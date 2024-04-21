The Big Picture Quentin Tarantino conceived of the idea for Kill Bill on the set of Reservoir Dogs along with Uma Thurman.

The concept of Kill Bill is connected to the "Fox Force Five" fictional movie in Pulp Fiction.

Working with Harvey Weinstein and getting injured during a stunt ultimately caused a strained relationship between Tarantino and Thurman.

Writer-director Quentin Tarantino has always been open about his inspirations, going so far as to write his book Cinema Speculation on the subject. Despite being open about "stealing" from previous filmmakers, the auteur has still been unfairly criticized for plagiarism, particularly for his first film, Reservoir Dogs, which was inspired by a single scene from City on Fire. "The director [of City on Fire], Ringo Lam, he goes, 'Wow, Tarantino took the last ten minutes of my movie and made an entire movie about it.' Well, that's a fucking different movie!" Tarantino explained. "I saw a movie that would have a scene that would be the aesthetic that I was looking for [...] But it was never the whole enchilada."

As an iconic filmmaker in his own right, Tarantino has gone on to create movies that even inspire more of his own movies. In fact, plans were in place to produce Double V Vega, a team-up movie starring John Travolta as Pulp Fiction's Vincent Vega and Michael Madsen as Reservoir Dogs's Vic Vega, Vincent's brother. Sadly, due to the need for this to be a prequel, the actors aged out of the roles, and the movie was scrapped. Tarantino was even inspired to write full episodes of the fictitious TV Western Bounty Law, which features in his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but it's unlikely that its star Leonardo DiCaprio would return to the role. There is one case, however, in which one of Tarantino's movies directly led to the conception of another.

Tarantino Created 'Kill Bill' To Cheer Up Uma Thurman On The Set Of 'Pulp Fiction'

1994's Pulp Fiction stars Uma Thurman in a career-defining role as Mia Wallace, the untouchable wife of crime boss Marcellus Wallace (Ving Rhames). In the film, her character discusses her brief time as an actress in a pilot called "Fox Force Five". The plot she describes is reminiscent of exploitation movies similar to those Tarantino would eventually go on to direct, like 2007's Death Proof. Mia Wallace reminisces about her acting days but seems glad to be past them, and, in the case of life imitating art, the director told Charlie Rose that Uma Thurman herself had also "had two not-so-great experiences on movies [by the time she joined Pulp Fiction], so she was kind of talking like maybe she's not going to do movies anymore."

Deeply saddened to hear this, Tarantino made it his mission to change Thurman's mind. "It was almost as important to 'making a good movie' as 'I was going to make sure Uma had a good time during the process.'" After shooting one day, the crew gathered at The Daily Pint in Santa Monica where Tarantino discussed his desire to direct a revenge exploitation movie with Uma Thurman at its center, similar to the fictitious "Fox Force Five". This would, of course, become Kill Bill. "I started describing to her about 'you being a female assassin. You'd be the deadliest woman in the world and these people screwed you over, and you're going to track them all down and kill them.'" Needless to say, Thurman became excited about the project, but it was a long time before Kill Bill could actually be made.

'Kill Bill' Bears A Striking Resemblance to 'Pulp Fiction's "Fox Force Five"

Tarantino pitched Kill Bill to Thurman as an opportunity to play "the deadliest woman in the world". This is a phrase reminiscent of Tarantino's own Pulp Fiction dialogue about "Fox Force Five", in which Mia Wallace describes her character as playing "the deadliest woman in the world with a knife." She also mentions the other four of the titular "Five", including the team's blonde leader, who many fans have noted as sounding similar to Daryl Hanna's eventual role in Kill Bill. There was also mention of a Japanese Kung-Fu master similar to Lucy Liu's Kill Bill role, a Black girl (Vivica A. Fox) and a French girl (Julie Dreyfus).

During his pitch to Thurman over pints, Tarantino explained that the way these revenge movies always start is "With a person lying there, and they're beaten up, and [their enemies have] killed their family. And the people are looking down at them." According to Tarantino, this is when Thurman perked up. "Quentin, I have an idea! What about you see me, my face is all bloody and then the camera pans back, and you realize I'm in a bridal gown?" And as Tarantino put it, "That's when the Bride was born." The fact that Thurman's input was so integral to the direction of Kill Bill's opening frames earned her the credit of "Based on the character of 'The Bride' created by Q and U". But unfortunately, this project would mark the end of their fruitful collaboration.

Quentin Tarantino Put 'Inglourious Basterds' on Hold To Direct 'Kill Bill'

Tarantino wrote Kill Bill's first 30 pages around the time of Pulp Fiction's release. At this point, in November 1994, he had begun directing his segment of the anthology movie Four Rooms, with fellow filmmakers Robert Rodriguez, Allison Anders, and Alexandre Rockwell. Rodriguez recalled, during his interview with Tarantino on The Director's Chair, "I have a video of you from November 23rd, 1994, on the set of Four Rooms. You took me into a little room, 'Can I read you part of this new script I'm writing called Kill Bill?'" In this video, Tarantino excitedly shares with his friend the opening scenes of the story he developed with the help of his muse, Uma Thurman.

Tarantino told Charlie Rose that, for the next five years, he would see Thurman, and she would ask about Kill Bill, a film that would not come to fruition until nine years after the release of Pulp Fiction. In 1999 or 2000, however, Tarantino became distracted by what he would eventually call his masterpiece, a World War 2 epic titled Inglourious Basterds. Encouraged by Thurman's passion, and frustrated by the ever-growing scale of Basterds, Tarantino thought it was best to "quickly" write Kill Bill as a 90-minute exploitation movie in the meantime. Little did he know, Kill Bill would also grow to become enormous, resulting in a two-part epic that spans multiple continents.

Sadly, in the run-up to Kill Bill's production at Miramax, Uma Thurman was the target of an alleged sexual assault at the hands of producer Harvey Weinstein. Tarantino told Deadline, "I never bought his story when he tried to wriggle out of it [...] I said, I don’t believe you. I believe her. And if you want to do Kill Bill, you need to make this right." Weinstein reportedly apologized to Thurman, but things only got worse when Tarantino allegedly insisted Thurman perform a driving scene herself, without the aid of a stunt person. The actress crashed into a palm tree and feared she would never walk again, leading to a subsequent conspiracy by Weinstein to cover it up. This strained Tarantino and Thurman's relationship further, and they have yet to collaborate again.

