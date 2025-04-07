After four days of watching Netflix's new medical drama series, critics and viewers have a prognosis, and it's not looking good. Pulse had a lukewarm debut on Thursday, April 3, when the entire season dropped on Netflix. "The biggest issue with Netflix's Pulse is its lack of identity," said Collider's Isabella Soares in her review. A new score on Rotten Tomatoes reveals that it's on the decline, currently sitting at a 47% critic score and 46% audience score. Some things are rare on the review aggregator, including an almost identical critic and audience score. Typically, each party sees things differently, but with Pulse, there is a shared one. The show had been likened to Grey's Anatomy before it premiered, but they couldn't be different, with Grey's Anatomy's score double that of Pulse.

Hailing from Zoe Robyn and Carlton Cuse, Pulse shows what happens when Miami's busiest Level 1 hospital faces a natural disaster. Meanwhile, more disasters are happening in the hospital as it reels from a troubling sex scandal. Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell star as Dr. Fanny Simms and Dr. Xander Phillips, ER doctors with a "complicated and illicit romance." Danny and Xander's relationship complicates the work environment as the hurricane claims victims and sends the ER into overdrive. "The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own," teases the show's description.

Who Is Behind 'Pulse?'

Image via Netflix

Pulse was created by Robyn, who serves as co-showrunner with veteran showrunner Cuse. The latter is known for shows like Lost, Bates Motel, Locke & Key, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. It is executive produced by Robyn, Cuse, Bradley Gardner, Emma Forman, and Kate Dennis. The main cast members are Fitzgerald, Woodell, Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Jessy Yates, Chelsea Muirhead, and Daniela Nieves. Supporting cast members include Néstor Carbonell, Jessica Rothe, Santiago Segura, Ash Santos, and Arturo Del Puerto. Speaking to Tudum about the complicated relationship at the center of it all, Robyn said:

"We always endeavored to make Danny and Xander's relationship a real, authentic look at a workplace romance. We really wanted to play in the gray area of that situation. Pulse shows the edges and pitfalls of their relationship — but also all the joyous moments of working a high-pressure job like this."

Pulse Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.