Certain fictional characters have managed to stand the test of time because they do not belong to just one studio or company. While the rules of copyright mean that Lucasfilm has complete control over Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars franchise and no one other than Warner Brothers can make a Batman movie, there are many fairy tales, myths, and classic heroes who can be brought to life by any creator who wants to take a new stab at the material.

Characters that belong to the public domain are exciting because each generation interprets them differently. Young filmmakers with progressive views might be inspired to take a more modern approach to the material; sometimes, creators even put these characters in farcical situations that make fun of their lasting legacies while introducing them to new audiences. These are the best movies based on public-domain characters, cementing their reputations as enduring icons of pop culture.

10 ‘Mr. Holmes’ (2015)

Directed by Bill Condon

Image via Roadside Attractions

Mr. Holmes is the best film ever made about Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective because it focuses on a different period of his life compared to most other adaptations. Generally, Sherlock Holmes is seen as a young man at the height of his powers, but Bill Condon’s masterful 2015 film stars Ian McKellen as an older version of the character who is reflecting on the legacy that he left behind.

The creative use of flashbacks allows Mr. Holmes to explore some of the key cases within Doyle’s stories while also showing a sensitive side to the brilliant sleuth. Considering that Holmes is a character whose incredibly deductive skills and intelligence have always been his most defining characteristics, seeing him begin to struggle with his memory and become more dependent on others makes for a particularly emotional experience.

9 ‘The Santa Clause’ (1994)

Directed by John Pasquin

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

The Santa Clause reinvents the mythology around Santa Claus by suggesting that the role of the Christmas giftbearer is actually a job that is passed down between different men over the years. There have been many different interpretations of Santa Claus in films like Elf and Miracle on 34th Street, but the signature wit that Tim Allen brought to the role allowed The Santa Clause to feel distinct among its competitors.

The Santa Clause is the type of holiday film that can be watched any time of the year, as Allen’s character spends months preparing for the moment when he steps onto the sled and begins delivering gifts to all the well-behaved children around the world. Although the two direct sequels were somewhat disappointing, and the Disney+ sequel is only okay, the original The Santa Clause is still one of the best Christmas movies ever made.

8 ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’ (1991)

Directed by Kevin Reynolds

Image by Warner Brothers

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves was an epic take on the mythology of Nottingham that transformed the classic story into a powerful adventure filled with romance, action, and political intrigue. While Kevin Costner received a fair amount of backlash for his inability to deliver a realistic English accent, it’s a case where the strong work by supporting actors like Morgan Freeman and Christian Slater is enough to make up for it.

The true scene stealer of Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is the late great Alan Rickman, who improvised many of his lines as the Sheriff of Nottingham. The Sheriff is one of the rare movie villains who seems to simply love being evil for the sake of it. Rickman’s enthusiasm for the ridiculous nature of the material and commitment to chew the scenery is completely infectious, bringing some much-needed self-awareness to this period piece.

7 ‘Tarzan’ (1999)

Directed by Chris Buck and Kevin Lima

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Tarzan ignores some of the problematic aspects of the character's lore and instead focuses on telling a sincere love story. While many of the films from Disney’s Renaissance have impressive musical scores, the iconic songs from Phil Collins, including the Academy Award-winning“You’ll Be In My Heart,” elevate the story into something even more epic and exciting.

Tarzan focuses on the sincerity and charm of the titular character’s romance with Jane, standing as the best version of the mythology thus far. While Disney is well known for translating its beloved animated classics into live-action, it's hard to imagine that any new version would capture the same sweeping sense of adventure and joy that the original classic did in less than 90 minutes. Tarzan is among Disney's most underrated classics and a refreshing update of a famous tale.

