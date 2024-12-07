When you're looking for a cinematic experience that pushes the mind to the limits of suspense, a good psychological thriller is precisely what the doctor ordered. From noir stories to emotional dramas, the psychological thriller genre encompasses many different flavors of fiction, but the one thing they have in common is that they keep you on the edge of your seat. The streaming service Prime Video is home to a host of psychological thrillers, including both acclaimed classics and more contemporary hits. Read on to discover our selection of the best psychological thriller movies on Prime Video right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Prime Video.

‘Disturbia’ (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 69% | IMDb: 6.8/10

A neo-noir psychological thriller directed by D. J. Caruso and written by Christopher Landon and Carl Ellsworth, Disturbia stars Shia LeBeouf as Kale, a 17-year-old high school student struggling with the death of his father who is placed under house arrest for assaulting his teacher. Feeling bored and hopeless, Kale begins to spy on his neighbors, but when he witnesses a possible crime across the street, he begins to suspect that there is a serial killer in the neighborhood. Carrie-Anne Moss, Sarah Roemer, Viola Davis, Aaron Yoo, and David Morse appear in supporting roles.

Disturbia premiered in 2007 to box office success and earned a positive reception from critics as well. The film’s premise is partly inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window but transports the story to a 2000s suburban setting. Supported by LaBeouf’s notable performance and compelling narrative, Disturbia is a taut and engaging psychological thriller that’s genuinely gripping from start to finish.

‘Saltburn’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell, who shot to fame with her debut film Promising Young Woman, Saltburn is a psychological gothic dark comedy thriller starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi in leading roles. The film follows the story of Oliver Quick, a new student at Oxford who befriends the wealthy, popular, and peculiar Felix Catton and is invited to spend the summer at Felix’s family estate. Fascinated by the lavish lifestyle of the Catton family, Oliver gets drawn into their glamorous world, turning his summer vacation into a wild and dark adventure. The Banshees of Inisherin star Keoghan plays Oliver, and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi portrays Felix, along with Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, Carey Mulligan, and Reece Shearsmith.

Saltburn premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival, where it earned generally positive reviews, with critics praising the stellar ensemble cast, exquisite cinematography, and gorgeous art design. The film went on to receive numerous accolades, including nominations for two Golden Globe Awards and five BAFTA Film Awards.

‘We Need to Talk About Kevin’ (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Based on Lionel Shriver’s eponymous 2003 novel, We Need to Talk About Kevin is a psychological drama thriller directed by BAFTA-winner Lynne Ramsay, who also co-wrote the film with Rory Stewart Kinnear. The film follows the story of Eva, a single mother, and her troubled teenage son, Kevin. When Kevin is imprisoned after he goes on a killing spree at his high school, Eva navigates responsibility and grief, trying to deal with the actions of her psychopathic son that resulted from their strained relationship since his childhood. Ezra Miller stars as the titular Kevin, a disturbed teenager with a difficult childhood, with Tilda Swinton as Eva. The film also stars John C. Reilly, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, and Ashley Gerasimovich in supporting roles.

We Need to Talk About Kevin premiered In Competition at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, where it received positive reviews from critics. The movie masterfully blends drama, tragedy, and psychological horror through a painful mother-son story. The film is further elevated by Swinton’s incredible performance as a grieving mother facing severe emotional and psychological challenges. Her performance earned the actor Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations.

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Adapted from Thomas Harris’ eponymous 1988 novel, The Silence of the Lambs is directed by Jonathan Demme and written by Ted Tally. The film stars Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling, a young FBI trainee on the hunt for a serial killer named Buffalo Bill, who is notorious for killing women and skinning his victims. To help with her case, Clarice seeks the help of Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a remarkable psychiatrist and a cannibalistic serial killer. Ted Levine, Scott Glenn, Anthony Heald, and Kasi Lemmons appear in supporting roles.

The Silence of the Lambs is considered a classic in the genre and a horror masterpiece, acclaimed by critics and audiences for its narrative, performances, and direction. The film was the fifth highest-grossing film of 1991 and earned numerous accolades, including Academy Awards for Foster for her breakthrough performance and Hopkins for his unforgettable depiction of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, which became a benchmark for several future adaptations.

‘Memento’ (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.4/10

Memento is a neo-noir psychological thriller directed by Christopher Nolan and based on the short story Memento Mori by Jonathan Nolan. The movie follows Leonard Shelby, an insurance investigator suffering from anterograde amnesia, which causes him short-term memory loss and inability to form new memories. To cope with his condition, Leonard uses an elaborate system of photographs, notes, and tattoos on his body to remind him of his wife’s murder and help him hunt down the killer. Guy Pearce stars in the lead role, with Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano, Jorja Fox, and Mark Boone Junior in supporting roles.

Memento premiered at the 2000 Venice Film Festival, receiving critical acclaim for its storytelling, innovative structure, and Pearce’s compelling performance. The movie is presented in a non-linear narrative, with two different sequences of scenes — one in color and one in black and white to explore Leonard’s mental state. A tightly knit, atmospheric thriller, Memento is considered one of the best films of 2000.

‘The Invisible Man’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Loosely adapted from H.G. Wells’ eponymous 1987 classic, The Invisible Man is a 2020 thriller film directed by Leigh Whannell, serving as a reboot of the 1933 film of the same name. The movie stars Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass, a woman who escapes a violent and abusive relationship with her boyfriend, Adrian, and later finds out that he committed suicide. Soon, she begins to experience strange occurrences that make her believe that she is being stalked and gaslit by Adrian, and she sets out to discover the truth on her own. Oliver Jackson-Cohen appears as Adrian, with Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, and Michael Dorman in supporting roles.

On its release, The Invisible Man was a huge box office success and highly acclaimed by critics for Whannell’s direction and Moss’s remarkable performance as a victim of abuse. The movie has also been praised for its narrative and music, as well as for addressing themes of domestic violence.

‘Triangle’ (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Written and directed by Christopher Smith, Triangle is a psychological thriller that follows a single mother who goes on a boating trip with her friends. When their yacht has an accident, they end up taking refuge in a derelict, abandoned cruise ship, where they suddenly discover that they are being stalked by an unseen entity. Alias alum Melissa George stars as Jess, and For All Mankind alum Michael Dorman stars as Greg, with Rachael Carpani, Henry Nixon, Emma Lung, and Liam Hemsworth in supporting roles.

Triangle premiered at the 2009 London FrightFest Film Festival, where it earned a positive reception for its intelligent storytelling, satisfying fear quotient, and (most importantly) George’s solid performance in the lead. Triangle uses a time loop narrative to explore psychological horror in a fascinating way, taking inspiration from the Greek mythological story of Sisyphus, as well as films like Dead of the Night and Memento.

‘Requiem for a Dream’ (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Based on Hubert Selby Jr.’s eponymous 1978 novel, Requiem for a Dream is a psychological drama thriller directed by Darren Aronofsky that follows the stories of four interconnected characters affected by drug abuse. The film stars Ellen Burstyn as Sara Goldfarb, a retired widow who gets addicted to harmful medication while trying to lose weight. The film also explores the stories of her son (Jared Leto), his friend (Marlon Wayans), and his girlfriend (Jennifer Connelly).

Requiem for a Dream premiered at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival, where it received acclaim for its direction, screenplay, immersive visual style, music, and social themes. The film explores how addiction alters psychological and emotional states, imprisoning victims in a tragic world of delusion and desperation, which increasingly worsens as the film’s story progresses. The film is a gut-wrenching and grim watch full of great existential dread and presented through a deep, rich narrative.

