A good psychological thriller is a ton of fun, but it's a tricky subgenre to get right. Since the focus is on more cerebral horrors rather than violence and gore, the performances have to be believable, and the writing has to be smart. Unsurprisingly, most movies fail at achieving this unique blend, but the last decade has nevertheless produced a handful of psychological thriller masterpieces, from the chilling precision of The Killing of a Sacred Deer to the cumulative conflagration of Burning.

This list will rank the best psychological thrillers of the 2010s. These films thrive on immersive suspense, placing characters in unnerving situations that blur the lines between truth and delusion and forcing viewers to question their understanding of the unfolding narrative. Whether through mind games, intricate character studies, or shocking twists, the following films left a lasting impression. They will be ranked based on their actual quality, how well they employ the genre's main traits and their overall legacy.

10 'Thoroughbreds' (2017)

Directed by Cory Finley

Image via Focus Features

"Sometimes I feel like I’m a machine that believes it’s a person." Thoroughbreds is a twisted-teen-friendship film in the vein of Heavenly Creatures, with class commentary and black comedy thrown in. Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke lead the cast as childhood friends Lily and Amanda, who reunite after years apart. Lily is a polished, upper-class student with a seemingly perfect life, while Amanda is emotionally detached, struggling to fit in, and hates her cruel stepfather (Paul Sparks).

Thoroughbreds thrives on psychological warfare rather than action, proving that the most terrifying threats are often closest to home. The film marked a sleek, confident debut for writer-director Cory Finley (he would follow it up with the Hugh Jackman-starring Bad Education). It's stylish, unexpectedly funny, and very well-acted, with Cooke’s deadpan delivery perfectly complementing Taylor-Joy's slow unraveling. The late Anton Yelchin also delivers a terrific supporting performance as a small-time drug dealer roped into a murder scheme.