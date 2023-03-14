Pulp Fiction and pinball, some collaborations just make sense—Quentin Tarantino himself even once commissioned a custom machine inspired by the film for his home. Now, the Chicago Gaming Company has announced that fans can get their own gorgeous, and faithfully created, Pulp Fiction pinball machine.

This Pulp Fiction pinball machine is filled to the brim with details that fans of the film will go crazy over. The machine is adorned with art featuring characters and items from the film. It also has sculptures of Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) as well as a “Royale with Cheese” and more! If that isn’t enough to get excited over, the machine also features over 250 lines from the film from nineteen characters and five officially licensed songs from the movie.

Still, if that is not enough to bring out the Pulp Fiction fan inside, the “Bad Mother Flipper Limited Edition” has even more to offer. This edition of the machine comes with a different decal to give it a more vintage look. Additionally, the machine will have a topper recreating the iconic scene of Travolta and Uma Thurman dancing at Jack Rabbit Slim’s, with pieces that move and light up.

Image via Chicago Gaming Company

RELATED: IMDb's Top 10 Movies Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes, From 'The Godfather' To 'Pulp Fiction'

Who Made This Pulp Fiction Pinball Machine?

The machine is perfect not only for fans of the film but fans of pinball too. It has been designed by legendary pinball designer Mark Ritchie, who built the unit to resemble a pinball machine you might find in an arcade in the 80s—the game even has its own movie coming out this week. On top of that, the machine is decorated with a “vintage-inspired art package” by Scott Pikulski. Additionally, the rules set for the game have been made by Josh Sharpe that is “both intuitive and deep enough to engage even the most skilled player.” The Pulp Fiction pinball machine was created in a collaboration between Play Mechanix and Chicago Gaming Company and features “original time-tested Williams standard pinball mechanisms and highly reliable Chicago Gaming Company electronics.”

Of course, something of this high quality with such great attention to detail will not be coming for free. There are three different versions of the machine available. There are the “Pulp Fiction - Special Edition” and “Pulp Fiction - Special Edition [DBV Ready]” editions. Both are priced at $7,999 and come with a twelve-month warranty for the electronics in the machine and a six-month warranty for the mechanicals. The “Pulp Fiction - Bad Mother Flipper Limited Edition” is priced at $9,499 with a deposit of $1,000.00 and comes with a twenty-four-month warranty for the electronics in the machine and a twelve-month warranty for the mechanicals. Additionally, only 1,000 units of the “Bad Mother Flipper Limited Edition” are being made. So if it's something you need, you might want to act fast.

More about the Pulp Fiction pinball machine is available in the official announcement and in the game’s rules manual. Check out images and video footage of the machine down below.

7 Images