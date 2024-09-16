Few actors have had a career as rich as Samuel L. Jackson, but his role as Jules in Pulp Fiction stands out from the rest. The Biblical monologue he gives to his targets before killing them serves as a powerful introduction for his character, but the actual speech is neither original nor accurate. Although Ezekiel 25:17 does serve as the source for the final portion of the speech, the remainder was taken from a Japanese martial arts film in the 1970s. Always a fan of the genre, Quentin Tarantino even cast the main actor from the Japanese movie for a small but memorable role in Kill Bill years later. The speech itself might be wrong and originate elsewhere, but it has since maintained a strong presence during Jackson’s career, and the actor still has it memorized by heart. Three decades after the monologue first reached our ears, it still ranks as one of the most iconic speeches in film history.

‘Pulp Fiction’s Ezekiel Monologue Is Not Actually From Ezekiel

Perhaps the thing Quentin Tarantino is most known for would be his slick and memorable dialogue, and nowhere is that more present than in Pulp Fiction, arguably his magnum opus. The list of one-liners throughout the film is colorful and expansive, but the speech we get from Jules in the opening ten minutes serves as an epic speech that also highlights his contradictory nature as a religious hitman. All of this makes it more ironic to know that Jules got some of his facts wrong. Technically, it's true that the passage as a whole comes from the Bible, and the final two lines are indeed used by Ezekiel. The rest, however, comes from other Bible verses, meaning the actual speech is actually quite short. The King James translation records it as such:

“And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord when I shall lay my vengeance upon them.”

The Speech Was Not Even Tarantino’s To Write

Quentin Tarantino has had plenty of inspirations over the years, but one of the most prominent influences on his style is the Eastern martial arts genre, and even a completely different film like Pulp Fiction can still feel its influence. The vast majority of Jules’ monologue was first created for The Bodyguard, released in 1976 and starring Sonny Chiba as the lead role. Rather than a monologue, the quote is used in a caption and voiceover at the start of the film, but the actual words are mostly the same:

“The path of the righteous man and defender is beset on all sides by the inequity of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he, who in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper, and the father of lost children. And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious anger, who poison and destroy my brothers; and they shall know that I am Chiba the Bodyguard when I shall lay my vengeance upon them!”

This love for martial arts by Tarantino would rear its head most clearly in Kill Bill, and he would not forget just how much Chiba inspired him. In the film, he has a small role as Hattori Hanzo, the legendary swordmaster who has renounced the katana. While his role is brief, it has a major impact when The Bride (Uma Thurman) convinces him to leave retirement and craft a new sword for her. Given that Chiba had inspired Tarantino so much, it feels fitting that Hanzo would play the same role to The Bride, and the actor later enjoyed a new resurgence in American cinema during the twilight years of his career.

The Ezekiel Monologue Still Defines Samuel L. Jackson’s Career

Few actors have had a career quite as prolific as Samuel L. Jackson, but Jules Winfield is the one role he will forever be remembered for. He might be a star today, but he was relatively unknown at the time Pulp Fiction was released, and it was many people’s first introduction to him as an actor. According to him, it was memorable enough that it caught the attention of none other than Marlon Brando, who Jackson became friends with during the last few years of his life. Viewers today will most likely know of Jackson as Nick Fury, but even a franchise as big as the MCU could not help but acknowledge how important his role in Pulp Fiction was for his career. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Fury fakes his own death after surviving an assassination attempt, with the first line of the passage being used as the epitaph on his gravestone. Regardless of the first source or exact quotation, however, the monologue has rightfully made its mark on film history, one that stands strong even three decades after its release.

