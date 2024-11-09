The psychological thriller is easily one of the most popular genres of fiction in any medium. This is especially true in the world of television and streaming shows, where the episodic format lets creators truly dial up the delightful suspense, the gut-wrenching fear, and the layered characterizations, all leading up to a surprise twist you never saw coming. Netflix has many psychological thriller shows in its catalog, covering a wide range of subgenres, but ultimately, some are better than others. That’s why we’ve assembled this handy list of the best psychological thriller shows that you can stream right now on Netflix.

‘Baby Reindeer’ (2024)

Scottish comedian Richard Gadd created and stars in Baby Reindeer, a drama-thriller miniseries adapted from Gadd's autobiographical one-man show. Inspired by its star’s real-life experience of being stalked, the seven-episode show follows the story of a struggling comedian dealing with being stalked by an obsessive woman, which brings up traumatic memories from his past. The series stars Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, and Tom Goodman-Hill in lead roles and was produced by Clerkenwell Films, who previously produced Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World.

Baby Reindeer premiered on Netflix in April 2024, quickly hitting the streamer’s Top 10 lists. A complex and brilliantly conceived show, the series has received near-universal acclaim from critics and won a number of accolades, including six Primetime Emmy Awards out of 11 nominations. It’s a thoroughly absorbing thriller with painful dramatic elements and a dark sense of humor.

‘Ripley’ (2024)

Based on Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels, Ripley is an eight-episode miniseries created, written, and directed by Steven Zaillian. The show follows the story of Tom Ripley, a New York con man who is sent to Italy to convince the prodigal son of a shipping magnate to return to America. However, Tom’s employers and new acquaintances fail to grasp just how far he would go to get what he wants. The series stars Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn, and Eliot Sumner, with Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley.

Ripley premiered in April 2024 to critical and audience acclaim, receiving praise for its writing, directing, cinematography, and performances. A gorgeous black-and-white production with a delightfully noir style, Ripley’s twisted story is further elevated by its breathtaking cinematography. The show takes its inspirations from classic Italian cinema and Renaissance art, creating a truly stunning visual experience. The series went on to receive 13 Emmy nominations, winning awards for direction, sound, visual effects, and cinematography.

‘You’ (2018 - Present)

Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, You was originally a Lifetime thriller series before it became a global Netflix phenomenon. Developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the show follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a dangerously charming and intensely obsessive man, as he goes to increasingly extreme lengths to get close to the people he “falls in love” with. Besides Badgley in the lead role, the show has also featured a large cast of stars in supporting roles over the course of its four seasons, including Elizabeth Lail, Victoria Pedretti, Jenna Ortega, Shay Mitchell, Tati Gabrielle, Lukas Gage, and more.

You premiered in 2018 and has had four seasons so far, with a fifth and final one on the horizon. The show has consistently been among Netflix’s most popular offerings throughout its run, and it’s also received quite a bit of critical acclaim. Driven by Badgley’s twisted yet endearing performance in the lead role, You is an addictive thriller story that pushes you to question your own biases, as well as the true nature of seemingly “nice guys."

‘Behind Her Eyes’ (2021)

Despite the show’s steamy-sounding premise, Behind Her Eyes received largely mixed reviews from critics when it premiered on Netflix in February 2021, drawing criticism for its writing. While the story and characterization have plenty of flaws, the series has still been praised for its performances and production. Behind Her Eyes largely fails to develop its unconventional love triangle to any degree of satisfaction, but its unending stream of twists makes it just entertaining enough to keep you invested.

‘Killing Eve’ (2018 - 2022)

Based on the Villanelle novels by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve is a British spy thriller series that follows an intelligence investigator hunting a murderous assassin, exploring the obsessive relationship that develops between the two. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star as MI5 analyst Eve Polastri and the psychopathic Villanelle, respectively, with Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and more in supporting roles. A four-season show, the series’ writing was led by a different female head writer in each season: Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Season 1, Emerald Fennell for Season 2, Suzanne Heathcote for Season 3, and Laura Neal for Season 4.

Killing Eve was highly acclaimed by critics and fans when it first premiered in April 2018, and while the reviews did somewhat deteriorate over time, the show is certainly an entertaining watch. Anchored by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer’s performances, the series is a thrilling psychological journey that presents a female-driven take on spy stories. For their performances, Oh won a Golden Globe and Comer a Primetime Emmy. On the whole, Killing Eve is an entertaining and stylish series with fascinating characters.

‘Inside Man’ (2022)

Inside Man received a fair amount of audience attention when it premiered in 2022, though its critical reception was somewhat mixed. The show’s story is quite an ambitious one, and not all critics felt that it fulfilled those ambitions. Nevertheless, the series has been lauded for its stellar performances, with Tennant and Tucci receiving particular praise for the gravitas they bring to their complex characters. Ultimately, Inside Man is a thrilling and suspenseful watch with a surprising sense of humor and a tense yet realistic story.

‘Yellowjackets’ (2021 - Present)

Yellowjackets premiered on Showtime in November 2021, receiving universal acclaim from critics and viewers. The show has been widely praised for its story and performances, with Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci even receiving Emmy nominations. The show received seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations in total for its first season, not to mention a number of other accolades. Two seasons of the series have been released so far, with Season 3 expected to arrive in 2025.

‘Bloodline’ (2015 - 2017)

Bloodline premiered at the 2015 Berlin International Film Festival in the Berlinale Special Galas section ahead of its Netflix release. The show ran for three seasons in total, with the last one released in 2017. The series received critical acclaim in its first season, with praise for its cinematography, performances, and addictive storyline. While the reviews for its later seasons were more mixed, the show, on the whole, is an entertaining family drama-thriller with some genuinely compelling acting.

