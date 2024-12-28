Psychological thrillers are a hugely successful genre, especially in the world of cinema. But their small-screen cousins are often a lot trickier to pull off. The best psychological thriller shows have to balance presenting intriguing elements and exciting twists with slower character moments and world-building over the course of multiple episodes. It’s a tough balance to maintain, but when done right, there’s nothing quite so satisfying! Prime Video is home to several great psychological thriller shows that do get it right, and we’ve put together this handy list to help you find the best of the lot. Read on to discover our selection of the best psychological thriller shows on Prime Video right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Prime Video.

‘Bates Motel’ (2013 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Bates Motel Release Date April 18, 2013 Showrunner Carlton Cuse Cast Vera Farmiga , Freddie Highmore , Max Thieriot

Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic 1960 film Psycho, Bates Motel is a “contemporary prequel” to the movie developed by Carlton Cuse, Kerry Ehrin, and Anthony Cipriano. The series follows the lives of a young Norman Bates and his mother, Norma, who move to the coastal Oregon town of White Pine Bay to start a new life as the proprietors of a motel. But when Norman’s mental illness takes a dangerous turn, his mother takes it upon herself to protect her son — even from himself. Freddie Highmore stars as Norman and Vera Farmiga as Norma, with Max Thieriot, Olivia Cooke, Nicola Peltz, Nestor Carbonell, and Kenny Johnson in significant roles.

Bates Motel aired on A&E for five seasons, from 2013 to 2017, and received critical acclaim. The show is widely regarded as one of the better Psycho adaptations and has been praised for Highmore and Farmiga’s exceptional performances, as well as for its intensely suspenseful story and complex characters. Farmiga was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her performance and won a Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television. Bates Motel received several other accolades as well, including a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Drama.

‘THEM’ (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 58% | IMDb: 7.5/10

A horror anthology series, THEM was created by Little Marvin and produced by Lena Waithe. Each season of the show is set in a different era and follows a new group of protagonists. The first season, THEM: Covenant, follows a Black family in 1953 who move from North Carolina to an all-white neighborhood in East Compton, where they find themselves haunted by evils both human and supernatural. The second season, THEM: The Scare, takes us to 1991, following an LAPD detective investigating a complicated and gruesome murder case. Deborah Ayorinde stars as the main character in both seasons. The first season features Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, and Ryan Kwanten in supporting roles, while the second features Pam Grier, Luke James, and Jeremy Bobb.

THEM got somewhat mixed reviews when it first premiered in 2021, but its second season was significantly better received. Deborah Ayorinde, in particular, has received critical acclaim for her performance on the show, as has Ashley Thomas. Presenting period horror stories of dark, psychological thrills, THEM is an unsettling series carried by the work of its talented stars.

‘The Devil’s Hour’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.6/10

The Devil's Hour Release Date October 28, 2022 Creator(s) Tom Moran Cast Jessica Raine , Peter Capaldi , Nikesh Patel , Benjamin Chivers , Phil Dunster , Talia Walker Bassols , Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty , Alex Ferns , Thomas Dominique , Meera Syal , John Alastair , Barbara Marten , Ramanique Ahluwalia , Rosie Jones , Kim Allan , Sandra Huggett , Kyle Rowe , Caroline O'Neill , Harley Broomfield , Carys Gaylor , Cecilia Blair , Muki Zubis , Tom Ashley , Leona Allen , Jane McCarry , Brandon Bendell , David Angland , Sidney Livingstone Expand

The Devil's Hour is a British drama thriller series created by Tom Moran and executive produced by Steven Moffat. Starring Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi, and Nikesh Patel, the series follows Lucy Chambers, a social worker struggling with family and relationship problems who wakes up at exactly 3:33 AM every morning after terrifying nightmares. When she finds herself unexpectedly connected to a series of murders, Lucy becomes the key to hunting down a dangerous serial killer who may just have some answers about all the mysterious things going on in her life.

The Devil’s Hour premiered its six-episode Season 1 in October 2022 to favorable reviews from critics. A second season, consisting of five episodes, was released on October 18, 2024. The show has received praise for its fascinating story and excellent performances, especially those by Raine and Capaldi. A moody and unsettling thriller, the series is an excitingly creepy watch full of layered and memorable characters. A third season of The Devil’s Hour has already been filmed but doesn’t have an official release date just yet.

