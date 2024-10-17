The key to an alluring psychological thriller is a story that effortlessly gets under audiences' skin with a narrative that forces them to take a thought-provoking journey into the human psyche. Unlike other genres, psychological thrillers focus mostly on the development of the characters who are typically faced with a certain moral conflict, heightening the level of fear and anxiety in unpredictable (sometimes unexplainable) ways.

There are dozens of psychological thriller series that successfully entertain audiences for multiple seasons, but series such as Ripley, The Night Of, and The Outsider are among the best miniseries that are just as mind-blowing and effective for the avid thrill seeker. These are the ten best psychological thriller miniseries, ranked by how well they tackle their delicate and thoughtful subjects and their overall quality as outstanding pieces of television.

10 'Behind Her Eyes' (2021)

Image via Netflix

Behind Her Eyes is a blend of a psychological thriller and neo-noir that follows a single mom, Louise Barnsley (Simona Brown), who starts a steamy secret affair with her new boss, Dr. David Ferguson (Tom Bateman). Her life soon takes an unexpected turn when she's lured into a new friendship with a seemingly friendly woman, Adele (Eve Hewson), who is David's wife, catapulting Louise into a chaotic love triangle that changes her life forever.

Based on the 2017 novel by the same name written by Sarah Pinborough, Behind Her Eyes puts a unique twist on the traditional tale of an extra-marital affair by intertwining dark and dangerous secrets that effortlessly hook audiences in from beginning to end. Full of unexpected twists and with only six episodes, Behind Her Eyes is an easy-to-binge psychological thriller that will keep viewers on the edge.

9 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' (2020)

Created by Mike Flanagan

Image via Netflix

An American woman, Danielle Clayton (Victoria Pedretti), takes a job as an au pair for the Wingrave family in the English countryside, where she hopes to escape her traumatic past and start over with a clean slate. As she happily settles into her new home on the family's massive estate, she starts to experience strange occurrences and soon uncovers secrets about the mysterious manor and those who lived there before her.

Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on the 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw written by Henry James but also borrows from James' other works of famous fiction. The series follows a nonlinear narrative that adds an unparalleled sense of mystery and unpredictability compared to other ghost stories. The Haunting of Bly Manor requires audiences' undivided attention as well as a keen eye for detail, as Flanagan is known to hide clues throughout his work that are essential to grasping the entirety of the story.

8 'The Outsider' (2020)

Created by Richard Price

Image via HBO

Detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) is assigned to investigate the gruesome murder of a young local boy, which shockingly leads him to a highly unexpected suspect who is close to home. When a supernatural force enters the picture, Anderson receives help from a private investigator, Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), who has a unique sense of memory and perception and is potentially the key to solving the unusual case.

The Outsider is a psychological thriller horror series and a solid adaptation of the best-selling novel by Stephen King. What starts as a seemingly straightforward case takes a turbulent twist that requires audiences to open their minds to the unknown and unexplainable. With a star-studded cast that also includes Jason Bateman (who also directed the first two episodes), House of the Dragon's Paddy Considine, and Julianne Nicholson, The Outsider is a thrilling whirlwind of a mystery and a guaranteed hit that will leave viewers with relentless chills.

7 'The Patient' (2022)

Created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg

Image via Hulu

The usually funny Steve Carell stars as a psychotherapist, Alan Strauss, who, while trying to cope with the recent loss of his wife, continues to work and see patients. When he meets with Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), it seems like a normal session, but things take a dark turn when Fortner reveals that he wants Strauss to help him stop having the urge to commit murder. Strauss quickly finds himself being held hostage by the serial killer, forcing him to try and unravel the darkness of Fortner's wicked, murderous mind.

The Patient is a suspense-filled thriller that directly taps into the psychological aspect of a serial killer, which can be both fascinating and terrifying. Known for his comedic roles, Carell goes against type in The Patient, delivering a stunning dramatic performance that showcases his marginalized range as an actor. He's joined by Gleeson in a chilling performance as a deranged man who is curious to discover the method to his madness. The overall premise of The Patient is enough to lure audiences in, and while it explores the homicidal aspects of the mind, it also weaves in dramatic undertones that heighten the thrills.

6 'The Watcher' (2022)

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan

Image via Netflix

Based on real-life events, The Watcher stars Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Dean and Nora Brannock, who, along with their kids, move into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey. Shortly after, the family begins to receive letters from an unknown sender known as The Watcher and experiences events of harassment, putting them on edge and paranoid of everyone around them.

The Watcher is based on a 2018 New York Magazine article, "The Haunting of a Dream House" by Reeves Wiedeman, and recounts the events of a family harassed by an unknown individual who called themselves The Watcher. The anxiety and fear eventually manifest themselves in viewers, leaving them in unwavering anticipation of The Watcher's true motives. The Watcher centers around the common fear we all have of the unknown, and while it's terrifying to be stalked or watched by anyone, it's even worse when you can't place a name or face to the source.

