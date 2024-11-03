It's been over a decade since Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie - Rebellion was released. Fortunately, the next installment of this anime feature will arrive very soon as the second trailer for Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie - Walpurgisnacht Rising has arrived, teasing what's to come for these magical girls. In the latest trailer, new magical girls are seen, along with the original cast. So far, not much of a plot is seen in the trailer, but brand-new dialogue lines by Homura Akemi (Chiwa Saitō) tell that Madoka's kindness is the kind that would get her hurt.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie - Walpurgisnacht Rising was first announced in 2021 during the franchise's 10th-anniversary event. Originally, it was scheduled to come out in 2024, but Anime News Network reported that it was pushed, changing its opening to the early winter of 2025. The film will feature the return of the original Japanese voice cast from the anime series, such as Aoi Yūki as Madoka Kaname, Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe, Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki, Ai Nonaka as Kyoko Sakura, Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe, and Emiri Katō as Kyubey. Walpurgisnacht Rising will be directed by Akiyuki Shinbou, known for their works in the original Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime and Kizumonogatari.

What Is 'Puella Magi Madoka Magica'?

First released in 2011, Puella Magi Madoka Magica is an anime series that follows a group of magical girls who fight witches at night. Madoka and her friend, Sayaka, cross paths with Kyubey, who offers them the opportunity to become magical girls in exchange for a wish. However, Homura does everything she can to prevent that from happening.

The anime has found success since its release, generating a score of 8.37 over 10 on MyAnimeList, and leading to a spin-off series, titled Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story. In addition, the original anime was transformed into a two-part compilation film in 2012, titled Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie - Beginnings and Eternals, which retold the original story but added new dialogue and anime footage. Rebellion is the franchise's third installment and the first feature-length movie released in 2013, containing an original story that continued where the anime left off. The feature received a high audience score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and generated over $19 million at the global box office.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie - Walpurgisnacht Rising is scheduled to come out in 2025. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.

