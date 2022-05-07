In these movies, nothing is as it seems.

Do you love a good psychological thriller? Do you often find yourself trolling the internet for new thrills to watch? If so, you’re in luck. Rotten Tomatoes has a list geared for the average psychological horror enjoyer, specifically for those who got a kick out of Martin Scorcese’s Shutter Island.

Psychological thrillers are mind-bending and unforgettable rides, leaving you questioning everything, from your own motives to those of your next-door neighbor. They're also genre-bending, featuring twisted ballet dancers to deceptive train adventures: there’s something for everyone.

'The Girl On The Train' (2016)

Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) commutes to work on the train every day, catching glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple on the street she used to live on, Megan and Scott. One day, she witnesses a shocking event unfolding in their home and soon finds herself in a twisted investigation to find out the truth.

The Girl On The Train has it all — toxic ex-husbands, affairs, scandals, inner turmoil, alcoholism, and more. While the film struggles to toe the line between thriller and melodrama, it provides an overall pleasant viewing experience for those who are fans of the genre.

'The Game' (1997)

Do you want to play a game? Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas) is hesitant at first. A successful banker has lunch with his estranged brother, Conrad (Sean Penn), presenting him with an odd gift of a real-life, personalized game. He reluctantly accepts and soon finds himself fearful for his own life.

Nothing is as it seems in this twisted tale of money, power, and everything in between — you’ll be left guessing right up until its climactic finale.

'Black Swan' (2010)

If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers and good old-fashioned competition, look no further than Black Swan. Nina (Natalie Portman) is cast as the replacement prima ballerina for her company’s rendition of Black Swan, playing both the role of the Black Swan and White Swan.

What comes next is a series of twists and turns, rivalries, deception, and cracked psyches. Black Swan is the type of movie that is so gutsy that you’ll need to see it more than once to fully wrap your head around it.

'Gone Girl' (2014)

Former New York-based writer Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) and his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) seem like the perfect picture of a married couple. When Amy suddenly goes missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, Nick finds himself trapped in a whirlwind as the key suspect in the case.

Soon, the image of the pair crumbles, and we see Nick and Amy for who they really are. Secrets are revealed, old faces return, and we soon discover that nothing is as it seems for Amy Dunne and her twisted tale.

'Inception' (2010)

Inception is a Christopher Nolan classic with Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead as Dom Cobb, a man who can enter people’s dreams and steal secrets from their subconscious. He is soon tasked with what seems impossible — planting an idea in someone’s mind. What follows is a tale of pulling off the impossible, destroyed relationships, deadly enemies, and everything in between — with an ending shocking enough to keep you up for days.

Fans of DiCaprio will love this psychological thriller, also starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Elliot Page. With a 91% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was a smashing success, earning its place on this list.

'Memento' (2000)

Leonard (Guy Pearce) is tracking down the man who raped and murdered his wife. The difficulty, however, of locating his wife's killer is compounded by the fact that he suffers from a rare, untreatable form of memory loss. Although he can recall details of life before his accident, Leonard cannot remember what happened fifteen minutes ago, where he's going, or why.

Memento is another Christopher Nolan film, with a 94% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film makes you think you know what’s happening, and suddenly, you don’t — a testament to its twisted nature.

'The Machinist' (2004)

Directed by Brad Anderson comes The Machinist, a film starring Christian Bale and Michael Ironside. After factory worker Trevor Reznik (Bale) causes a work accident that injures his coworker, he falls deeper and deeper into psychosis.

The Machinist is a brilliant, albeit twisted tale that shows insomnia's effects on a person. This film will leave you second-guessing everything that you know, both about yourself and about those around you.

'Secret Window' (2004)

While divorcing his wife, writer Mort Rainey (Johnny Depp) relocates to upstate New York for some solitude in his remote cabin. Soon after, he is accused of plagiarism by farmer John Shooter (John Turturro). Soon, these accusations devolve into violence.

Secret Window is directed by David Koepp, and Johnny Depp's performance manages to take a tired concept and transform it into a mind-bending, fresh perspective on the twisted nature of writing and credit.

'Changeling' (2008)

Set in 1928, this Clint Eastwood-directed film centers on single mother Christine Collins (Angelina Jolie). She arrives home in Los Angeles to find her son missing, who then miraculously reappears five months later. The problem, however — is that this isn't her son.

Changeling is perfect for those who find themselves questioning superiority around them. The film takes you through a journey of exposing the corruption of the LAPD, where nothing is ever as it really seems.

'Identity' (2003)

Identity follows ten people seeking refuge in an isolated motel in Nevada during a brutal storm: however, they suddenly find themselves targeted by a vicious serial killer.

Limo driver Ed Dakota (John Cusack) commits to discovering the identity of this serial killer and is ready to do whatever it takes to do so. Of course, he is in for danger and uncertainty at every turn, not knowing what to expect or who is after them all.

