The psychological thriller is an exceptional subgenre that dissolves any sense of reality and, instead of relying on physical action, it builds up the suspense through a character's misconstrued perspective and complex mental state. Movies such as Rear Window, Cape Fear, and The Silence of the Lambs popularized the subgenre, paving the way for producing the best psychological thriller series, including Bates Motel, True Detective, and David Fincher's Mindhunter.

Through the years, there have been dozens of popular psychological thriller shows that earned praise from both critics and audiences, but only a few, such as The Following and Mare of Easttown, can leave viewers on edge. These spine-chilling psychological thrillers are expertly crafted, with well-written plots to complement stunning performances against gritty realities. Which are the most disturbing psychological thriller series worth watching as soon as possible?

25 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' (2020)

Created by Mike Flanagan

Victoria Pedretti stars as Danielle Clayton in the gothic horror thriller The Haunting of Bly Manor. Danielle is hired as a live-in nanny by a family living in the English countryside, but as she settles into her new home and job caring for two young children, she begins to experience strange occurrences throughout the house. She slowly uncovers a series of dark secrets surrounding the manor as well as its residents.

Mike Flanagan's hit Netflix series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is based on the 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw written by Henry James and follows a nonlinear plot that is full of thrilling twists and turns. The series has a ghostly, suspenseful tone, slightly toeing the line of horror, but is more of a reflection of an Edgar Allan Poe tale, which relies more on psychological intensity and mystery than visuals of gore and violence.

24 'Fool Me Once' (2024)

Created by Danny Brocklehurst

Fool Me Once is one of Netflix's latest psychological thriller series that centers around a young mother, Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan), who is struggling to cope with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). While Stern tries to pick up the pieces of her life, she hires a nanny to help out with her daughter and, for peace of mind, she decides to install a nanny cam. When Stern goes to check the footage one day, she is stricken with fear when she sees Joe, alive and well, playing with their daughter.

Based on the 2016 mystery thriller written by Harlan Coben, Fool Me Once puts a spin on the traditional whodunit with a shocking revelation, sending Stern into a thrilling downward spiral searching for answers while also trying to protect herself and her child. While it might not be one of those series you watch more than once, Fool Me Once is still a worthy series for any die-hard fans of psychological thrillers who enjoy piecing a complex web of a mystery together.