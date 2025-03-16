A little-known subgenre that needs more love is occult biker movies. With only a few filmic entries, it’s pretty easy to familiarize oneself with this niche. The culture's fascination with bikers was at an all-time peak during the late '60s and '70s. Don Sharp’s 1973 Psychomania, or The Death Wheelers as it was so aptly retitled in the United States, is a pillar of this subgenre. Watching Psychomania today is unlikely to illicit any real scares, but it remains a groovy horror-adjacent watch. Psychomania is a movie seemingly obsessed with exploring all the avenues out of square society and to uninhibited freedom. Whether that avenue is one of witchcraft, with thinly veiled devil worship, seances, and surrealist editing, or the anarchy-laden rocker vibes of a biker gang, Psychomania sets out to see if the liberation brought by these unconventional lifestyles is worth it.

Anyone Craving Early ‘70s Vibes Will Love ‘Psychomania’