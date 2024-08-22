Either in terms of unreliable narrators, illustration of psychological deterioration, or believable chilling atmospheres, the psychological thriller genre can easily be one of the scariest. Although this is subjective — especially considering that we all have different fears — these films often manage to get into the audience's head because they draw on realistic anxieties and delve into the darkest and most complex aspects of the human psyche.

While there have been several prominent psychological thrillers in the industry, some have stood out more than others by managing to spook audiences with their complex stories. And what better way to celebrate the genre than to gather the best entries? From Black Swan to The Vanishing, we take a look back at some of the scariest psychological thriller movies of all time, ranking them from least to most scary and analyzing what makes them so effective.

10 'Black Swan' (2010)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

A critically acclaimed psychological thriller, Black Swan has received great feedback from critics and audiences alike from the get-go. Additionally, it understandably earned Natalie Portman her first Best Actress Oscar. The story follows a talented but mentally unstable ballerina on the verge of stardom who is pushed to the limit by her artistic director and her opponent.

Although less traditionally scary compared to other entries on this list, this psychological horror thriller movie is guaranteed to leave a strong imprint on audiences, especially because of its body horror components and the realistic themes it deals with while exploring its protagonist's psyche as a struggling artist. Despite not being a supernatural movie, it includes nightmarish elements and taps into fears that make it a chilling and haunting viewing experience.

9 'Zodiac' (2007)

Director: David Fincher

Those keen on crime stories may want to give this David Fincher must-see a try. Based on the nonfiction books by Robert Graysmith, Zodiac is set between 1968 and 1983 and centers around an amateur detective's (Mark Ruffalo) obsession with tracking down the Zodiac killer, an unknown individual who terrorizes Northern California by going on a killing spree. Not only does the movie focus on the lives of the detectives, but also the news media.

Zodiac benefits from a strong, star-studded cast and a genuinely gripping narrative that cements it as one of the best psychological thrillers of recent times. While it may not be scary in a traditional horror film way (it’s more about the investigation), the movie features plenty of disturbing elements, with the fact that it is based on a real-life story making it even more frightening.

8 'Get Out' (2017)

Director: Jordan Peele

Next is Jordan Peele's social commentary Get Out. Although advertised as a psychological horror, it arguably fits the psychological thriller genre more. Starring the Oscar-winning Daniel Kaluuya, this astounding 2010s directorial debut sees a young African-American man visit his white girlfriend's (Allison Williams) parents (Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener) for the weekend with wild results that quickly begin to escalate into a terrifying boiling point.

Powerfully acted and quite disturbing throughout, this sharp satire on racial injustices, the deep-seated fears about racism, and Black exploitation and oppression is intense and will have audiences on the edge of their seats. Get Out may not be scary in the traditional sense, but the way it builds up psychological tension, a sense of dread, and paranoia makes it an unforgettable viewing.

7 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Director: Jonathan Demme

Adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Harris, The Silence of the Lambs is a groundbreaking entry in the psychological thriller genre, offering audiences a masterful blend of crime, horror, and drama. The story centers around a young F.B.I. detective (Jodie Foster in a career-defining role) as she accepts the help of a cannibal killer (Anthony Hopkins, also in an unforgettable role) to help catch another serial killer.

The Silence of the Lambs was quite successful following its release, gathering critical and commercial acclaim and becoming one of the few horror movies that have won major Oscars, including Best Picture. Although more suspense-driven, Jonathan Demme's film is still quite scary and does a great job at delving into the mind of a psychopathic murderer, with the unnerving performances playing a part in what makes it so memorable.

6 'Misery' (1990)

Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner's movie sees a famous author (James Caan) rescued from a car crash by a fan (unforgettably played by Kathy Bates) of his novels only to realize that the care that he is getting is the beginning of a nightmare including captivity and abuse. It is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name.

