It's been 30 years since Quentin Tarantino released his second blockbuster, Pulp Fiction. So, in celebration of the film's success, as well as maintaining its relevancy in pop culture, a special 30th-anniversary collector's edition is now available for pre-order, featuring a handful of trinkets for fans to enjoy. This special collector's item will be released days before Christmas, making it the perfect gift for that Tarantino fan in your life.

This collector's item retails for $59.99 on Amazon and will be shipped in early December. Not only will it feature the movie in 4K Ultra HD, but it will also come with a premium slipcase, a slipcover with pop-up art, Lobby Card reproductions, and iconic decals. The DVD will come in two disks, containing a variety of bonus features. The first time Pulp Fiction was released in 4K UHD was in 2022 and it's still available to purchase on Amazon for $21.08.

Following the release of Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction continued Tarantino's filmmaking success. The feature starred Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, and Uma Thurman, and it received a certified fresh score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and generated over $213 million at the global box office. In addition, the film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, nine BAFTA Awards, including Best Film, and the Palme d'Or during the 1994 Cannes Film Festival.

What's Next For Quentin Tarantino?

Image via Miramax

As of writing, Tarantino has released 9 films under his name. All of them received mass praise and were very successful. So it was a shock to many when it was reported that the renowned film director had plans to release his final film called The Movie Critic. The project was announced in 2023, and it was said to have a female lead and set in 1970s Los Angeles. In an interview with 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Tarantino opened up about wanting to quit during the height of his career and that his films should be seen as an "event" rather than something that's oversaturated.

Since that announcement, it was rumored to be a biopic about a renowned film critic, Pauline Kael, but that was immediately debunked. Instead, it was going to be a film about a film critic for a fictional pornographic magazine, and only one name was attached to the project - Brad Pitt. The actor was supposed to be the film's principal star and his third appearance in a Tarantino project following Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Unfortunately, it was announced in April 2024 that the film was no longer in the works, simply because the director changed his mind.

Since then, it's unknown what Tarantino's next project will be. But it's a shame that The Movie Critic never made its way to the big screen, let alone the production stage.

Pulp Fiction's 30th Anniversary Collector's Edition will be shipped on December 3, 2024. In the meantime, the film is available to stream on Prime Video, Paramount+ and Apple TV+.