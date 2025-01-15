Psychological thrillers have a reputation for inciting an unpredictable level of chills and thrills in audiences with suspenseful mysteries or shocking criminals who commit unspeakable crimes. Known as a sub-genre to the thriller film genre, the psychological thriller mainly focuses on exploring psychological and emotional aspects of its audience through suspense and intensity.

Through the years, there have been a significant number of notable psychological thrillers that are excellent contributions to the genre, but hits such as Rear Window, The Silence of the Lambs, and Zodiac, rank as essential psychological thrillers. While we could go on for days about must-see psychological thrillers, there's a particular selection of popular titles, including Vertigo, Taxi Driver, and Inception, that everyone should see at least once in their lifetime.

11 'Vertigo' (1958)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock is known for his expertise in psychological thrillers and his 1958 classic, Vertigo, is one that didn't have an initial major impact but, in recent years, it has been credited as one of the director's greatest films. James Stewart stars as John Ferguson, a former police officer with a severe fear of heights who is hired to follow a friend's troubled wife, Madeline (Kim Novak), in an effort to save her from possibly taking her own life.

Vertigo is the ultimate definition of a psychological thriller as it not only centers around a character's irrational fear of heights but also dives deeper into the human mindset regarding disillusion and obsession. The movie gives the initial impression of being a practical plot, but in true Hitchcock fashion, the Master of Suspense slowly lures audiences into a blended world of fantasy and drama paired with his traditional touch of unbearable suspense and tension, making Vertigo a crucial psychological thriller.

10 'Dressed to Kill' (1980)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Brian De Palma's erotic psychological thriller, Dressed to Kill, is a subtle homage to Hitchcock's classic, Psycho, but with much more sex appeal and slow-burn intensity that will have audiences on the edge of their seats. The movie follows a call-girl, Liz Blake (Nancy Allen), who witnesses a mysterious blonde woman brutally murder a woman (Angie Dickinson) in an elevator. When Blake becomes the police's prime suspect in the case, she and the victim's son set out to find the real killer before it's too late.

Dressed to Kill starts with very little to no dialogue, which allows De Palma to meticulously build up an unbearable level of suspense, effectively hooking audiences into this stylish and sexy psychological thriller. While some would say Dressed to Kill is more of a sexpot who-dun-it than a psychological thriller, De Palma's flawless execution of the film's undeniable tone of terror, mystery, and elegance puts this 80s film in a category of its own.

9 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Taxi Driver is one of the most celebrated psychological thrillers starring Robert De Niro as a Vietnam veteran, Travis Bickle, who works as a cab driver in a morally decaying New York City. As Bickle slowly descends into madness, audiences are unable to pull their eyes away from what one can describe as a car crash in slow motion. Despite Bickle's volatile and turbulent journey, it's impossible not to watch and see the outcome.

Martin Scorsese beautifully taps into the complex mind of Bickle, who serves as a representation of many who experienced warfare and the psychological impact, as well as the change in culture at the time, conveying a tale of violence and chaos that is simply remarkable. While Bickle's mental state is the core of the film, Scorsese's vision also pulls audiences into a dream-like state, giving an additional boost to the film's overall psychological impact that resonates long after the credits have rolled.

8 'Sleuth' (1972)

Directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz

The 1972 psychological thriller Sleuth is one of the most underrated films of the genre and is an intense game of wits with dangerously high stakes. Laurence Olivier stars as a successful crime novelist, Andrew Wyke, who seems content with his wife leaving him for another man, Milo Tindle (Michael Caine). When Wyke meets with Tindle, he presents an unusual proposition which ultimately sets an intense game of cat and mouse into motion.

For those who are fans of the infamous work of Agatha Christie, Joseph L. Mankiewicz's Sleuth is an absolute must-see. Caine and Olivier are a dashing and dangerously clever duo whose exceptional performances earned them both Oscar nominations for Best Actor. Sleuth is a riveting who-dun-it mystery tailored to an intense game of psychological warfare that keeps audiences in high anticipation at every move, deeming it to be a one-of-a-kind psychological thriller.

7 'Zodiac' (2007)

Directed by David Fincher

David Fincher's dark R-rated psychological thriller, Zodiac, lays out all the details and clues of one of America's most notorious cold cases and killers, the Zodiac, who terrorized the Bay Area during the late 1960s and 1970s. The film centers around two San Fran detectives, Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.) and Dave Toschi (Mark Ruffalo) and a local reporter, Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), who all become obsessed with identifying the Zodiac and stopping him before he claims more victims.

Based on the non-fiction book written by Grayson, Zodiac reaches deep into the audience's psyche through sheer terror and unbearable suspense, ultimately conveying the terrifying toll the Zodiac had on the public and law enforcement at the time. Zodiac compensates for the lack of a resolution with a slew of information and potential suspects, allowing the audience to come to their own conclusion and opinion regarding the killer's identity.

6 'What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?' (1962)

Directed by Robert Aldrich