The psychological thriller genre often stands out thanks to the way it delves into the darkest aspects of the human psyche, providing audiences who are into intense narratives with an entertaining and thought-provoking time in front of the screen. While there have been countless great, intellectually stimulating English-spoken movies in the genre, psychological thrillers have always been big in other countries too, with recent hits and cinephile favorites, such as South Korea's groundbreaking Parasite, helping prove the point.

To celebrate the greatness and diversity of this fascinating film category and all the absorbing stories it includes, we analyze how the genre expands beyond borders and offers worldwide audiences captivating and unique narratives that linger in the minds of millions: from animated movies like Perfect Blue to classics like Diabolique, these are some of the best international psychological thrillers you definitely don't want to miss out on.

10 'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Director: Satoshi Kon

Satoshi Kon's Perfect Blue lives up to its name — it is the "perfect" psychological thriller in the animation genre. Following a pop singer who gives up her career to become an actress, the Satoshi Kon picture depicts the protagonist's descent into madness as she slowly begins getting stalked by an obsessed fan. In the meantime, Mima is haunted by ghosts of her past.

Delving into intriguing themes of identity and illustrating the deterioration of mental health — specifically, how obsession destroys the artist — Perfect Blue is the perfect pick for Black Swan enthusiasts looking to dip their toes into international cinema. Kon's psychological thriller is a sharp commentary on celebrity culture with a stunning visual style, unsettling atmosphere, and an unforgettable narrative guaranteed to linger in the audience's minds.

9 'The Lives of Others' (2006)

Director: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Set in 1984 East Berlin, Florian Heckel von Donnersmarck's The Lives of Others is the perfect surveillance film for anyone looking to watch a movie that intriguingly tackles voyeurism. The plot centers around an agent of the secret police, wonderfully played by Ulrich Mühe, who conducts surveillance on a writer and his lover. As the film progresses, he begins to find himself becoming increasingly absorbed by their lives.

Featuring an intense atmosphere that fully immerses audiences in its compelling narrative, this top-notch German psychological thriller is an astounding pick in the genre, with its performances, particularly the lead acting efforts by Mühe, further elevating it. The Lives of Others goes beyond personal drama, providing audiences with an intriguing meditation on human connection, its transformative power, and self-alienation.

8 'Caché' (2006)

Director: Michael Haneke

The first Michael Haneke movie on this list is Caché, starring the talented Daniel Auteuil and Juliette Binoche. The film focuses on a married couple terrorized by a series of surveillance videotapes left on their front porch. Like The Lives of Others, it explores themes of surveillance and voyeurism.

Even though it doubles up as a commentary on surveillance culture, Caché shines through the way it tackles guilt and violence, providing a thought-provoking and morally complex meditation on this subject. While not a horror film, Haneke's French psychological thriller feels chilling and haunting throughout, particularly because of its ambiguous narrative and the way it manages to captivate audiences, making sure that they are emotionally invested from the beginning.

7 'Funny Games' (1997)

Director: Michael Haneke

Another Haneke movie worth mentioning is Funny Games — that is, the original Austrian version, not to be confused with the American remake. This gripping film follows two violent young men, Paul (Arno Frisch) and Peter (Frank Giering) who take a mother, father, and son hostage in their vacation cabin and force them to play sadistic games with one another for their entertainment.

Funny Games is mostly an eye-opener about violence in the media and how desensitized we as a society have become by it. Most of its thrills come from the movie's exploration of cruelty and how it breaks the fourth wall, with the two young men intimidating viewers almost as effectively as they intimidate the characters they are attacking. What makes this international psychological thriller so unsettling, though, are both its realism and the protagonists' overall apathetic demeanor. It is also an unexpectedly queer movie. The Lives of Others' Ulrich Mühe stars.

6 'I Saw the Devil' (2010)

Director: Kim Jee-woon

In Kim Jee-woon's twisted I Saw the Devil, a secret agent, played by Lee Byung-hun, takes revenge into his own hands as he tortures a serial killer, played by Oldboy's Min-Sik Choy, through a series of captures and releases after his fiancée is murdered.

