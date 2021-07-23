Adi Shankar has been tapped to create and showrun an upcoming animated series based on the popular PUBG video game franchise, South Korean holding company Krafton Inc. has announced.

Besides his cult Bootleg Universe of one-shot films, the Indian-born Shankar has tasted mainstream success as an executive producer of the Netflix anime series Castlevania, which concluded its four-season run earlier this year, and as the producer of films such as Lone Survivor and The Grey. He flexed his cult bonafides with 2012’s Dredd.

Shankar said in a statement:

“As a player, I've been crushing the competition in the Battlegrounds since PUBG released in 2017. I’m grateful to KRAFTON for the trust and confidence they’ve placed in me to execute my vision as a filmmaker and I’m excited to embark on this journey together. To me, this animated project represents another step in the evolution of mending the torched bridge between the games industry and Hollywood. I look forward to revealing to everybody what winning a chicken dinner looks like.”

CH Kim, the CEO of Krafton Inc., said that the company’s partnership with Shankar “represents a step into our broader strategy of expanding the PUBG Universe into a multimedia franchise.”

The animated series continues Krafton’s diversification of the PUBG IP, following the live-action short film Ground Zero, starring Don Lee (Train to Busan, Eternals), and an investigative documentary series starring Jonathan Frakes titled Mysteries Unknown: Birth of the Battlegrounds.

With more than 55 million gamers playing daily across all platforms, the PUBG franchise has sold over 70 million copies on PC and console and received over one billion downloads on mobile. As one of the best-selling video games of all time, PUBG has garnered several accolades, including seven Guinness World Records and multiple Game of the Year Awards since its introduction in 2017.

Hollywood’s relationship with video game adaptations has been spotty, aggravated by big-budget misfires such as Justin Kurzel's Assassin’s Creed and Mike Newell’s Prince of Persia. Incidentally, Shankar had been tapped to create an anime series based on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, but that project seems to have taken a nosedive. Shankar is also developing Captain Laserhawk, based on a Far Cry DLC.

