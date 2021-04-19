Psychonauts is turning 16 today, but we are the ones to receive a gift since developers Double Fine confirmed Psychonauts 2 is playable and will indeed be released in 2021. The news comes from Double Fine’s official Twitter account, which also teases a release date is already locked up, even if they can’t reveal it yet.

The 2021 release was already confirmed by Double Fine, and the tweet is just welcomed ratification the game won’t be delayed again — it was supposed to be released by the end of 2019. However, this is the first time Double Fine tells us Psychonauts 2 is playable, a huge milestone in any game development.

Image via Xbox Game Studios

If a game is playable, all the intended content was already produced and stitched together. The next step is just to test it extensively, fix bugs and tweak some content to create a more cohesive experience. In the case of Psychonauts 2, it means there’s no reason to delay the game again, and we should get a final release date in the next few months.

Psychonauts 2 is the sequel to 2005’s classic adventure-platformer, featuring Raz, a young boy with psych powers that can enter other people’s minds to solve mysteries and fight villains. After officially becoming a Psychonaut at the end of the first game, Raz will have to deal with a power struggle inside the organization in the sequel, while learning the truth that Psychonaut Headquarters might not be everything he dreamed about.

As with the first game, Psychonauts 2 is expected to feature creative levels and a story that’s funny and intelligent at the same time. The original game became a cult classic for its unique approach, by using a genre usually aimed at kids to tell a narrative that deals with repressed memories, trauma and the complexities of the human mind. It’s fun to play, fun to watch and definitely has a lot more layers than it seems at first sight.

It’s been too long since we got the original Psychonauts in our hands, and the sequel couldn’t arrive fast enough. Psychonauts 2 will be available at some point in 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the tweet from Double Fine below:

