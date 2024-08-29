This year, the horror genre has seen a resurgence in throwbacks and odes to the classics of yesteryear. Cameron and Colin Cairnes made us all feel like we were part of a doomed audience in the found-footage feature Late Night with the Devil, and Oz Perkins paid homage to Jonathan Demme’s eerie and unsettling early ‘90s flick, The Silence of the Lambs in his summer feature, Longlegs. Continuing to push forward this momentum, director Pirie Martine is giving us David Lynch and David Cronenberg vibes with the exclusive first look at the trailer for Psychosis. A neo-noir thriller, the film is already a massive hit on Rotten Tomatoes, where it sits with the perfect critic’s score of 100%.

There’s something very old school about the trailer for Psychosis, and it isn’t just the movie’s color palette of all black and white or its 1:1 ratio. No, it’s the film’s overall vibe. It’s hard to wrap your head around what’s going on, as it’s not completely clear that the main character even knows what to think with voices flying throughout every corner of his mind. One thing’s for sure, though - he should probably lay off the drugs, especially considering the person who’s making the very unique brand of hallucinogen seems to be doing so with the goal of complete and total mind control. As our protagonist continues down the rabbit hole, he realizes that he’s the only one who can put an end to the scientist’s sinister plans.

Leading the cast as Cliff Van Aarle, the man who’s slowly slipping from reality, is Deryn Amoroso (Offstage), with an ensemble that includes Henry Errington (Andy’s Venture), Michael Wilkop (Andy’s Venture), Pj van Gyen (Mortal Kombat), James McCluskey-Garcia (The Stranger) and Kate Holly Hall.

The Creative Minds Behind ‘Psychosis’

Along with directing, Martin also penned, produced, and edited the feature-length production. The psychological thriller’s script stands out as one of a kind as well as its overall vision, but what helps give it that extra push over the edge is its cinematography and score. Both add to that unnerving feeling that plays through the entire movie and is easily felt by just the trailer alone. Isaac Szepessy (The Bugler’s Call) worked on the project as its cinematographer, with Matthew Morison and Adrian Schmidt Mumm collaborating as its composers. Martin and Jarrad Bhatia executive produced.

Already a hit during last year’s festival circuit at events like HorrorFest, Sherman Oaks Festival, Philly Unnamed, and more, you can check out Collider’s exclusive first look at the Psychosis trailer above. The movie will be made available on TVOD on August 30, with an AVOD release to follow on October 4.