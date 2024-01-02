The Big Picture The rumor that Quentin Tarantino asked Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love to play roles in Pulp Fiction is unconfirmed.

Courtney Love started the rumor herself, but there is no other evidence to support her claims.

Tarantino has never mentioned recruiting Cobain, and recent evidence suggests other actors were considered for the roles.

The rumor has been swirling for years: supposedly, Quentin Tarantino asked Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love to play Lance the drug dealer and his wife Jody in 1994's Pulp Fiction. Often repeated as fact, the rumor appears to originate with statements made by Love herself, and it's bolstered by the bizarre point that Tarantino's name appears in the "Special Thanks" of the liner notes to Nirvana's third and final album, In Utero, which was released September 21, 1993 — coincidentally (or not?) the day after production began on Pulp Fiction. So did the director actually try to recruit Cobain and Love for his film? The short answer is maybe, but probably not.

Who Is Lance in 'Pulp Fiction'?

The idea of casting Cobain for the role of Lance isn't a crazy one — although Tarantino doesn't particularly favor musician cameos in his films, the character has a particularly grungy aesthetic, and from the neck up one could even believe his style was modeled on the late rockstar. The role eventually went to Eric Stoltz who, at least in this writer's opinion, totally nailed it, with Rosanna Arquette appearing as Jody ("the one with all the shit in her face").

Lance appears in two scenes that bookend Vincent's (John Travolta) dinner with Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman): first, Vincent stops by Lance's house to buy heroin from him before he picks up Mia. Later, Mia finds the heroin in Lance's coat pocket, mistakes it for cocaine, and overdoses on it; Vincent, in a panic, calls Lance for help and, despite Lance's protests, brings Mia to Lance's house where Lance and Vincent stab her in the heart with a shot of adrenaline, saving her life. The part is short — accounting for less than 10 minutes of total screen time — yet it's arguably one of the most iconic in the film.

Courtney Love Started the Rumor That Cobain Was Offered the Part of Lance

The earliest mention of the rumor appears to date back to 2006, when Hollywood.com reported Love as saying that Tarantino offered her and Cobain the roles of Jody and Lance, which Cobain turned down. She repeated the claim in a 2011 interview with GQ, adding that Tarantino's offer was the reason Cobain thanked him in the liner notes of In Utero. (In the same interview she made it a point to remark that Cobain was particularly well-endowed in his manhood.) The problem is that aside from those liner notes, there's no other evidence to back up Love's claims — and Love doesn't quite have the sort of reputation that allows one to take her claims on faith alone. In fact, other evidence seems to point to the rumor's falsehood, including statements and documents from Tarantino himself.

Tarantino Has Never Mentioned Recruiting Cobain for 'Pulp Fiction'

Close

Tarantino has never directly addressed the rumor of wanting Cobain for the role of Lance, but he has talked about his name showing up in the In Utero liner notes. In a 2016 interview with an Australian radio station, he mentioned that Cobain thanked him simply because he was a fan of Tarantino's work:

"One of the things that was really interesting was, without me trying to do this at all, the Seattle grunge bands of the day loved Reservoir Dogs. I think it was a good tour bus movie. Pearl Jam loved the film, Nirvana loved the film. Kurt Cobain loved the movie so much he thanked me on his second album. I never met him, he just loved Reservoir Dogs so much that he thanked me."

If the director had actually asked Cobain to be in his next film — if there was any chance that this was the real reason Cobain thanked him — presumably he would have mentioned it at this point in the interview.

More recent evidence also lends weight to the rumor not being true. Sometime in 2020, images of a document began circulating on the internet that was supposedly Tarantino's casting "wish list" for Pulp Fiction. The director has confirmed that the document is real, though he's dispelled the notion that it's a wish list. Instead, he said in a 2022 podcast interview, his agent had advised him that if he got the studio to sign off on a potential cast list, he would then be able to do whatever he wanted with the names on it — so he made the list extra long to give himself as many casting options as possible.

The list itself is a fascinating artifact, full of actors whose casting might have made for a very different film. Under the character of Lance, Tarantino notes that he wrote the part for, believe it or not, John Cusack, but that Stoltz was his other first choice. As "other possibilities" for the role, he lists Michael Keaton, Christian Slater, Gary Oldman, Robert Carradine, Bill Paxton, Johnny Depp, Nicolas Cage, Samuel L. Jackson, and Eric Roberts; asterisks appear next to Slater, Oldman, Carradine, and Cage's names, indicating they were "strong possibilities."

For the role of Jody, Tarantino lists Patricia Arquette (Rosanna's sister), Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Beals, Pam Grier, N'Bushe Wright, Kathy Griffin, Angel Aviles, Sofia Coppola, Jasmine Guy, Tyra Ferrell, Lili Taylor, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Neither Cobain nor Love appears anywhere on the list as an option for Lance, Jody, or any other characters. This seems to put the rumor to bed: Tarantino likely never considered Kurt Cobain for the part of Lance.

Courtney Love Once Tried to Use Tarantino's Oscar as a Weapon

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Love does have an oblique sort of connection to Pulp Fiction, one that she's understandably less apt to brag about: At the 1995 Vanity Fair Oscar party, she attempted to attack a Vanity Fair writer who had reported on the singer's use of heroin while she was pregnant with her only child. The only weapon within easy reach was Tarantino's Oscar statuette, which he had just won for Pulp Fiction's screenplay. Love grabbed Tarantino's Oscar statuette and went after the reporter but was reportedly prevented from doing any damage when people around her held her back.

Love has gone on to have a modestly successful acting career, most notably earning several awards and nominations for her role as Althea Leasure in The People vs. Larry Flynt. Cobain, on the other hand, appeared in only one fiction film, an 8-minute short horror that he wrote and created himself at the age of 17, unofficially (and eerily) titled Kurt's Bloody Suicide. Whether he had the acting chops to pull off the erratic and entertaining character of Lance remains a mystery. Although it would have been fun to watch him try — and the idea that Tarantino wanted him for the role certainly makes for a good story — Stoltz's brief appearance is so perfect, it's difficult to imagine anyone else in the role, even the spectacularly talented Cobain.

Pulp Fiction is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX