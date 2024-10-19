Pulp Fiction is a seminal movie in a couple of ways. It changed the way a non-linear dramatic crime story could be delivered on screen, and it was a fantastic rebirth of the career of an American matinée idol whose star had begun to fade. John Travolta burst onto the entertainment scene in the 1970s with his role in Welcome Back, Kotter on TV. Then he cemented his status in the decade-defining coming-of-age dancing drama Saturday Night Fever. The actor worked consistently throughout the 80s in notable films like Stayin' Alive and Look Who's Talking, but he had gone from being an A-list phenomenon to just another solid, versatile character actor. It wasn't until Quentin Tarantino's 1994 game-changing movie that Travolta was given a new life in Hollywood. Tarantino cast him as the drug-addled hitman Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction. In the thirty years since its release, Travolta has sat down several times to discuss how he researched the heroin-using character and how he nailed the performance to the tune of an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture.

John Travolta Has Been Very Open About Researching Drug Use for 'Pulp Fiction'

Aside from his generous acting ability, one of Tavolta's most endearing qualities is the candor he brings to an interview. In a 2016 sit-down with the Build Series on YouTube, the Tinseltown legend opened up about how he researched the role that revitalized his career. Specifically, he dug into his research to embody Vincent Vega's character and drug use. There is a very particular way in which the long-haired assassin carries himself that is based on sources that he spoke to about being a heroin addict.

Travolta acknowledges that Tarantino set him up to meet with what is known as a "chipper," or a recreational weekend user whose life has not been completely derailed by addiction. But, for Travolta, that was only a starting point. He wanted to know more about what it was really like to be a regular user of the types of euphoric highs and resulting dope-sick lows associated with hardcore addiction. So, he sought out a recovered addict to find out how his character would and should act if he was living the daily battle with heroin. Travolta's extensive research is admirable, and the steps he took to talk to someone who better understood his character's situation proved his dedication to the role, which shows through in his performance.

Travolta Wanted to Get as Close to a Heroin High as Possible in 'Pulp Fiction'

Because he was unsatisfied with doing limited research with a "chipper" and insisted on speaking to a full-blown addict who had managed to recover, Travolta learned what it felt like to achieve the addictive high of heroin. He took "copious" notes and was eager to understand the difference between being on the "good stuff" versus "the bad stuff." The answer the unnamed user gave was something that you probably would never have been able to guess, and it took Travolta by surprise, too.

Travolta says that the recovered heroin addict relayed to him that to understand the allure and physical euphoria of a heroin high, he needed to "get plastered on a bunch of tequila and lay in a pool of warm water." The actor went on to qualify this comparison by saying, "And then you'll be at the bottom of how you start to feel when you're on heroin." So, Travolta did exactly that. He used his experience, combined with the notes he had collected from both of his research subjects, to create the unforgettable character of Vincent Vega. The way the Grease actor candidly discusses his process is refreshing to hear, allowing the audience to understand his process. And the research enabled Travolta to accurately depict a dope fiend when you look back at his performance.

