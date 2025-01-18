Thrillers have acted as a beacon for high-tension filmmaking and exceptionally breathtaking experiences since the very beginning of filmmaking, with one of the most prolific varieties of thrillers being psychological thrillers. Playing on the thematic resonance and abilities of one having a battle with their mentality and terror alongside a possible physical entity proves to make for a great avenue of anxiety-building storytelling.

The 2020s have already had a high number of great psychological thrillers, ranging from box office hits like Don't Worry Darling and Heretic to critical darlings like I'm Thinking of Ending Things and Anatomy of a Fall. However, the very essence of psychological thematics and concepts allows a wide variety of different approaches and takes on the concept, with many falling through the cracks and not receiving attention. From underground indie films to overlooked studio films that lacked effective marketing, these delves into fractured psyches are certainly worth checking out.

10 'The Night House' (2020)

Directed by David Bruckner

David Bruckner has been an ever-rising star in the world of psychological horror, most commonly known for his work on Anthology horror films like V/H/S and Southbound as well as the feature-length The Ritual. However, quickly rising to be one of the director's most prolific outings is The Night House, an evolution of the classic supernatural horror film with its use of grief and psychological dread amplifying a shockingly memorable twist. Further amplified by some top-notch cinematography and an array of jumpscares, the film's twisted descent into horror has floored the few who experienced it.

The film follows the pained and depressed Beth, a recent widow who is still dealing with the unexpected death of her husband, living alone in the lakeside home that he built for her. However, while in isolation, she begins to uncover an array of increasingly disturbing secrets about her husband, proving that his death is much more complicated and intricate than she ever could have realized. The vast majority of the terror comes in the form of a parallel house to the one she's staying in across the river, almost as if her home was reflected in a mirror.

9 'Master' (2022)

Directed by Mariama Diallo

While initially setting itself up to be a classic paranormal thriller, Master slowly reveals its hand to be much more layered in its thrills, showing the uncomfortable terror and dread of unchanging racist institutions of power. The film follows two different black women living at an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, one a new freshman and one a tenured professor and the first black master in the university's history. They both struggle to navigate the politics and privileges of the university in their own ways, encountering terrifying manifestations of the school's past that grow to be increasingly dangerous.

Master finds exceptional psychological strengths through its showcase of various unsettling and uncomfortable situations for its characters, with the ultimate terror coming from the harrowing truth of nothing ever changing for the better. The dark and dreary film is further amplified by the exceptional leading performance by Regina Hall, who brings her all in a multi-layered display of grief, anger, and maligned acceptance.

8 'The Voyeurs' (2021)

Directed by Michael Mohan

One of many exceptional artistic endeavors featuring rising star Sydney Sweeney, The Voyeurs takes a more modern take on the classic cinematic staples of voyeurism and the ethics of spectating without consent. The film follows a young couple, Pippa (Sweeney) and Thomas (Justice Smith), whose new life in a seemingly perfect apartment is thrown for a loop when they realize they can look directly into their neighbors' apartment. What starts as a simple curiosity about what their neighbors are up to ends up creating various dastardly consequences for the couple.

While the influence and inspiration from thriller classics like Rear Window is certainly felt throughout The Voyeurs, its distinct erotic flair helps make it stand out in the modern era amongst classic psychological thrillers. While the film has a few rash and chaotic twists that can at points derail the effectiveness of the message and themes at play, it in turn makes for an exciting and unpredictable experience that will keep audiences guessing until the very end.

7 'Cuckoo' (2024)

Directed by Tilman Singer

Combining the elements and execution of a psychological thriller with the premise and terror of a classic creature feature, Cuckoo pulls off this balance with flying colors. The film sees young adult Gretchen (Hunter Schafer) reluctantly accompanying her father and his new family to their new home in the German Alps, with their small community having a strange and foreboding atmosphere. After taking up a job at the local hotel, Gretchen begins being plagued by strange noises and frightening visions of a mysterious woman pursuing her.

Cuckoo's best elements as a psychological thriller come in the form of its execution and striking visuals, creating a melding mesh of fury and chaos as dread and destruction envelop Gretchen's entire world. The film has an array of intricate twists and turns that further amplify the tension and heart-pounding suspense of the film, coming together in an amazing final act where all of the different pieces come together in glorious fashion.

6 'Resurrection' (2022)

Directed by Andrew Semans

Resurrection is a painful and self-reflective tale that goes into the continuing impact and control that abuse and manipulative people can have over our lives well after they've exited them. The film follows Margaret (Rebecca Hall), a stern woman who has carefully constructed her life and cared as a single mother to her teenage daughter, Abbie. However, when a terrifying shadowy figure from Margaret's past returns, she will end up mentally unraveling while attempting to make sure that he can't ruin this new life that she's built.

Resurrection slowly builds throughout its runtime to be one of the most shocking and utterly disturbing thrillers out there, largely defined by a duo of exceptional performances that elevate its symbolic story. Whether it's Hall giving an unbroken 8-minute monologue that sends shivers and despair down the spines of the viewers or Tim Roth acting as terrifying and unnerving as possible to create maximum discomfort. The film's ending ends up acting as a cathartic release to all the tension and build-up, cementing the film as a thriller for the ages.