For over 20 years, Grey's Anatomy has dominated as the most popular medical drama and one of the most popular drama shows ever. As a result, any new medical drama is benchmarked against it. Shows in this category are seeing a resurgence as streaming platforms develop their takes on it, and for Netlflix, that comes in the form of Pulse. Set in Miami's business Level 1 Trauma Center, the show explores the challenges of the medical field amid workplace drama. Even if the creators don't want that, Pulse has been compared to Grey's Anatomy. However, the show has not received as much acclaim from critics or the audience. On the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Pulse Season 1 has earned a measly 53% critic score. The audience side is not better at just 54% percent. The show has brought critics and viewers together, who normally don't see things from the same perspective. In contrast, Grey's Anatomy stands tall at 84% over two decades later.

"As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together - even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own," reads the official series description. Apart from Fitzgerald and Woodell, Pulse also stars Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Jessy Yates, Chelsea Muirhead, Daniela Nieves, Néstor Carbonell, Jessica Rothe, Santiago Segura, Ash Santos, and Arturo Del Puerto.

Is 'Pulse' on Netflix a Good Show?

Image via Netflix

The low scores on Rotten Tomatoes might be a telltale sign that the show has not met viewers' standards. "Considering that most characters don't get the depth they deserve, as well as Pulse's lack of story originality — both in terms of workplace dynamics and the clinical cases the doctors are working on — it's hard to determine if the show will make it to another season (or whether it deserves to)," reads and except from Isabella Soares' review of the show for Collider. The excerpt summarizes the show's weaknesses and why it can not measure up to Grey's Anatomy.

Pulse Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.