There are few movies as gripping and entertaining as a well-written, well-made psychological thriller. These suspenseful movies are tense character studies dealing with fear and paranoia in situations that typically instill exactly the same feelings in viewers. Over the past five years, many outstanding psychological thrillers have come out, which are likely to join the ranks of the best in the genre of the 21st century.

From squirmy horror thrillers like Midsommar to non-stop barrages of tension and thrills like Uncut Gems, the best psychological thrillers since 2019 are all proof that the genre is as healthy and prolific as it's ever been. As nail-biting as they are entertaining, these movies prove that the best kind of edge-of-your-seat excitement comes from watching relatable characters in situations no one would ever want to be in. These are the best psychological thrillers of the last 5 years, ranked by how well they live up to the genre, how memorable they are, and how impactful their contribution has been.

10 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

Directed by Leigh Whannell

Unsurprisingly, during the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, not many movies were released in theaters — and those that were usually weren't particularly good. There were some noteworthy exceptions, though, one of the best (and most underrated) being Leigh Whannell's take on The Invisible Man. In it, a woman's abusive ex takes his life and leaves her his fortune, but she suspects that his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences start proving deadly, she must prove that she's being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Whannell takes the myth of H.G. Wells's legendary classic and gives it a modern spin, turning it into a 21st-century tale about the horrors of abuse, gaslighting, and domestic violence. It's one of the best horror movies of the 2020s, with an incredibly hard-hitting performance by the great Elisabeth Moss. There are some plot holes here and there that ultimately do bring the experience down a bit, but not enough to counteract the fact that this is a film with tension so thick you could slice it with a butter knife.

9 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Directed by Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie

Image via A24

Known for the chaotic, offbeat, high-energy style that characterizes their dramedies, directing duo Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie became household names with their impeccable A24 thriller Good Time. They followed that up with an even better film, Uncut Gems, about a fast-talking New York City jeweler who, after his debts start mounting, decides to risk everything in order to stay afloat — and alive.

It's a simple enough premise, but the Safdies pack the narrative with so many intersecting storylines and so many problems just piling on top of each other non-stop that one can't help but feel the dizzying stress of the lead character. One of Adam Sandler's best movies featuring possibly his best performance ever, Uncut Gems is an exhausting cautionary tale that's sure to leave viewers out of breath by the time the credits roll.

8 'Midsommar' (2019)

Directed by Ari Aster

Image via A24

One of the best-acted psychological horror movies of the past few years, Midsommar proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that Ari Aster wasn't a one-hit-wonder. Set during the mid-summer festival of a small rural village in Sweden, the story follows an idyllic research trip by a group of anthropologists and the grieving girlfriend of one of them. Soon, however, the visitors become the focal point of a cult's violent and bizarre traditions.

With Midsommar, Aster proved that horror could be set in broad daylight and still be absolutely terrifying. Midsommar is definitely a bleak and often discomforting slow-burn, meaning that its atmosphere won't work for everyone. Most people are guaranteed to feel immediately hooked by the film, though, resulting in an unnerving psychological horror-thriller experience with rich colors, great attention to detail, and a mind-bending surrealist ending.

7 'Titane' (2021)

Directed by Julia Ducournau

Image via Neon

With her unsettling yet outstanding feature debut, Raw, French filmmaker Julia Ducournau warned fans of bizarre arthouse fare that hers was a name to look out for in the future. Indeed, her sophomore feature, Titane, won the Palme d'Or at Cannes and received cinephiles' virtually universal praise. It follows a series of unexplained crimes, which bring together a father and someone he thinks is his son, who's been missing for ten years.

Indie studio NEON has been releasing many exceptional horror films over the last decade or so, but few are as great as Titane. This disturbing psychological thriller is bound to put off those who don't enjoy weird narratives or graphic violence, but those who enjoy old-school David Cronenberg-inspired body horror are sure to love it. In the end, Titane is a surprisingly touching tale about fatherhood and gender, which one would definitely not expect from judging this book by its cover.