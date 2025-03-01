Psychological thrillers are one of the most captivating genres in film and television thanks to their unique ability to disorient and challenge the viewer's mind, often leaving them questioning what's real and what's not. While there have been plenty of amazing entries in the category, some psychological thrillers stand out more than others thanks to the flawless way they blur the lines between dream or memory and reality.

Whether they are delving into the darkest corners of a character's mind or playing with narrative structures and delivering shocking twists, these shows challenge viewers with each episode, pushing boundaries and keeping them on the edge of their seats. To celebrate this fascinating genre, we analyze the best mind-bending psychological thrillers guaranteed to provide viewers with a great time.

10 'The OA' (2016–2019)

Created by Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling

Image via Netflix

A series unlike anything in the genre, The OA is a missing-person mystery that evolves into something much bigger—the plot follows a young woman named Prarie (Brit Marling, who also works as the show's executive producer) who returns home after a 7-year disappearance. Her sudden return is not the only miraculous and unbelievable occurrence: everyone is shocked to learn that Prarie is no longer blind.

Although The OA thrives in its twists and turns, a huge part of what makes it a great psychological thriller and fantasy series is its story about faith, trauma, and human connection. With an incredible central performance by Marling, this thought-provoking series is a hypnotic viewing featuring striking visuals and a hypnotizing score to fully immerse audiences. The perfect pick for viewers who love TV series that keep them invested and make them think, The OA is undoubtedly a must-watch.