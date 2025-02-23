Grab yourself a quarter pounder — or a royale with cheese — and head over to Hulu next month to stream one of the most beloved titles from Quentin Tarantino’s excessively brutal and bloody catalog. If you haven’t guessed yet, Pulp Fiction is the production in question, with the Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta-led fan-favorite film finding a new home on the platform beginning on March 1. Even 30 years after the fact, the feature remains one of the most revered crime drama thrillers out there, weaving in a handful of different storylines that all meet in an unexpected place. Standing on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics’ rating and an even higher 96% audience score, this thriller is a goodie whether it’s the first, second, or fiftieth time you’ve watched it.

The year was 1994 and an up-and-coming director named Quentin Tarantino had just enjoyed the massive success of his feature-length debut, Reservoir Dogs, two years prior. The heat was on for the filmmaker to come up with another movie as violent, well-written, and full of engaging story arcs as the title to come before it. Channeling his inner gangster, Tarantino and his pal, Roger Avary, penned the screenplay for the film that would ultimately become Pulp Fiction. At the center of the tale are Vincent Vega (Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Jackson), two well-dressed thugs who drive around the Los Angeles area letting their inner monologues run wild while carrying out the work of their boss, Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames). Along the way, the pair collide with a slew of other interesting personalities, played by a supporting cast that includes Thurman, Bruce Willis, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, and Amanda Plummer.

‘Pulp Fiction’ Solidified Quentin Tarantino’s Career