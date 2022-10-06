Tasty burgers and Brett's face like you've never seen them before.

Often regarded as one of the best films in history, director Quentin Tarantino’s landmark crime drama Pulp Fiction is getting a 4K release for the first time ever. Paramount Home Entertainment will release the film on 4K Ultra HD Digital, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, and in a limited edition collector’s steelbook on December 6.

Originally released to massive acclaim in 1994, Pulp Fiction is a self-referential, non-chronological, postmodern film about interconnected crime stories in the city of Los Angeles. It established Tarantino as not just a thrillingly original voice in American cinema, but also foreshadowed his monumentally influential career. Pulp Fiction won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, before going on to become a major commercial hit — it grossed over $200 million globally — and scoring seven Oscar nominations. It won one Academy Award, winning Best Original Screenplay for Tarantino and Roger Avary.

The steelbook comes with stunning new artwork of the iconic Jackrabbit Slim’s dance scene, in which the hitman Vincent Vega (played by John Travolta) and the aspiring actress Mia Wallace (played by Uma Thurman) have a dance-off after a nice meal and a flirtatious conversation. It was inspired by a similar scene in director Jean-Luc Godard’s Bande à part. The box art features close-ups of both Travolta and Thurman as they do The Twist, and also fun nods to other moments in the film, including the famous Big Kahuna burger, the $5 milkshake that Mia slurps at the diner, and the Red Apple cigarettes that she carries around. The new 4K release is packed with bonus features that should delight the film’s legions of fans.

Tarantino’s last film was the comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The filmmaker has said that his next film — his 10th — will also be his last. He plans on transitioning into a career as a writer on films.

In addition to Travolta and Thurman, Pulp Fiction starred Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, and Ving Rhames. You can read the film’s synopsis here, and check out the full list of bonus features down below:

Critics and audiences worldwide hailed PULP FICTION as the star-studded movie that redefined cinema in the 20th century. Writer-director Quentin Tarantino delivers an unforgettable cast of characters— including a pair of low-rent hit men (John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson), a gangster's wife (Uma Thurman), and a desperate prizefighter (Bruce Willis)—in a wildly entertaining and exhilarating adventure of violence and redemption.

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc

1. Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

2. Here are Some Facts on the Fiction

3. Enhanced Trivia Track (subtitle file)

Blu-ray Disc

· Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

· Here Are Some Facts on the Fiction

· Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary

· Deleted Scenes

· Behind the Scenes Montages

· Production Design Featurette

· Siskel & Ebert "At the Movies"- The Tarantino Generation

· Independent Spirit Awards

· Cannes Film Festival – Palme d'Or Acceptance Speech

· Charlie Rose Show

· Marketing Gallery

· Still Galleries

· Enhanced Trivia Track (text on feature)

. Soundtrack Chapters (index points in feature)