Think about how common dogs are in movies. Whether it’s classics like Homeward Bound or modern-day box office hits like A Dog’s Purpose, man’s best friend has been a fixture of the silver screen since the days of Charlie Chaplin’s A Dog’s Life. One of the big sleeper hits of 2022 is even simply named Dog. But look closer at what kinds of dogs get to show up in feature films – it’s usually German shepherds or golden retrievers, perhaps a bulldog if you need a supporting comic relief character in something like Marry Me, Dick, or The Game Plan. Largely absent from this representation, though, is pugs. How come this especially adorable breed of canines gets so often excluded from theatrical cinema?

A chief reason why pugs aren’t more common in movies can be explained by what kinds of features they do appear in. Mugs the pug played one of the pets of the titular lead of Marie Antoinette, while another pug makes a cameo appearance in the Jane Austen adaptation Mansfield Park. In these cases, there’s fidelity to either history or source material that’s informing the presence of pugs. If they weren’t there, people would be crying out over the absence of Marie Antoinette’s pet pugs. This isn’t meant to negate the value of these cinematic pugs, rather, it’s to show how movies with pugs in them tend to have external factors informing the presence of these critters.

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Interestingly, pugs are often used to signify that a movie is set in either the past or future. The scarcity of the critter in the everyday modern world can make its presence on-screen immediately suggest to the viewer that they’re watching something set in another era or another world. Films set in the high fantasy like The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug can employ pugs for blink-and-miss-it cameos for this purpose. Meanwhile, movies set in the futuristic worlds like Isle of Dogs, Dune, and Brazil also employ pugs as shorthand for the “weirdness” of an ambiguous future. In other words, pugs rarely can just exist in natural modern-day settings.

The use of pugs as an immediate signifier for strangeness extends to even a feature set in the present-day world like Men in Black. This title is home to maybe the most famous movie pug, Frank the pug. This pug character is meant to be a mouthy otherworldly being, once again rendering a pug as just visual shorthand for an aberration from the “typical” world. No matter what time period pugs show up in, they’re always meant to stand in for abject weirdness. This explains why they can’t just show up anywhere. The visual coding for pugs has become so ubiquitous and ingrained into all kinds of cinema that just plopping a pug into a naturalistic drama from Richard Linklater or Jim Jarmusch has a chance of upending the restrained realism of the piece.

Part of why pugs have taken on such a role in film is the relative lack of popularity in the breed. The American Kennel Club’s breakdown of the most popular dog breeds in 2021 includes a wide variety of canines in the top positions on the list. These include cinema mainstays German shepherds and poodles and even other oddball breeds like corgis. Pugs, meanwhile, registered at 33rd place, beneath Shetland sheepdogs and border collies. If pugs were constantly the biggest breed in America, movie studios would have more initiative to appeal to such a sizable fanbase. But with pugs being way down the totem pole of dog popularity, there’s even less reason to change their consistently minimal presence in cinema.

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

There’s also the fact that pugs are unusual-looking critters, a trait that ties into how often they’re used as shorthand for strange surroundings and settings. With smushed noses, rotund bellies yet long legs, and eyes so large they look like billiard balls, pugs are a cross between an anatomical nightmare and an adorable sausage. This makes them perfect for snuggling or just watching running around, but not for Hollywood’s beauty standards for canines. Much like with leading human men and women, dogs have a high bar to clear if they want to be seen as “fit” for headlining motion pictures.

Movies tend to get built around German shepherds or golden retrievers who just look more “normal”, who won't fill up the soundtrack of the movies they inhabit with constant grunting and snoring. Additionally, these are also the breeds that can accomplish great physical feats with ease. Think of how many dog movies, like The Call of the Wild or Marley & Me, are based around larger-sized live-action or CGI dogs who can leap over trees or blaze through wheat fields without missing a breath. Now imagine any of those classic dog movie narratives being performed by a pug. You could certainly have a pug at the center of one of these movies, but that would require drastically altering key components of Hollywood’s dog movie formula. The narrow definition of what constitutes a “proper” dog protagonist in movies leaves pugs out in the cold.

Image via Netflix

Then there’s the controversy surrounding the very existence of pugs, namely that their distinctive appearance and physical traits are the results of breeding that make everyday life a nightmare for pugs. This has resulted in instances of organizations like PETA criticizing telecommunications company Vodafone for using pugs in its advertisements, with the organization suggesting that the frivolous use of pugs in its commercials minimized the struggles pugs have daily. The constant criticisms against PETA on its own handling of canines make its pug-related critiques suspect at best. However, the potential for a PR nightmare related to the problems inherent in breeding pugs certainly doesn’t help make these dogs seem any more viable as protagonists for movie studio executives.

Throughout the history of movies, a handful of pugs, like Frank in Men in Black or Monchi in The Mitchells vs. The Machines, have managed to break through into prominent roles in cinema. In the process, these pups have shown what kind of unique entertainment this breed of canine can deliver. Unfortunately, there’s a variety of reasons holding back pugs from getting the constant cinematic spotlight they deserve. While German shepherds and golden retrievers get to be de facto movie stars, pugs are usually reserved for just biopics or to indicate that a movie takes place in a “strange” world. Perhaps one day there will be a cinematic landscape where pugs can inhabit a wide variety of films, a reflection of how varied the individual personalities of pugs can be.

Until then, pug aficionados will just have to settle for Frank, Monchi, and of course, the pug wigs sketch from Saturday Night Live.

'This Is Us': Why Susan Kelechi Watson's Beth Is the Final Season's MVP

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Douglas Laman (191 Articles Published) Douglas Laman is a life-long movie fan, writer and Rotten Tomatoes approved critic whose writing has been published in outlets like The Mary Sue, Fangoria, The Spool, and ScarleTeen. Residing both on the Autism spectrum and in Texas, Doug adores pugs, showtunes, the Wes Anderson movie Fantastic Mr. Fox, and any music by Carly Rae Jepsen. More From Douglas Laman

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe