Psychological thrillers are one of the best horror subgenres, often stripping away the jump scares and jarring score stings to build a truly unsettling atmosphere that never quite lets the audience settle into a comfortable space. With this genre, it’s rarely about the blood or gore of death but rather the creeping fears that make our skin crawl even in the light of day — the menacing obsession of a stalker, the sudden disappearance of a loved one, a warped mind where reality and nightmares are indistinguishable…these are just a few of the types of stories you can find under the thriller umbrella.

Note: These movies are available on US Max.

‘Caddo Lake’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Written and directed by creative duo Celine Held and Logan George, Caddo Lake bends the mind just as much as it does the laws of time. The film stars Dylan O'Brien (Love and Monsters) and Eliza Scanlen (Little Women) on parallel journeys through a strange phenomenon taking place along the banks of the titular lake, but slowly, their paths begin to intersect in chaotically interesting ways. The film has a lot to set up at the top, but once it gets rolling, it takes off at a breakneck speed that will have audiences pulling out the whiteboard to make sure they picked up every clue and each piece of the puzzle.

‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos (Kinds of Kindness) once again teams up with Colin Farrell (The Lobster) in this deeply upsetting thriller that will leave audiences discussing the central conundrum for days after they finish the film. The Killing of a Sacred Deer follows Farrell as a heart surgeon who is given a deadly ultimatum by a young man, played by Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), who forces him to make an impossible choice — kill one member of his family or watch them all die of sickness. Lanthimos’s signature blend of dark humor and absurdist worldbuilding is on full display as he presents his modernized twist on the Greek tale Iphigenia in Aulis.

‘Midsommar’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Midsommar, written and directed by master of unease Ari Aster (Hereditary), is a cult classic that will stick with you long after the credits roll. Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Two) shines as a traumatized young woman who embarks on a Swedish vacation with her boyfriend (Jack Reynor) and his guy pals in a last-ditch effort to save their relationship. Set in a secluded rural Swedish village, the film prides itself on being a horror film that does its dirty work in the light of day by creating a deeply unnerving aura surrounding the folkloric rituals of a strange commune. Beyond Pugh’s stunning performance, the stylized production design and cinematography are breathtaking in a way that immerses the audience in this uncanny new environment alongside the characters.

‘Black Swan’ (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Visionary filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Mother!) is an expert at crafting narratives from unreliable narrators that dramatize metaphors in visually stunning ways. And just like Requiem for a Dream and The Fountain, Black Swan takes a very human experience and warps the reality around it to put the audience in the same emotional space as the main character. This time around, the story is about the paranoia and crushing stress that people face in competitive environments, especially in creative fields. Natalie Portman (May December) twirls down a spiral of obsession and madness as she takes on the role of a ballerina who will do anything to keep her position as the lead in her company’s production of Swan Lake. The film is a mind-bending thriller that keeps viewers guessing what is real and what isn’t.

‘Parasite’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 8.5/10

Another award-winning collaboration between director Bong Joon-ho (Snowpiercer) and actor Song Kang-ho (Memories of Murder), Parasite is a thrilling dark comedy that examines relatable themes surrounding late-stage capitalism. This Korean-language film feels almost like a cheeky take on the upstairs-downstairs dynamic of Downton Abbey but with real stakes attached to being impoverished servants. The story follows a downtrodden family who forge documents to embed themselves with a rich family as tutors, housekeepers, and chauffeurs so they can get a small taste of luxury. This plan spins wildly out of control when they make a discovery in the house that puts them all at risk of being discovered.

‘Signs’ (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 6.8/10

One of writer/director M. Night Shyamalan’s most popular films, Signs is a sci-fi thriller with an out-of-this-world cast. Pre-controversy Mel Gibson (Lethal Weapon) and mostly unproblematic fave Joaquin Phoenix (Joker: Folie à Deux) lead this ensemble as two brothers living on a farm who suddenly find their corn field has a massive crop circle. The film is a view of an alien invasion from the ground level as it follows a single family who can only stay informed through television and radio stations speculating on the extraterrestrial nature of the increasing phenomena around them. It is a tense slow burn that takes the time to dive into the inner lives of these two men who struggle with their failures as the world around them faces an existential threat.

‘Panic Room’ (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Forest Whitaker (Andor), Jodie Foster (Nyad), and Kristen Stewart (Love Lies Bleeding) star in this claustrophobic thriller about a home invasion that leads to a standoff between mysterious robbers and a mother and daughter bunkered down in the titular Panic Room. Renowned psychological thriller director David Fincher (Gone Girl) makes the most of this single-location mystery, utilizing every inch of the two-bedroom apartment set to find creative and interesting ways to keep the cat-and-mouse game alive while slowly unfolding the motives of the robbers through phone chats and surveillance cameras. It's a fantastically suspenseful ride that is truly sold by the performances of the main cast.

‘The Lighthouse’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Before director Robert Eggers (The Northman) revived the black-and-white vampire classic Nosferatu, he made his own monochrome film starring Robert Pattinson (The Batman) and Willem Dafoe (Poor Things) as two lighthouse keepers stranded together because of a storm. The Lighthouse, a film about isolation, masculinity, and cabin fever, feels like true art that can be interpreted in a million ways without anyone being wrong or right as it weaves between the psyches of the two characters whose sanity slowly unravels before our very eyes. Eggers effectively creates a two-man play that Pattinson and Dafoe carry all the way through on talent alone, their performances so engaging that they suck the audience into the lighthouse right alongside them.