As previously portrayed through the "obsessed fan" trope in film and television, Misery is quite scary because it is something we can see happening in real life. Its claustrophobic setting (the movie takes place in Anne's remote house entirely) helps enhance the feeling of entrapment and isolation, making it easy for audiences to feel and root for the kidnapped character. Additionally, Bathes' character is quite unpredictable, scarily manipulative, and increasingly violent, adding to the story's terror.

5 'Psycho' (1960)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

It is almost needless to mention Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, considering how incredibly influential it was on movies of the genre. However, it would be a crime not to include it in such a list when its score alone sends a chill down the viewer's spine. Starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, Psycho is a psychological horror following a secretary on the run who takes refuge in an isolated motel owned by a repressed man and his mother.

In addition to its evocative score that ranks among the most iconic of all time (talk about an unforgettable and terrifying shower scene that helped pave the way for films in the genre), Pyscho is filled with unnerving scenes guaranteed to give viewers the heebie-jeebies. The trailblazing film's atmosphere and tension hold up quite well all these years later, with Hitchcock's creation still enduring as one of the most influential movies of all time and a touchstone for psychological thrillers.

4 'Se7en' (1995)

Director: David Fincher

The second David Fincher film on this list, Se7en centers around two detectives, played by Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, who join forces and embark on a wild investigation as they attempt to hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.

Like Fincher's other film mentioned, Se7en is a psychological crime thriller fit for audiences who are into police procedural media. As such, it is only natural that it may take audience members aback because of the number of gruesome murders featured, especially considering that it includes a lot of horrific and explicit imagery that can be upsetting, leaving a lasting impact. All in all, Se7en is a truly unsettling exploration of human depravity that fully engulfs audiences in its grimy and dark atmosphere while delving into deep, thought-provoking themes.

3 'The Shining' (1980)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is one of the most popular movies in its category, and it is far from difficult to understand why. Featuring Jack Nicholson and the late Shelley Duvall in unforgettable roles, it sees a family heading to an isolated hotel where a sinister presence influences the father into violence while his psychic son sees horrifying omens.

This Stephen King adaptation is the perfect slow-descent-into-madness movie. Its supernatural elements, in addition to the depiction of psychological deterioration, result in an overwhelming sense of dread and impending doom that sticks with audiences even after the credits roll. The Shining's astounding direction, incredibly eerie atmosphere, and stylish, nonetheless creepy imagery all help cement it as a scary movie and perhaps one of the scariest psychological thrillers of all time.

2 'The Vanishing' (1988)

Director: George Sluizer

Next up is George Sluizer's 1988 The Vanishing (the original one, also known as Sporloos, not to be confused with the 1993 film of the same name that the filmmaker remade in English). Based on the novella The Golden Egg, it sees a young Dutch couple on holiday in France. When the two stop at a busy service station, Saskia (Johanna ter Steege) is abducted. Three years later, Rex (Gene Bervoets) begins receiving strange letters.

The Vanishing is the reason many have begun dreading gas stations, and it is not difficult to grasp why: like Misery, it is quite a disturbing watch, essentially because its narrative feels nuanced and authentic, painting a scary situation that can easily happen in real life. The film's unsettling atmosphere, palpable tension, and chilling ending that lingers in the audience's minds make it a remarkable, incredibly effective psychological thriller.

1 'Hereditary' (2018)

Director: Ari Aster

Filled with shocking and jaw-dropping moments, Ari Aster's Hereditary has garnered quite a cult following. The fan-favorite A24 horror movie mostly follows a grieving family who is haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences following the death of their matriarch.

Although mostly cataloged as horror, Aster's impressive directorial debut is also a masterful thriller that makes the most of the genre's elements; with an unsettling atmosphere and a slow-burn narrative that keeps audiences invested as its elements build up to shocking revelations, Hereditary is a chilling exploration of family and generational trauma that also tackles the devastating impact of grief and loss. What is so great about Aster's psychological thriller is that it does not rely on jumpscares to make an impact, with its scarring psychological elements being the stronger standout.