I Saw the Devil has been transcending borders for a while now, whether because of the universal themes of revenge and morality that it deals with or its astounding, high-quality production and amazing acting efforts. This must-see South Korean psychological thriller flawlessly creates tension, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats and disturbing them with explicit, gory imagery. It is certainly a powerful movie and one of the most remarkable entries in the genre.

5 'Cure' (1997)

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Often cataloged as a horror picture, the chilling and slow-burn Cure is a masterful Kiyoshi Kurosawa psychological thriller focusing on a frustrated detective who deals with the case of a string of gruesome murders — with each victim found with an "X" carved into their neck — committed by people who have no clue of what they've done.

Cure is an utterly effective psychological thriller worth checking out, particularly if viewers are into slow-paced narratives that succeed in building a strong sense of impending doom as the story progresses. Furthermore, it is an incredibly atmospheric movie that deals with themes of isolation and alienation, with its amazing sound design and top-notch direction playing a huge part in what makes it so great.

4 'The Vanishing' (1988)

Director: George Sluizer

George Sluizer's The Vanishing is another chilling movie guaranteed to leave a strong imprint on audiences. The premise follows a young couple in love and on vacation who, after stopping at a busy service station, find their lives changed forever: Saskia (Johanna ter Steege) is abducted, and Rex (Gene Bervoets) begins receiving strange letters from the abductor three years after her disappearance.

What makes The Vanishing such a memorable watch all these years later is not only its twists and turns but how its story feels realistic and possible, resulting in an utterly frightening viewing experience that builds suspense throughout. The Vanishing's ending is also poignant, lingering on the audience's minds long after the credits roll. Fans of slow-burn psychological thrillers are sure to enjoy Sluizer's masterful film.

3 'Diabolique' (1955)

Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot

One of France's most iconic and influential films of all time, Diabolique is, too, a standout psychological thriller, even though it qualifies as a horror movie as well. The story focuses on the wife (Véra Clouzot) and the mistress (Simone Signoret) of a school principal (Paul Meurisse) who join forces to murder him with what they believe is the perfect alibi.

Diabolique's groundbreaking narrative and its incredible execution — that immediately turns it into an intense and claustrophobic picture throughout — make it stand out among the rest of the genre. As for its engaging pacing, it is slow and deliberate, featuring an iconic and famous twist that will catch first-time viewers off-guard. Its influence on subsequent thrillers, namely Alfred Hitchcock's legendary feature, Psycho, is undeniable.

2 'Oldboy' (2003)

Director: Park Chan-wook

Although other Park Chan-wook movies could've easily made it to this list (The Handmaiden comes to mind), Oldboy is arguably the most iconic project the director has released to this day. The story is as follows: after being kidnapped and imprisoned for more than a decade, Oh Dae-Su is released only to find that he must track down his captor in five days.

Choi Min-sik's outstanding performance — perhaps the highlight of his career along with I Saw the Devil — is the cherry on top of this astounding psychological thriller; there are just so many great achievements in Oldboy, with it excelling in several different areas, ranging from its stylish visuals and well-crafted atmosphere to the shocking, jaw-dropping twists. Because of how powerful and depraved it is, this is the kind of fantastic film readers won't want to watch again.

1 'Parasite' (2019)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Another South Korean epic psychological thriller is Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning Parasite, an astounding piece of filmmaking that made Oscars history by being the first non-English speaking film to take home the Best Picture award. The film provides food for thought as it follows a struggling family, the Parks, who, one by one, slowly begin to infiltrate the destitute Kim clan.

Parasite is, at all levels, easily one of the best international thrillers: it is a fantastic social commentary that critiques class disparity and social inequality, particularly in South Korea, by contrasting the wealthy and the improvised and a genre-blending movie that seamlessly goes from being a dark comedy to a thriller and drama. Not only is Parasite visually phenomenal, but it also counts on a unique narrative that will stick with audiences.