6 ‘The Mask of Zorro’ (1998)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The Mask of Zorro is a pure swashbuckling adventure classic that also features more than enough chemistry between its two stars to engage romantic movie fans. Director Martin Campbell had the creative idea to introduce an older Zorro (Sir Anthony Hopkins), who is tasked with handing the mantle of the role over to a young protege (Antonio Banderas). This new Zorro becomes tasked with stopping a conspiracy to prevent California from becoming an independent nation by seceding from the United States.

The Mask of Zorro contains some of the best sword fights in the history of film, but it's the dynamic between Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in her breakout role that makes it all the more heartwarming. That being said, it would be best if fans of the film simply ignored the sequel, The Legend of Zorro, because it was so disappointing. Still, The Mask of Zorro stands as a throwback to classic action-adventure movies that remains engaging and refreshing today.

5 ‘The Three Musketeers’ (1993)

Directed by Stephen Herek

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

The Three Musketeers has been adapted to the big screen countless times, but the brilliant 1993 version from director Stephen Herek is by far the most fun. The Three Musketeers succeeds thanks to its brilliant casting; Kiefer Sutherland has the brooding charisma of Athos, Charlie Sheen has the romantic slickness of Aramis, Oliver Platt has the oafish comedic charm of Porthos, and Chris O’Donnell has the genuine heroism of D’Artagnan.

Packed with amazing sword fights, fun character interactions, and cool plot twists, The Three Musketeers upholds the values of chivalry that were so present in the original novel. Although it's far more reliant on humor than some of the more traditional adaptations, The Three Musketeers is an inspired new take on a classic story featuring a genuinely terrifying performance by the great Tim Curry as the evil Cardinal.

4 ‘Robin and Marian’ (1976)

Directed by Richard Lester

Image via Columbia Pictures

Robin and Marian offered a more mature take on the Robin Hood story that is much more of a romantic drama than an adventure narrative. Oscar winners Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn star as older versions of Robin Hood and Maid Marian, who are forced to confront the realities of their relationship as England faces an uncertain future.

Robin and Marian proved that the Robin Hood story was not one exclusively made for children.

Exploring a version that felt more accurate to actual medieval history, Robin and Marian proved that the Robin Hood story was not one exclusively made for children. While far slower than many of the other interpretations, director Richard Lester still incorporates some genuinely exhilarating sequences of archery action that remind everyone why Connery is such a great action star. The actor's chemistry with Hepburn is also surprisingly effective, resulting in an underappreciated gem of the '70s that deserves more attention.

3 ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ (1975)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

Image via EMI Films

Monty Python and the Holy Grail isn’t just one of the funniest movies ever made but also a remarkably clever parody of medieval stories that points out how silly it is to idealize an era that was likely pretty miserable. Enough good words cannot be said about Graham Chapman’s hilarious version of King Arthur; anyone expecting him to be a noble leader and warrior may have been caught off guard to see him as a stuttering, bumbling buffoon with no applicable skills.

On top of its endless humor, Monty Python and the Holy Grail has one of the best soundtracks of any comedy film and even helped inspire the Tony-award-winning musical Spamalot. The creative jokes made about the low budget and fourth-wall-breaking help solidify Monty Python and the Holy Grail as a classic that was simply way ahead of its time.

2 ‘Excalibur’ (1981)

Directed by John Boorman

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Excalibur is a polished historical epic about the Arthurian legend, as director John Boorman cut out some of the more saccharine elements featured in Disney’s The Sword and the Stone to create a brutal version of medieval warfare. While there have been many films about Arthur’s ascendancy to the throne, Excalibur examined the demise that led to the fall of Camelot.

While certainly a film made to appease both scholars and historians, Excalibur is also one of the most beautiful-looking R-rated fantasy films and contains some powerful Christian imagery that allows it to become much more existentialist in its later half. It’s hard to imagine that future Arthurian films like the 1990s action romance First Knight or David Lowery’s A24 arthouse epic The Green Knight would exist without the precedent that Boorman set with Excalibur.

1 ‘The Adventures of Robin Hood’ (1938)

Directed by Michael Curtiz