Developers Double Fine released a new Psychonauts 2 trailer focused on the sequel’s story. While the previous gameplay trailer showed us with many creative mind levels protagonist Raz will get to explore in the sequel, the new story trailer raises the stakes for the Psychonauts, as a villain from the past comes back to threaten the whole world.

In the trailer, Raz gets to know the original Psychonauts’ base on his very first official day on the job as a mental investigator. It’s going to be one hell of a first day, as a villain named Maligula resurges after being declared dead for 20 years. Maligula’s return is not a random event, as the trailer teases the resurgence of the villain might have been an inside job.

Has will have to explore unique minds to solve the mystery surrounding Maligula’s return while he fights his own self-doubt, as he doesn’t know who to trust inside the Psychonauts headquarters. However, our hero won’t be alone in this fight, as the trailer shows Raz’s entire circus family will be present for the sequel.

Psychonauts 2 is being developed by Double Fine since 2016, when the studio raised almost $4 million in a crowdfunding campaign on Fig. The game’s initial release was set to December 2019, before it got delayed multiple times. We have a little more than a month before playing Psychonauts 2, but Double Fine spared no effort to build a sequel that’s even more ambitious than the classic first game by the look of the recent trailers.

Psychonauts 2 will be available on August 25 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and as part of the Xbox Game Pass. Check the new Psychonauts 2 story trailer below:

