Editor’s Note: The following review contains mentions of suicide that some readers may find disturbing.

The internet is a well-established subject for horror. From last year’s AfrAId to 2020's Host, and reaching even to the anime-thriller classic Perfect Blue, there is a long legacy of the internet being made unnerving on film, both as a supernatural entity and as a tool in the hands of antagonists. Still, few films live up to the atmospheric dread found in Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s masterpiece Pulse.

The film follows the converging paths of Michi (Kumiko Asō) and Kawashima (Haruhiko Katô). Michi is a young woman working in a greenhouse with her friends, Yabe (Masatoshi Matsuo), Junco (Kurume Arisaka), and Taguchi (Kenji Mizuhashi). When Taguchi fails to bring in a program he’s been writing for a work project, Michi decides to go check on him. She speaks with him for a few moments before finding his body in a state of decomposition impossible for a man she was talking to only seconds ago. On his disk, Michi and her friends find eerie footage of Taguchi himself, his back to the camera and his face warped in the reflection of a computer monitor. The story then branches to Kawashima, a college student and video game enthusiast. Kawashima finds one of these cursed disks and the disturbing live feeds of people in crisis that come with it. In his attempt to understand how a program or hacker could put unwanted livestreams of suicidal ideation on his PC, he reaches out to Harue (The Last Samurai's Koyuki), a computer technology grad student at his university.

'Pulse' Confronts the Horrors of Today's Internet

Image via Toho

In Pulse, the internet becomes volatile not by way of things man-made like bots or A.I., but instead by the dead. Ghosts implant themselves on disks like a virus, clinging to any internet connection. The film posits that the afterlife has a capacity and that overflow into other realms by ghosts is inevitable. Any electronic device might have allowed a ghostly takeover on a small scale, but the internet is a far-reaching path. When ghosts begin to appear in the university library, paranormal-sensitive grad student Yoshikazi (Shinji Takeda) tells Kawashima, "No matter how simple the device, once the system’s complete, it’ll function on its own and become permanent." So our dual protagonists have a fate worse than your typical death to worry about. These nomadic ghosts are looking to make a home in their world by driving the living to such extreme loneliness that they’re trapped in place forever.

Michi’s friends die one by one, succumbing to this sense of foreboding. They take their own lives or sometimes fade away. Kawashima ironically finds a connection for the first time and fights to hold on to Harue. Pulse used the dot-com boom as a canvas to depict a possible epidemic of the loss of community in favor of digital isolation. Over 20 years later, our worries are more aligned with Pulse than any techno-horror film since. Its focus on connection and loneliness perfectly circles our A.I. anxieties and worries about today's internet.

The "dead internet" theory rose in popularity in the 2020s. Part conspiracy theory and part internet folklore, it's difficult to trace the theory’s roots definitively, but the term "dead internet" was solidified in an article from The Atlantic in 2021. The theory suggests that over time, human beings will have less and less of an influence on the internet. Today, bots and A.I. are the primary focus of both consumers and tech corporations, supporting that the basis of the theory is true. "Big Tech" and the individuals they influence cannot seem to walk away from this avenue of human mimicry and generative experimentation, even when the cons far outweigh any alleged pros. Similarly, in Pulse, continuing to engage with a haunted internet and ignoring digital red flags is often fatal. Yet everyone, even our final girl, finds it impossible to avoid.

'Pulse' and the Problem With Being Terminally Online