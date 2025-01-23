The Academy Awards have an unfair reputation among the public for being out of touch with the public's interest in movies. When you look back at its nearly 100-year history, most of its winners for Best Picture were solid financial hits that connected with a mainstream audience. In some cases, like Gone With the Wind, The Godfather, Titanic, and recently Oppenheimer, Best Picture winners were already cultural sensations before earning the coveted award. If anything, Academy voters are perhaps too keen on the zeitgeist, as many of their winners in the last 30 years have aged as poorly as expired milk. Between Dances With Wolves and American Beauty, many Best Picture winners of the 1990s were profound at the moment but have quickly fallen out of fashion. With Forrest Gump, the crime is not just that this maudlin and simplistic 1994 drama won Best Picture, but it also defeated one of the most beloved films in recent history, Pulp Fiction.

'Forrest Gump' Has Aged Poorly as 'Pulp Fiction' Has Grown in Popularity

Robert Zemeckis established himself as a bonafide hit-maker in Hollywood after dominating the 1980s with Back to the Future and Who Framed Roger Rabbit. A filmmaker specializing in comedies crossed with science-fiction and adventure, Zemeckis' first swing at prestige storytelling was an instant home run. Forrest Gump, based on the novel by Winston Groom, earned him Best Director and star Tom Hanks his second consecutive Best Actor award. Between its $678 million performance at the global box office and success at the Academy Awards, Forrest Gump was an outright triumph. No one would've expected that one of its Best Picture competitors, Quentin Tarantino's breakthrough crime drama, Pulp Fiction, would be the defining film of the year (if not the decade), but the writing was on the wall over this ill-fated decision.

Pulp Fiction remains a touchstone of American cinema and pop culture, largely due to Quentin Tarantino taking the mantle as arguably the most prominent and influential director of his generation. The film, starring John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson, is the official gateway film for most budding cinephiles drawn to the authorial stamp of a director. While Gump was a popular favorite, it was clear that Pulp Fiction and its Oscar-winning screenplay represented the future of cinema, but the Academy is often stuck in the past, causing them to play catch-up and reward esteemed actors like Al Pacino and Leonardo DiCaprio decades after their respective primes. Zemeckis, a pioneer of visual effects (including the ones that have aged poorly in Gump), knows how to advance the medium, but his Best Picture winner seems to long for a return to normalcy, evident in its treacly depiction of a "simple" man who brushes up against every pivotal moment in the 20th century.

'Forrest Gump' Was Stuck in the Past While 'Pulp Fiction' Represented the Future