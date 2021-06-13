Psychonauts 2 got an official release date together with a new trailer that showcases the gameplay of the highly-anticipated sequel. The reveal was made during Xbox/Bethesda’s E3 conference, which also revealed Psychonauts 2 will be available from day one to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The trailer features the hero Raz going through several wacky levels, a more-than-welcome confirmation that the sequel will bring back a lot of what we love about 2005’s Psychonauts. In the first game, Raz uses his mind powers to explore other people’s brains, filled with challenges shaped after their dreams, hopes, and traumas. Psychonauts 2 brings back the same energy, with levels that mimic a pinball machine and Raz using a giant ball to take down some bowling pins. The amazing level design of Psychonauts is one of the reasons it became a classic, and if all that creative energy is coming back to the sequel, we are in luck.

RELATED:‌ Exclusive: Watch the Opening Sequence of 'I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar'

Psychonauts 2 initial release was set to December 2019, before the game was delayed multiple times. From the gameplay trailer, it looks like the wait was worth it, as Psychonauts 2 is looking amazing. The game is being developed by Double Fine since 2016 when the studio raised almost $4 million in a crowdfunding campaign on Fig.

The sequel will lead players to the Psychonauts headquarters after Raz becomes an official member of the team responsible for investigating crimes related to psychic powers. Not everything is as it seems, though, as Raz will have to deal with power struggles inside the organization while trying to take down a new mind menace.

Psychonauts 2 will be available on August 25th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and as part of the Xbox Game Pass. Check the new Psychonauts 2 gameplay trailer below:

Psychonauts 2 is available August 25. Play it day one with Xbox Game Pass. Combining quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies, Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game with cinematic style and tons of customizable psychic powers. Psychonauts 2 serves up danger, excitement, and laughs in equal measure as players guide Raz on a journey through the minds of friends and foes on a quest to defeat a murderous psychic villain. Optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ ‘Doki Doki Literature Club’ Getting New DLC and Coming to Consoles

Share Share Tweet Email

'Diablo II: Resurrected' Release Date Confirmed for Consoles and PC in New E3 Trailer Back up in your Acts with the Resurrection!

Read Next