearsome meaning of the word.

1 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

In the history of the Oscars, only six horror films have ever been nominated for Best Picture with just one going on to win the award. That one movie was 1991’s pristine psychological horror The Silence of the Lambs. Directed by Jonathan Demme, it famously follows the FBI’s investigation into an active serial killer known as Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). In an effort to get answers on the murderer, young cadet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is sent to interview detained psychologist and serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), with the two forming an unlikely bond that both try to exploit to their own advantage.

An ageless masterpiece of crime thrills and unnerving psychological horror, the film builds suspense masterfully, making exceptional use of intersecting narratives while coasting on the Oscar-winning performances of Foster and Hopkins. Hopkins is particularly sublime, putting in a chilling performance that stands as the greatest horror cinema has ever seen.