‘The Affair’ (2014 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Created by Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi, The Affair is an American drama series that explores the emotional impact of extramarital affairs. Most episodes are split into two parts, each half told from the point of view of a different character, which makes its presentation of relationship dramas much more cerebral. The show primarily stars Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney, and Joshua Jackson.

The Affair originally aired on Showtime, running for five seasons. The show received critical acclaim throughout its run, with consistently positive reviews for each season. The series has received praise for its inventive storytelling and moving performances. The Affair has also received several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama. Additionally, Ruth Wilson received the Golden Globe for Best Actress – Television Series Drama in 2015, and Maura Tierney won the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe in 2016.

‘Homecoming’ (2018 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, Homecoming is a psychological thriller series adapted from their Gimlet Media podcast of the same name. The show's first season stars Julia Roberts, Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky, Hong Chau, and Sissy Spacek. The show’s first season focuses on Heidi Bergman (Roberts), a former social worker who used to work at Homecoming, a private live-in facility for soldiers transitioning to civilian life. Years later, Heidi is working as a waitress but has difficulty remembering what happened at the facility and comes to suspect she may have been lied to about what they were really doing there. The show’s second season follows a new story and characters, with Janelle Monáe, Chris Cooper, and Joan Cusack in lead roles.

Homecoming premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, receiving near-universal acclaim from critics. The series has received praise for its cinematography, moody score, tense storytelling, and sharp performances. While the show’s reviews were less glowing for its second season, both seasons of Homecoming present well-crafted stories of suspense with compelling characters.

‘Dead Ringers’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Developed by Alice Birch, Dead Ringers is a thriller drama miniseries adapted from David Cronenberg’s eponymous 1988 film. Both the show and the movie are adapted from Bari Wood and Jack Geasland’s 1977 novel Twins, following the story of twin gynecologists who share everything: the same practice, the same apartment, and the same woman. Starring Rachel Weisz as central characters Beverly and Elliot Mantle, the show also features Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Jennifer Ehle, Michael Chernus, and more in important roles.

Dead Ringers premiered at the 2023 Cannes International Series Festival (Canneseries) and received largely favorable reviews. While it’s perhaps not quite as great as the 1988 film, the series version of Dead Ringers is a well-made thriller in its own right that’s further elevated by Rachel Weisz’s brilliant performance. Weisz received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance and won a Satelite Award, and the show itself has received several accolades, including a Peabody Award.

‘Swarm’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.1/10

A dark comedy miniseries, Swarm was created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. Set in the late 2010s, the show stars Dominique Fishback as Dre, a young, obsessive fan of a popular Beyoncé-esque pop star. The series examines Dre’s troubled life, which takes a turn for the worse as her obsession leads her to dark extremes. Besides Fishback, the show also stars Chloe Bailey in a recurring role, with special guest stars like Rory Culkin, Paris Jackson, X Mayo, Billie Eilish, and more.

Swarm premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, receiving critical acclaim. The show has been praised for its writing and direction, as well as for Fishback’s haunting performance in the lead role. The actor went on to receive an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. A fascinating, funny, and thrilling psychological drama, Swarm explores the toxicity of fandom through the life of a complex, damaged individual.

‘The Fall’ (2013 - 2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 8.1/10

The Fall Release Date May 12, 2013 Creator Cast Gillian Anderson , Jamie Dornan , John Lynch , Aisling Fanciosi , Niamh McGrady , Bronagh Waugh , Sarah Beattie , Stuart Graham

Created and written by Allan Cubitt, The Fall is a crime drama series starring Gillian Anderson as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson. Filmed and set in Northern Ireland, the series centers around the crimes of serial killer Paul Spector and Stella’s quest to stop him. The series stars Jamie Dornan as Spector, with John Lynch, Stuart Graham, Niamh McGrady, Archie Panjabi, Bronagh Waugh, Aisling Franciosi, Colin Morgan, and more in key roles.

The Fall premiered in Ireland in 2013, receiving largely favorable reviews. The series consists of three seasons in total, the last one released in 2016. Over the course of those three seasons, The Fall was nominated for several awards, winning four Irish Film and Television Awards, a British Academy Television Craft Award, and an Edgar Allan Poe Award. Eschewing the sensationalism common in police dramas, The Fall excels through its psychological, character-driven storytelling, anchored by stellar performances from its stars.

