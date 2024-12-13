Pulp Fiction is one of the greatest movies without an actual protagonist because every single one of its main characters is excellent. Writer-director Quentin Tarantino drew them with fine detail, and all the actors in this ensemble delivered immortal performances to make this revolutionary comedy one of the most important movies of the '90s. It would go on to win the Palme d'Or and inspire filmmakers like Paul Thomas Anderson and the Coen Brothers, who would make masterpieces of their own.

This is one of the grittiest comedies out there, as it's filmed with enough realism and written well enough for the audience to see them happening in real life. They at least seem to exist within the realm of possibility while still making us laugh, which requires a lot from the characters. Luckily, the movie includes two hitmen, a boxer on the run from a crime boss, two thieves who decide to rob a diner, a drug dealer, and more. Even the characters who only show up briefly, including a cab driver who wants to know what it's like to kill someone and a Vietnam veteran with an uncomfortable story, are very memorable. Fans can choose their favorites, but the best characters in Pulp Fiction arguably heighten its eccentric tone, get surprisingly complex performances from the actors, do more than make us laugh, and carry their weight more than the other players in this astounding cast.

10 Jody

Played by Rosanna Arquette

Played by an excellent Rosanna Arquette, Jody is introduced while telling another woman about the various piercings she has all over her body. The ones in her lip, nose, eyebrow, and ear are the only ones shown, but there are many others. She lists where every single one of those 18 piercings is and claims that doing them with a needle is the only way to go. Even her first line about how these piercings make her feel is very out there.

Played for comedy at first, Jody also plays a big part in making the overdose scene even more hectic than it already is. Once Mia and Vincent show up, she's just yelling all over the place. The sheer amount of arguing and noise Jody creates adds a lot to the tension. Note that the more the scene plays out, the more silently excited she becomes. When it's time to administer the adrenaline shot, Jody is hyped, and the audience quietly awaits what will happen. Most side characters don't do this much work to establish the mood, let alone this well.

9 Yolanda (Honey-Bunny)

Played by Amanda Plummer

Amanda Plummer puts in an effectively quirky performance as Yolanda, AKA Honey-Bunny, one half of the couple that robs the diner. As indicated by the intensity on her face right before they take out their guns, she also loves the criminal lifestyle. The point when she starts screaming at everybody is the best time to present the movie's title; it really sets the viewers up for what'll be a wild ride.

Another side of Yolanda comes out when the tables turn on her partner in the film's final act. Plummer gets to show off her range here as Yolanda goes from snarling to panicked to almost childish, knowing that she and her man have totally lost control of the situation. Though she is standing on a counter with a loaded gun in her hands, the audience pities her when she says she wants to go home.

8 Ringo

Played by Tim Roth

His voice is the first one heard in Pulp Fiction, and, thanks to Tim Roth's performance, the audience is immediately invested. They gradually understand that this man, whom Jules calls Ringo (due to his slight resemblance to Ringo Starr), is an armed robber. This guy has a cool and easy air about him that helps the audience believe the amount of experience he's accrued and the insights he's made over time.

Of course, Ringo's reasoning about stealing from a diner proves nearly fatal, but we also get the sense that he's a bit too cocky for his (and his partner's) own good. An interesting part about Ringo is that he's always calm; when he raises his voice to let everyone know they're getting robbed, his tone and diction are in stark contrast to Yolanda's. Even when he has the gun pointed at his face, Ringo (like Jules) remains calm and helps Yolanda cool down. Has he learned his lesson by the end? One can only hope.

7 Winston Wolfe

Played by Harvey Keitel

Harvey Keitel has been in some incredible movies, and Pulp Fiction is definitely one. He takes a while to arrive, but once he does, his presence is very strong. Jules's reaction to hearing that The Wolf is coming tells audiences all they need to know about this man. He's reliable, and everything else viewers learn about him supports that. It's amusing that he's at a fancy party so early in the morning, and his line about completing a 30-minute drive in only 10 minutes is terrific.

Winston Wolfe is a professional, curtly giving orders to Jules and Vincent so that they can finish the clean-up job in only 40 minutes. The way he asks for coffee while evaluating the mess in the car is classic, and it's very funny when he calmly but sternly explains his process to Vincent. As opposed to the other time-sensitive scene in Pulp Fiction (the overdose), this Bonnie section feels more comedic because even we know that The Wolfe is going to make sure they clean things up in time, reducing the sense of panic and allowing some time for more playful (if dark) material. What a legend.

6 Captain Koons

Played by Christopher Walken

He only shows up for a few minutes, but Captain Koons is nevertheless one of Christopher Walken's most memorable roles. In telling Butch's father's story, he is more or less telling his own. The way viewers are introduced to him from Butch's child perspective conveys just how integral this conversation is to Butch's life. The low-angle shots make Koons look large and important, which is only accentuated by the close-ups when he's looking directly at Butch and his old but pristine military uniform.

Koons looks just as important as the watch, and his delivery of the story is very effective. Notice that, in telling the story of the watch, he is more or less tracing through war history, specifically U.S. war history. Over that time, he shows people, occasionally strangers, who helped this watch survive each conflict to get where it is today. The way he says "this watch" (and pauses) carries significant dramatic weight, yet his describing how he and Butch's father hid the watch still shifts the tone seamlessly from drama to comedy. It's an exceptional cameo where performance, camera work, and dialogue paint a three-dimensional character in almost no time.

5 Marsellus Wallace

Played by Ving Rhames

Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) has some of the most badass quotes in cinema history; the delivery of his lines alone is enough to carry a scene. Audiences often don't even need to see his face to get a sense that he's a crime boss very much in control of his territory. Tarantino uses this to the character's advantage, taking his time before showing Marsellus' face up close. Brett describes him to the hitmen before he's killed; the camera stays on Butch when Marsellus is telling him to throw the fight; Tarantino shows the bandage on his neck, and then viewers catch a glimpse of his face from a distance.

This man encapsulates power and intimidation, as Vince is afraid of the very prospect of taking his wife out on the town. This fear makes Vincent's later ordeal all the more shocking, while the controlled rage Marsellus exudes afterward is all the more true to his character. Like everyone else, Marsellus can still be very funny and relatable. It's a fantastic turn by Ving Rhames, who elevates Tarantino's close attention to craft as well as anybody could.

4 Butch Coolidge

Played by Bruce Willis

Butch (Bruce Willis in one of his best movies) is a complicated man. As shown from the flashback with Captain Koons, he grew up without a father and essentially just has the man's watch to remember him by. Nowadays, Butch is an aging boxer who's willing to accept a payment to throw the next match. He still has his pride, though, as the film shows how a few unkind comments are enough to change his mind. Butch is also willing to risk his life for his most cherished family heirloom.

Butch's soul is hardened enough for him to quickly get over accidentally killing his opponent in the ring. Yet, like all the anti-heroes here, his actions allow us to still root for him. The way he almost leaves the music store following his ordeal with Zed (Peter Greene) but looks back is fantastic, as audiences see him struggling with the prospect of leaving Marsellus behind. Notice the connection to his backstory, too, as he's probably thinking of his father and Captain Koons being war prisoners for all that time. Butch doesn't let his fellow prisoner suffer that fate, and it (sort of) redeems him.

3 Mia Wallace

Played by Uma Thurman