5 'The Undoing' (2020)

Created by David E. Kelley

Image via HBO

Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman stars as a prominent psychiatrist, Grace Fraser, who lives happily with her doting husband, Jonathan (Hugh Grant), and their son, Henry (Noah Jupe), in Manhattan. The Frasers' seemingly picturesque world is soon completely turned upside down when Jonathan is accused of murdering a young woman, leading Grace to not only question everything about her husband and their life but also deal with being thrown into the exposing public eye.

The Undoing is a sensational psychological thriller based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known Better by Jean Hanff Korelitz that puts a spin on the classic whodunit mystery. Layer by layer, the series presents each character and their relation to the murder, leading viewers to constantly ping-ponging back and forth over who is truly responsible. The series earned immense praise specifically for Kidman and Grant's performances, but the heart and soul of The Undoing lies in the unbearable rabbit hole of deception, lies, and greed surrounding the Frasers.

4 'Ripley' (2024)

Created by Steven Zaillian

Image via Netflix

Set in New York City in 1960, Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) is a petty con man who is approached by a wealthy man, Herbert Greenleaf (Kenneth Lonergan), who mistakes Ripley for a former friend of his spoiled son, Dickie (Johnny Flynn). Unaware of Ripley's true identity and deceiving ways, Greenleaf hires him to travel to Italy and try to convince Dickie to return home, but the job leads Ripley to an immense opportunity and a lifetime of deception, greed, and murder.

Ripley is an exceptional neo-noir psychological thriller series based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley. The series effectively captures the gritty, dark atmosphere of a classic film noir with stunning cinematography, outstanding performances, and a more in-depth take on Highsmith's famous novel. While many may be familiar with the 1999 film starring Matt Damon in the titular role, Ripley isn't as predictable as one might think. Instead, it remains true to Highsmith's tale while still paving a new path as a stellar psychological thriller series.

3 'The Night Of' (2018)

Created by Richard Price and Steven Zaillian

Image via HBO

In Queens, New York, college student Naz Khan (Riz Ahmed) decides to borrow his father's cab one night to drive to a party. On the way, he picks up a mysterious but attractive woman, Andrea (Sofia Black D'Elia), leading to Khan canceling his initial plans to go to the party and, instead, choosing to hang out with Andrea. After a night of sex and drugs, Khan wakes up the next morning to find Andrea stabbed to death. As Khan is arrested and charged with her murder, he soon starts to think the key to his freedom isn't with his attorney (John Turturro) but with an influential inmate (Michael Kenneth Williams) at Riker's Island.

The Night Of is a gripping psychological thriller and crime drama that earned several Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning five, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Move for Ahmed. The series sets the stage for an inescapable nightmare worsened by crooked politicians and cultural undertones that also gives a rare glimpse into the injustice of the American justice system. The Night Of is a compelling and powerful series that is a must-see for any diehard fan of the psychological thriller genre and is, without question, one of the best miniseries of the last decade.

2 'Sharp Objects' (2018)

Created by Marti Noxon

Image via HBO

Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams stars as reporter Camille Preaker, who returns to her small hometown to investigate a series of unsolved cases involving young girls in the community. While digging for clues and talking to locals, Camille reconnects with her overbearing mother, Adora (Patricia Clarkson) and her younger half-sister, Amma (Eliza Scanlen). As she pieces the puzzles of the cases together, Camille is forced to come to terms with the turbulent past she thought was long behind her.

Sharp Objects is a riveting psychological thriller series based on the debut novel of author Gillian Flynn and is essentially a mystery within a mystery that will leave audiences shell-shocked. Aside from the complex maze of unsolved cases, Adams' character is revealed to have many demons in her closet, surrounded mainly by her tumultuous relationship with her mother and her checkered past. Sharp Objects touches on mental trauma while also diving deep into the lives of those who use their wealth and social status to conceal their genuine damage. Sharp Objects will have audiences on endless pins and needles, and the finale is simply jaw-dropping.

1 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Created by Mike Flanagan

Image via Netflix

Hugh (Henry Thomas) and Olivia (Carla Gugino) Crane decide to purchase an old, supposedly haunted house known as Hill House to renovate and sell. The couple moves to the 90-year-old home with their young children, Nell (Victoria Pedretti), Luke (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), Theodora (Kate Siegel), Steven (Michiel Huisman), and Shirley (Elizabeth Reaser). Years later, the Crane children find themselves drawn back to Hill House, where they are forced to come together and face the ghosts of their past.

Based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel by the same name, The Haunting of Hill House was a massive hit, praised as one of the best Netflix series in recent years. The series follows an in-depth nonlinear narrative that diligently conveys Jackson's original ghost story with a modern twist and has an alluring blend of horror and psychological drama that makes it a pure delight. Hill House is a triumph of a horror series, but it's an equally impressive psychological thriller; by focusing on the Cranes' pain and trauma, the show offers a poignant and harrowing depiction of mental health, grief, and the demons that plague people's minds.

