The Big Picture The Pulp Fiction cast reunited at the TLC Chinese Theater to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary.

John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Rosanna Arquette, and Eric Stoltz were all in attendance.

The cast also honored Bruce Willis with a special appearance from his family.

The cast of the 1994 cult classic Pulp Fiction recently reunited at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary. The event, which kicked off the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival, was a star-studded affair, attracting the key players from the original lineup. Among them were John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Rosanna Arquette, and Eric Stoltz. Travolta, Jackson, Thurman, and Keitel took part in a special Q&A session together prior to a screening of the film.

The gathering was not just a walk down memory lane but also a reminder of the film’s monumental impact on cinema, as evidenced by its seven Academy Award nominations at the 67th Oscars, including Best Director for Quentin Tarantino and securing a win for Best Original Screenplay. Bruce Willis, who played the hard-nosed boxer Butch Coolidge, was notably absent due to his ongoing health challenges, having been diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and later with frontotemporal dementia in early 2023. Despite his inability to attend, his presence was felt through the attendance of his wife, Emma Hemming Willis, and daughter Tallulah Willis, who represented him on the red carpet.

Bruce Willis Praised by 'Pulp Fiction' Co-Stars

Willis's contribution to Pulp Fiction and his broader impact on his co-stars' lives were highlighted throughout the evening. Travolta, who shared the screen with Willis in both Pulp Fiction and the 1989 comedy Look Who's Talking, reminisced about their time together. "With Bruce, it was like being at home, very comfortable," Travolta commented. "He’s just a good person. We cared for each other."

Arquette, who played the role of Jody in Pulp Fiction, also had warm words for Willis. Having worked with him again in The Whole Nine Yards, she described him as "one of the great guys," a sentiment echoed by many throughout the night. "He is just a wonderful, sweet, good, kind man, surrounded by so much love in his family right now, he’s just great," Arquette added, while Stoltz, who portrayed the drug dealer Lance in Pulp Fiction, shared a lighter memory of Willis, recalling how he was always boosting the cast's spirits by buying them pizza, describing him as a "great guy."

You can see the full Pulp Fiction panel featuring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Harvey Keitel above. Pulp Fiction is currently streaming on Hulu and available for purchase on digital.

