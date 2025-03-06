Netflix has original projects premiere every week, and while one could argue that its content can be a bit formulaic at times, there's a new project coming that aims to put all that notion to bed. Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for Pulse, the platform's first original English medical procedural that premieres on April 3. The show is set in Miami's busiest Level 1 Trauma Center as a third-year Resident, Dr. Danny Simms, finds herself the recipient of an unwanted promotion after her Chief Resident, Dr. Xander Phillips was suspended, all while a hurricane gets closer to the facility by the day. As the storm gets worse and the hospital goes into lockdown, Dr. Phillips is brought back into the team as the staff watch the two process their complicated romance.

Pulse was written and created for television by Zoe Robyn, with Carlton Cuse serving as the showrunner alongside Robyn, and both executive producing with Bradley Gardner, Emma Forman, and Kate Dennis. Leading cast members include Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell as Danny and Xander, with The Boys star Jessie T. Usher featuring alongside them. Other names confirmed to star in Pulse are Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Jessy Yates, Chelsea Muirhead, and Daniel Nieves. The first trailer for Pulse has shades of both Grey's Anatomy and New Amsterdam, with both intense moments in operating rooms and a steamy romance that will have viewers more concerned about love than patients. Procedurals aren't something Netflix has much experience with, but if Pulse proves to be a success for the platform, fans can surely expect many more in the future.

What’s Popular on Netflix Right Now?

There's plenty to check out on Netflix while you wait for Pulse to hit the platform at the beginning of next month. In the TV department, Robert De Niro's mind-bending political thriller, Zero Day, remains one of the most popular shows despite premiering two weeks ago, and WWE Monday Night Raw is also hanging on to a spot in the Netflix top 10. As for movies, the recently premiered Despicable Me 4 is the most popular movie on Netflix at the time of writing, and Taylor Sheridan's debut project, Sicario, is also one of the top three biggest movies on Netflix.

Pulse premieres on Netflix on April 3. Check out the new trailer for the series above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage.