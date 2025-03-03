Not many psychological thrillers could be described as “light,” because films taking such an approach might well be missing the point. Psychological movies need to get into the heads of various characters, for better or worse, and thrillers – on account of them having to, you know, thrill – will frequently get into the minds of characters who are either troubled or immeasurably stressed… or maybe even a bit of both.

So, for those psychological thrillers that go the extra step in feeling dark, here are some that are all compelling, but don’t exactly make for the easiest of viewing experiences. Those who want things dark, intense, and possibly even existentially despairing might want to check the following out, as some of them more than earn the right to be called the darkest psychological thriller movies of all time.

10 'Saw' (2004)

Directed by James Wan

Image via Lionsgate

You have to love how the Saw series kicked off, compared to what it became. The 2004 original had some uncomfortable and grisly moments, but so much bloodshed was kept off-screen. The sequels seemed increasingly willing to revel in the gory outcomes of traps, both successful and failed, and so then the entire series got a reputation for indulging in torture porn (a real horror sub-genre; look it up!).

But the original Saw was more psychologically tense and terrifying because of what it didn’t show, and what it let you glimpse. The dilemmas here weren’t too abstract or over-the-top, either, and the film’s involving, in part, because you can imagine what you'd do the same or differently if you were put in the sorts of terrible situations the film’s main characters find themselves in.